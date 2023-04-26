What’s Coming to Disney+ in May 2023: ‘American Born Chinese,’ Ed Sheeran Docuseries, ‘Muppets Mayhem’
One of the anticipated series coming to Disney+ in May is “American Born Chinese,” based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel. Premiering on May 24, the series centers on Jin Wang (played by Ben Wang), an American teen whose life is changed when he becomes friends with a new international student, who just happens to be the son of a mythological god. Identity, family, and kung fu combine in this action-packed show. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” trio of Stephanie Hsu and Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan star.
Watch the trailer for “American Born Chinese”:
Also coming to the Disney streamer next month is “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.” The four-part docuseries will debut in full on May 3. It reveals what inspires the singer-songwriter personally and professionally, providing a rare insight into what is behind his music. This series follows Sheeran after he gets some life-changing news and follows him during the most challenging period of his life. The series will have never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of Sheeran and his family, as well as concert video and more.
Check out the “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” trailer:
The Muppets will also be bringing some music to Disney+ next month. On May 10, the group’s iconic band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, will set out to record their first studio album in “The Muppets Mayhem.” With the help of a driven young music executive played by Lily Singh, the band will have to determine how to move their decidedly old-school approach into the modern-musical landscape.
Get a first look at “The Muppets Mayhem”:
Also coming to the streamer is “A Small Light,” based on the true story of Anne Frank’s family, on May 2. Otto Frank (played by Liev Schreiber) asks his secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley) to help save his family from the Nazis. She then helps them hide in a secret annex in Amsterdam during WWII. It was Gies who found the notebooks Anne left behind after the Gestapo sent the Jews in the annex to a concentration camp in 1944.
Coming in May:
May 2
- A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)
May 3
- Eureka! (season 1, 6 episodes)
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (series premiere; all 4 episodes streaming)
May 4
- Star Wars: Visions volume 2 (all episodes available)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (season 1 premiere)
May 5
- Charles in His Own Words
- Entrelazados Live!
May 9
- A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)
May 10
- Life Below Zero (season 20)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 4)
- The Muppets Mayhem (new series premiere; all episodes streaming)
May 12
- Crater
May 16
- A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)
May 17
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (season 5)
- Saturdays (season 1, 4 episodes)
May 23
- A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)
May 24
- Kiff (season 1, 4 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (season 2, 5 episodes)
- American Born Chinese
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (season 2 premiere; episodes 1-6 streaming)
May 26
- Wild Life
May 31
- Firebuds (season 1, 6 episodes)
