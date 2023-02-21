What’s Coming to Disney+ in March 2023, Including ‘The Mandalorian’ Bono & The Edge, ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

The third season of “The Mandalorian” arrives on Disney+ on March 1. Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) is determined to unlock the secrets of Mandalore, including his possession of the Dark Saber and its complicated connections to the family of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The new season will be the first since Mando and Grogu played an important role in the latter stages of “The Book of Bobba Fett.”

Watch the “The Mandalorian” Season 3 trailer:

On St. Patrick’s Day, Irish rockers Bono and The Edge from U2 will be at the center of new music docu-special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.” The special will follow Letterman on his first visit to Dublin, Ireland, to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin, and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any other.

Check out a preview of “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”:

Also coming to the streamer in March are new seasons of the live-action series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” and “Secrets of Sulphur Springs.” The shows are set to return on March 31 and March 25, respectively.

Coming in March:

March 1 – “Eureka!” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

– “Going Fur Gold” (Season 1)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 11)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3 Premiere) March 3 “Dino Death Match”

“The Next Mega Tsunami” March 8 “Africa’s Deadliest” (Seasons 2-5)

“Chibiverse” (S1)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (S1, 5 episodes)

“Mpower” (All Episodes)

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Season 2, 4 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 12)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 2) March 10 “Chang Can Dunk”

March 14 “Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic” (Livestream) March 15 “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (Seasons 1-4)

“Engineering Connections” (Season 1 & 2)

“Firebuds” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

“Kiff” (Season 1, 6 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 13)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 3)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Season 2 Premiere) March 17 – “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”

– “Hippo VS. Croc” March 22 “How to Win at Everything” (Season 1)

“Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

“Restaurants at the End of the World” (Season 1)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 4)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 14)

“Superstructures: Engineering Marvels” (Season 1)

