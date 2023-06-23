What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2023: New Season of ‘Bluey,’ ‘Bull Shark Bandits,’ Mickey Mouse’s ‘Steamboat Silly’
Disney’s flagship streaming service Disney+ is getting back to its kid-friendly and educational roots in July with a number of exciting releases. Perhaps most notable for families with children of a certain age is the premiere of the third season of “Bluey.” The beloved animated preschool series will return with 10 new episodes on July 12 and will feature guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rose Byrne.
Check out the trailer for the new season of “Bluey”:
Coming to the streamer on July 28 is the final installment of the beloved “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts series. This episode “Steamboat Silly” and will follow Mickey and the gang trying to stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. The short is part of Disney’s 100-year anniversary celebration.
It’s also Shark Fest on Disney+ as the streamer has loads of shows for shark lovers in July. Shark biologists Dr. Johan Gustafson and Dr. Mariel Familiar López investigate reports of sharks in Australia stealing from fisherman in “Bull Shark Bandits” on July 2. New technology and a diving cage are used to explain their changing behavior.
Watch the “Bull Shark Bandits” trailer
Coming in July:
July 2
- Bull Shark Bandits (special)
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
- Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
- Return of the White Shark (special)
- Saved From a Shark (special)
- Shark Below Zero (special)
- Shark Eat Shark (special)
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
- When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
- When Sharks Attack … And Why (S1, 5 episodes)
July 5
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Secret Invasion – Episode 3
July 7
- Aquamania
- Bath Day
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
Secret Invasion
Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
July 12
- Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
- Secret Invasion – Episode 4
July 14
- Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere
July 19
- Grown-ish (S5, 18 episodes)
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)
- Secret Invasion – Episode 5
July 26
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
- Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)
- Secret Invasion – Episode 6
July 28
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.