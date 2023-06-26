What’s Coming to Freevee in July 2023: ‘Almost Paradise,’ Hasselhoff in ‘Ze Network,’ ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’

The second season of original series “Almost Paradise” is set to premiere on Freevee on July 21. When hypertension forces DEA agent Alex Walker (played by Christian Kane) into early retirement, he moves to the Philippines in hopes of a quieter life. But unfortunately for him, he can’t avoid danger. Soon, the local police ask him to help solve a series of serious crimes.

Watch the “Almost Paradise” Season 2 trailer:

Also coming to Amazon’s free streaming service in July is the incredibly meta action series “Ze Network.” In the show, David Hasselhoff plays himself as he takes a gig at an English-language theater in Germany — and we all know that Germans love David Hasselhoff. However, once there, he is recruited into an elite society of super-spies, who must work together to prevent a dangerous plot from striking the nation.

Check out the trailer for “Ze Network”:

The Coen Bros. are famous for creating films that pay homage to specific cinema genres. Their screwball comedy entry — “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — streams July 1. Tim Blake Nelson, George Clooney, and John Turturro headline the film as a trio of convicts escaping Southern justice in 1930s Mississippi. The movie is a comic free-for-all that manages to pay homage to Homer’s “Odyssey.”

Catch the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” trailer:

The TV series “Dallas” ran from 1978 to 1991 and introduced the prime-time soap opera to a new generation. J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) was a rich oil man who doubled as the town villain, driving his wife (Linda Gray) and brother (Patrick Duffy) crazy with his business corruption and endless womanizing. The saga of a Southern family who lived together on a sprawling ranch culminated in the famous cliffhanger: “Who Shot J.R.?” Freevee is streaming seasons 2-14 starting on July 1.

Movies Coming in July:

JULY 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Revenant (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

The Twilight Movies The Twilight movies are a romantic fantasy vampire series based on the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer.

JULY 17 Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) JULY 28 Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

The Good Wife September 22, 2009 Alicia Florrick boldly assumes full responsibility for her family and re-enters the workforce after her husband’s very public sex and political corruption scandal lands him in jail. Loading…

TV Series Coming in July:

JULY 1 Dallas S2-14 (1978)

The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)

Ze Network S1 (2022) JULY 7 Gary and His Demons S1-2 (2018) JULY 15 All in the Family S1-9 (1971)

Code Black S1-3 (2015)

Good Times S1-2 (1974) JULY 21 Almost Paradise S2 (2023)