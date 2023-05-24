What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2023: ‘Secret Invasion,’ Stan Lee Doc, and ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion” arrives June 21 on Disney+. Set in the present-day MCU, Earth is facing an annihilating threat. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) discovers a sect of the shape-shifting alien race the Skrulls plan to invade the planet and wreak havoc. Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. must race to save humanity and stop the destruction. Joining Jackson in the series are MCU vets Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Bendelsohn and newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and more.

The man responsible for the rise of Marvel Comics is Stan Lee, who created Spider–Man, the X–Men, the Incredible Hulk, and the Fantastic Four, among other memorable characters. The documentary “Stan Lee” explores the real man — Stanley Lieber — his life, career, and legacy beginning on June 16.

“Flamin’ Hot” is the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who claimed to create the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the spicy snack that became a snack-food phenomenon and a source of pride in the Latino community. Eva Longoria directs “Flamin’ Hot,” premiering June 9 on both Disney+ and Hulu. Montañez did climb through the corporate ranks and was actively involved in the product launch, but who actually invented the brand is still under debate.

