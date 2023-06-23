What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2023: New Season of ‘Bluey,’ ‘Bull Shark Bandits,’ Mickey Mouse’s ‘Steamboat Silly’

Disney’s flagship streaming service Disney+ is getting back to its kid-friendly and educational roots in July with a number of exciting releases. Perhaps most notable for families with children of a certain age is the premiere of the third season of “Bluey.” The beloved animated preschool series will return with 10 new episodes on July 12 and will feature guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rose Byrne.

Check out the trailer for the new season of “Bluey”:

Coming to the streamer on July 28 is the final installment of the beloved “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts series. This episode “Steamboat Silly” and will follow Mickey and the gang trying to stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. The short is part of Disney’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

It’s also Shark Fest on Disney+ as the streamer has loads of shows for shark lovers in July. Shark biologists Dr. Johan Gustafson and Dr. Mariel Familiar López investigate reports of sharks in Australia stealing from fisherman in “Bull Shark Bandits” on July 2. New technology and a diving cage are used to explain their changing behavior.

Watch the “Bull Shark Bandits” trailer

Coming in July:

July 2 Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack … And Why (S1, 5 episodes) July 5 Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion – Episode 3 July 7 Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Secret Invasion June 21, 2023 Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.