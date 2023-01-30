What’s Coming to Freevee in February 2023, Including ‘Rowdy,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘A League of Their Own’

“Rowdy” is an original documentary about Kyle Busch, considered one of, if not the most hated driver in all of NASCAR history. The documentary will make its streaming debut on Amazon’s Freevee on Feb. 3. Despite a serious accident in 2015, the racer has fought his way back to several Cup Championships.

Watch the trailer for “Rowdy”:

Coming to the streamer on Feb. 1, “Hidden Figures” is the remarkable story of three brilliant female black mathematicians — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson — who played a vital role in the early years of the U.S. space program. Their pioneering work helped launch John Glenn into space. Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe star as the trio.

Check out the trailer for “Hidden Figures”:

Director Wes Anderson’s touching, offbeat film “Moonrise Kingdom,” about two precocious 12-year-olds who decide to run away together, also arrives Feb. 1. The cast is stellar, including Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Edward Norton, and the kids, Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman, are unforgettable.

Also arriving on Amazon’s free streaming service on Feb. 1 is the original film version of “A League of Their Own.” Amazon’s flagship streamer Prime Video has not yet announced a determination over whether or not the series adaption of the iconic movie will receive a second season.

Coming to Freevee:

February 1

All My Life (2020)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Destroyer (2018)

Don Jon (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Easy Virtue (2008)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Half Brothers (2020)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Hidden Figures (2016)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

November Criminals (2017)

The Post (2017)

Salt (2010)

Savannah (2013)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Silence (2016)

The Switch (2010)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The Vow (2012)

February 3 Rowdy (2022) February 8 Hit & Run (2012) February 13 Racetime (2018) February 16 Fatale (2020) February 21 Ice Princess Lily (2018)