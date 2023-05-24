What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2023: ‘Secret Invasion,’ Stan Lee Doc, and ‘Flamin’ Hot’
Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion” arrives June 21 on Disney+. Set in the present-day MCU, Earth is facing an annihilating threat. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) discovers a sect of the shape-shifting alien race the Skrulls plan to invade the planet and wreak havoc. Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. must race to save humanity and stop the destruction. Joining Jackson in the series are MCU vets Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Bendelsohn and newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and more.
Watch the trailer for “Secret Invasion”:
The man responsible for the rise of Marvel Comics is Stan Lee, who created Spider–Man, the X–Men, the Incredible Hulk, and the Fantastic Four, among other memorable characters. The documentary “Stan Lee” explores the real man — Stanley Lieber — his life, career, and legacy beginning on June 16.
“Flamin’ Hot” is the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who claimed to create the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the spicy snack that became a snack-food phenomenon and a source of pride in the Latino community. Eva Longoria directs “Flamin’ Hot,” premiering June 9 on both Disney+ and Hulu. Montañez did climb through the corporate ranks and was actively involved in the product launch, but who actually invented the brand is still under debate.
Check out the trailer for “Flamin’ Hot”:
Coming in June:
June 2
- Pride from Above
June 7
- America’s National Parks - Season 2
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- First Alaskans - Season 2
June 9
- Flamin’ Hot
- Hailey’s on It! - Season 1
June 14
- Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish - Season 2
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 5
- Pupstruction - Season 1, 8 episodes
- Raven’s Home - Season 6, 4 episodes
June 16
- Pretty Freekin Scary - Season 1
- Stan Lee
- The Villains of Valley View - Season 2
June 21
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper - Season 1
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie - Season 1
- Secret Invasion - Series Premiere
June 23
- World’s Best
June 28
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery - Season 2
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3
- The Ghost and Molly McGee - Season 2
- Home Improvement - Seasons 1-8
- Home in the Wild - Season 1
- Secret Invasion - Episode 2
- Week-End Family - Season 2
