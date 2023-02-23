What’s Coming to Freevee in March 2023: ‘Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens,’ ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’

English indie pop singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will be featured on the first Amazon special from Artists Den Entertainment, “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” In the special debuting on Freevee on March 31, the singer will perform at the largest botanic gardens in the world, London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The show special will serve as a preview of her new album “Higher Than Heaven.” Goulding’s appearance will be the first in the new series “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience.”

Also coming to Freevee next month will be three incarnations of the Smokey and the Bandit series. The original film from 1977, its sequel “Smokey and the Bandit II” from 1980, and “Smokey and the Bandit III” from 1983 will land on the free streamer on March 1. The first two road comedies star Burt Reynolds and Sally Field, while Jackie Gleason appears in all three.

In the debut movie, Reynolds plays a bootlegger trying to transport liquor to a race and drives a Pontiac Trans Am to distract the law. Field plays a runaway bride being chased by a county sheriff (Gleason) who escapes in Reynolds’ car.

Watch the “Smokey and the Bandit” trailer:

Also coming to Amazon’s free streamer on March 1 will be Oscar-winning film “Promising Young Woman,” the much-derided movie musical adaptation of “Cats,” and “Star Trek Beyond” which follows the USS Enterprise crew as it faces a new enemy that threatens The Federation.

Coming in March:

MOVIES

March 1

3 Days to Kill (2014)

An Education (2009)

Annihilation (2018)

Awakenings (1990)

Bewitched (2005)

Bulletproof (1996)

Crooked House (2017)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

News of the World (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Smokey and the Bandit III (1983)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Takers (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

White House Down (2013)

March 4 Safe Haven (2013) March 22 Cats (2018) March 31 Birds Like Us (2017)

Come Play (2020)

Fallen (1998)

My Sweet Monster (2021)

Outback (2019)

Pinocchio: A True Story (2021)

TV SERIES

March 8 The Thing About Pam (2022) March 31 Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (2023)