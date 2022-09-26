What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2022, Including ‘Werewolf at Night,’ ‘Tales of the Jedi,’ ‘Into the Woods’ Sing-Along

On a dark and scary night, a secret group of monster hunters gather at the Bloodstone Temple in Marvel’s “Werewolf at Night,” which will stream on Oct. 7 on Disney+. The members enter a deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that means a confrontation with a dangerous monster. But is there a creature lurking within? Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris star in this MCU tribute to horror films of the 1930s and ’40s.

Watch the trailer for “Werewolf at Night”:

Also coming to the streaming service in October is the six-part animated “Tales of the Jedi,” a prequel to the “Star Wars” trilogy. All six episodes will be available on Oct. 26. The storyline focuses on two iconic Star Wars characters Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned Sith Lord Count Dookku.

Coming in October:

Oct. 3 “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 3 Oct. 5 “Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5, Episode 1

“The Simpsons” Season 33

“World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason” Season 1

“Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery” Shorts, Season 1

“Zorro” Season 1 and 2

“Shipwreck Hunters Australia” Season 1 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 5

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 2 Oct. 6 “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 8 Oct. 7 “Calling All Monsters” Music Video

“Drumline”

“Werewolf By Night” Oct. 10 “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 4 Oct. 12 “Big City Greens” Season 3 Episode 4

“Sofia the First” Seasons 1-4

“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion” Season 1

“Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 6

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 3

Oct. 13 “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 9 Oct. 14 “Into the Woods” Sing-Along Version

“The New Mutants” Oct. 17 “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 5 Oct. 18 “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 6 Oct. 19 “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1

“Bear in the Big Blue House” Seasons 1-4

“PB&J Otter” Seasons 1-3

“Raven’s Home” Season 5

“Spider-Man: The New Animated Series” Season 1

“The Incredible Dr. Pol” Season 21

“The Spectacular Spider-Man” Season 1

“Wicked Tuna” Season 11

“Andor” Episode 7

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 4

