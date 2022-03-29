What’s Coming to HBO Max in April 2022, Including ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Barry’
HBO Max is flying high with “The Flight Attendant,” which debuts season two this month. Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is sober in Los Angeles, while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when she witnesses a murder, she becomes entangled in another global mystery.
The Flight Attendant
Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.
Also returning in April is the Emmy-winning dark comedy “Barry.” Bill Hader stars as an ex-assassin who moves to LA to become an actor, only to discover that not every job offers an exit interview. Season 3 of the series premieres on April 24.
Coming to HBO Max in April 2022
Coming Apr 1, 2022
10October 5, 1979
A Hollywood songwriter goes through a mid-life crisis and becomes infatuated with a sexy blonde newlywed.
AnnabelleOctober 2, 2014
A couple begins to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences involving a vintage doll shortly after their home is invaded by satanic cultists.
Armed and DangerousAugust 15, 1986
After policeman Frank Dooley is framed for theft and loses his job on the force, he joins a security guard agency and teams up with inept former defense lawyer Norman Kane. When the two botch a job guarding a local warehouse, they begin to uncover corruption within the company and their union.
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis CoachJanuary 13, 2009
An overenthusiastic high-school maintenance man attempts to lead an unlikely group of misfits to the Nebraska state tennis championship in Balls Out: The Gary Houseman Story? director Danny Leiner’s underdog sports comedy. American Pie star Seann William Scott stars as the ambitious janitor who believes he has what it takes to coach the winning team.
Battle: Los AngelesMarch 8, 2011
When once distant UFOs become a terrifying threat attacking Earth, a Marine staff sergeant and his team take it upon themselves to face the enemy and protect what remains of the planet.
BeetlejuiceMarch 30, 1988
Thanks to an untimely demise via drowning, a young couple end up as poltergeists in their New England farmhouse, where they fail to meet the challenge of scaring away the insufferable new owners, who want to make drastic changes. In desperation, the undead newlyweds turn to an expert frightmeister, but he’s got a diabolical agenda of his own.
Bells Are RingingJune 23, 1960
Ella Peterson works in the basement office of Susanswerphone, a telephone answering service. She listens in on others’ lives and adds some interest to her own humdrum existence by adopting different identities for her clients. They include an out-of-work Method actor, a dentist with musical yearnings, and in particular playwright Jeffrey Moss, who is suffering from writer’s block and desperately needs a muse.
Blood TiesNovember 28, 2014
In a family headed by a tyrannical father, the younger daughter will regain freedom on her birthday…
Boys' Night OutJune 21, 1962
Fred, George, Doug and Howie are quickly reaching middle-age. Three of them are married, only Fred is still a bachelor. They want something different than their ordinary marriages, children and TV-dinners. In secret, they get themselves an apartment with a beautiful young woman, Kathy, for romantic rendezvous. But Kathy does not tell them that she is a sociology student researching the sexual life of the white middle-class male.
Brewster McCloudDecember 5, 1970
Brewster is an owlish, intellectual boy who lives in a fallout shelter of the Houston Astrodome. He has a dream: to take flight within the confines of the stadium. Brewster tells those he trusts of his dream, but displays a unique way of treating others who do not fit within his plans.
Brie's Bake Off Challenge (2022)
CapoteSeptember 30, 2005
A biopic of the writer, Truman Capote and his assignment for The New Yorker to write the non-fiction book, ‘In Cold Blood’.
Captains CourageousJune 25, 1937
Harvey, the arrogant and spoiled son of an indulgent absentee-father, falls overboard from a transatlantic steamship and is rescued by a fishing vessel on the Grand Banks. Harvey fails to persuade them to take him ashore, nor convince the crew of his wealth. The captain offers him a low-paid job, until they return to port, as part of the crew that turns him into a mature, considerate young man.
ChicagoDecember 10, 2002
Murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart find themselves on death row together and fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows in 1920s Chicago.
Children of the DamnedJanuary 10, 1964
Six children are found spread through out the world that not only have enormous intelligence, but identical intelligence and have a strange bond to each other.
Check It Out!May 21, 2015
During a school trip to Prague a group of friends leave the hotel and party through the night.
Dances with WolvesMarch 30, 1990
Wounded Civil War soldier, John Dunbar tries to commit suicide—and becomes a hero instead. As a reward, he’s assigned to his dream post, a remote junction on the Western frontier, and soon makes unlikely friends with the local Sioux tribe.
ErasedAugust 23, 2012
A former agent of the CIA and his estranged daughter go on the run after his employers target them for assassination.
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural HistoryFebruary 27, 2022
Stephen Fry, who famously narrated the UK Harry Potter audiobooks, embarks on a fascinating global journey to discover the stories behind some of the world’s most fantastic beasts. Travelling from Utah, to Florida and to Loch Ness, Stephen is on a quest to unravel why the world of mythical beasts are more popular than ever before. Featuring an exclusive interview with J. K. Rowling, this documentary brings our best-known myths and legends to life and examines the connections between the extraordinary animals of planet Earth and the fantastic beasts of mythology and the Wizarding World. Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History is a unique collaboration with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the Natural History Museum (host of the exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature) and Warner Bros.
Five Easy PiecesSeptember 12, 1970
A drop-out from upper-class America picks up work along the way on oil-rigs when his life isn’t spent in a squalid succession of bars, motels, and other points of interest.
Ghosts of Girlfriends PastMay 1, 2009
When notorious womanizer Connor Mead attends his brother Paul’s wedding, he is forced to re-evaluate his behavior as he comes face-to-face with the ghosts of girlfriends past, present, and future, along with his deceased uncle. The experience changes his attitude and allows him to reconnect with his first and only love, Jenny.
Girl Most LikelySeptember 7, 2012
A failed New York playwright stages a suicide in an attempt to win back her ex, only to wind up in the custody of her gambling-addict mother.
Graffiti BridgeNovember 2, 1990
It’s got that Purple Rain feeling through and though. And it’s got The Kid, too! For the first time since Purple Rain, Prince is back as The Kid. And where he goes , there’s music! With Thieves in the Temple, New Power Generation, Elephants and Flowers and more red-hot Prince tunes from the Platinum-selling Graffiti Bridge soundtrack. What time is it? Party time! Morris Day and the Time play Release It, Shake! and more. And you’ll also see and hear George Clinton, Tevin Campbell, Robin Power, Mavis Staples and other hot performers, too. Graffiti Bridge is where the movie meets the music. Cross over on it now.
HugoNovember 22, 2011
Orphaned and alone except for an uncle, Hugo Cabret lives in the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris. Hugo’s job is to oil and maintain the station’s clocks, but to him, his more important task is to protect a broken automaton and notebook left to him by his late father. Accompanied by the goddaughter of an embittered toy merchant, Hugo embarks on a quest to solve the mystery of the automaton and find a place he can call home.
InsidiousSeptember 13, 2010
A family discovers that dark spirits have invaded their home after their son inexplicably falls into an endless sleep. When they reach out to a professional for help, they learn things are a lot more personal than they thought.
Iron EagleJanuary 17, 1986
When Doug’s father, an Air Force Pilot, is shot down by MiGs belonging to a radical Middle Eastern state, no one seems able to get him out. Doug finds Chappy, an Air Force Colonel who is intrigued by the idea of sending in two fighters piloted by himself and Doug to rescue Doug’s father after bombing the MiG base.
Iron Eagle IINovember 11, 1988
Chappy Sinclair is called to gather together a mixed Soviet/U.S. strike force that will perform a surgical strike on a massively defended nuclear missile site in the Middle East. Chappy finds that getting the Soviet and U.S. Pilots to cooperate is only the most minor of his problems as he discovers someone in the Pentagon is actively sabotaging his mission.
KinAugust 29, 2018
A young boy finds a powerful otherworldly weapon, which he uses to save his older adoptive brother from a crew of thugs. Before long, the two of them are also pursued by federal agents and mysterious mercenaries aiming to reclaim their asset.
KrullJuly 29, 1983
A prince and a fellowship of companions set out to rescue his bride from a fortress of alien invaders who have arrived on their home planet.
Larry CrowneJune 30, 2011
When he suddenly finds himself without his long-standing blue-collar job, Larry Crowne enrolls at his local college to start over. There, he becomes part of an eclectic community of students and develops a crush on his teacher.
Les MisérablesMay 1, 1998
Jean Valjean, a Frenchman imprisoned for stealing bread, must flee a police officer named Javert. The pursuit consumes both men’s lives, and soon Valjean finds himself in the midst of the student revolutions in France.
LimitlessMarch 8, 2011
A paranoia-fueled action thriller about an unsuccessful writer whose life is transformed by a top-secret “smart drug” that allows him to use 100% of his brain and become a perfect version of himself. His enhanced abilities soon attract shadowy forces that threaten his new life in this darkly comic and provocative film.
MoonJune 12, 2009
With only three weeks left in his three year contract, Sam Bell is getting anxious to finally return to Earth. He is the only occupant of a Moon-based manufacturing facility along with his computer and assistant, GERTY. When he has an accident however, he wakens to find that he is not alone.
Moscow on the HudsonJune 4, 1984
A Russian circus visits the US. A clown wants to defect, but doesn’t have the nerve. His saxophone playing friend however comes to the decision to defect in the middle of Bloomingdales. He is befriended by the black security guard and falls in love with the Italian immigrant from behind the perfume counter. We follow his life as he works his way through the American dream and tries to find work as a musician.
Nobody's FoolDecember 23, 1994
Sully is a rascally ne’er-do-well approaching retirement age. While he is pressing a worker’s compensation suit for a bad knee, he secretly works for his nemesis, Carl, and flirts with Carl’s young wife Toby. Sully’s long- forgotten son and family have moved back to town, so Sully faces unfamiliar family responsibilities. Meanwhile, Sully’s landlady’s banker son plots to push through a new development and evict Sully from his mother’s life.
Odd Man OutJanuary 30, 1947
Belfast police conduct a door-to-door manhunt for an IRA gunman wounded in a daring robbery.
On the WaterfrontJune 22, 1954
Terry Malloy dreams about being a prize fighter, while tending his pigeons and running errands at the docks for Johnny Friendly, the corrupt boss of the dockers union. Terry witnesses a murder by two of Johnny’s thugs, and later meets the dead man’s sister and feels responsible for his death. She introduces him to Father Barry, who tries to force him to provide information for the courts that will smash the dock racketeers.
One True Singer – Season 1
Only Lovers Left AliveDecember 12, 2013
A depressed musician reunites with his lover in the desolate streets of Detroit. Though their romance has endured several centuries, it is tested by the arrival of her capricious and unpredictable younger sister.
Original SinMay 8, 2001
A young man is plunged into a life of subterfuge, deceit and mistaken identity in pursuit of a femme fatale whose heart is never quite within his grasp
Peggy Sue Got MarriedOctober 10, 1986
Peggy Sue faints at a high school reunion. When she wakes up she finds herself in her own past, just before she finished school.
Point BreakDecember 3, 2015
A young undercover FBI agent infiltrates a gang of thieves who share a common interest in extreme sports. A remake of the 1991 film, “Point Break”.
Rain ManDecember 11, 1988
Selfish yuppie Charlie Babbitt’s father left a fortune to his savant brother Raymond and a pittance to Charlie; they travel cross-country.
REDOctober 13, 2010
When his peaceful life is threatened by a high-tech assassin, former black-ops agent, Frank Moses reassembles his old team in a last ditch effort to survive and uncover his assailants.
Rendez-vousNovember 3, 2019
Shot in one single shot with no cuts, Rendez-vous is an original Mexican thriller about a couple that met online.
Revolver (2007)
SaltJuly 21, 2010
As a CIA officer, Evelyn Salt swore an oath to duty, honor and country. Her loyalty will be tested when a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy. Salt goes on the run, using all her skills and years of experience as a covert operative to elude capture. Salt’s efforts to prove her innocence only serve to cast doubt on her motives, as the hunt to uncover the truth behind her identity continues and the question remains: “Who is Salt?”
Seven Brides for Seven BrothersJuly 22, 1954
In 1850 Oregon, when a backwoodsman brings a wife home to his farm, his six brothers decide that they want to get married too.
Sex DriveOctober 16, 2008
A high school senior drives cross-country with his best friends to hook up with a babe he met online.
She Wore a Yellow RibbonOctober 22, 1949
After Custer and the 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Indians, everyone expects the worst. Capt. Nathan Brittles is ordered out on patrol but he’s also required to take along Abby Allshard, wife of the Fort’s commanding officer, and her niece, the pretty Olivia Dandridge, who are being evacuated for their own safety. Brittles is only a few days away from retirement and Olivia has caught the eye of two of the young officers in the Company, Lt. Flint Cohill and 2nd Lt. Ross Pennell. She’s taken to wearing a yellow ribbon in her hair, a sign that she has a beau in the Cavalry, but refuses to say for whom she is wearing it.
Show BoatMay 17, 1936
Despite her mother’s objections, the naive young daughter of a show boat captain is thrust into the limelight as the company’s new leading lady.
Six Degrees of SeparationDecember 8, 1993
The story of a young, gay, black, con artist who, posing as the son of Sidney Poitier, cunningly maneuvers his way into the lives of a white, upper-class New York family.
SLC PunkSeptember 24, 1998
Two former geeks become 1980s punks, then party and go to concerts while deciding what to do with their lives.
SpartanMarch 12, 2004
U.S. government agent Scott is assigned to rescue the daughter of a high-ranking government official. As willing as he is to bend the rules to get things done, though, Scott is shocked to find that others are willing to go even further to protect a political career.
Special AgentSeptember 14, 1935
Newspaperman Bill Bradford becomes a special agent for the tax service trying to end the career of racketeer Nick Carston. Julie Gardner is Carston’s bookkeeper. Bradford enters Carston’s organization and Julie cooperates with him to land Carston in jail. An informer squeals on them. Julie is kidnapped by Carston’s henchmen as she is about to testify
Summer of '42April 19, 1971
Over the summer of 1942 on Nantucket Island, three friends — Hermie, Oscy and Benjie — are more concerned with getting laid than anything else. Hermie falls in love with the married Dorothy, whose husband is an army pilot recently sent to the battlefront of World War II.
Surf's Up 2: WaveManiaJanuary 17, 2017
Cody, Chicken Joe and Lani are back in their most epic adventure yet! The most radical surfing dream team, The Hang Five (voiced by WWE Superstars John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, Paige and Mr. McMahon) puts Cody and his friends to the test and teaches them the meaning of teamwork as they journey to the most legendary surfing spot on the planet.
Sweet Bird of YouthMarch 21, 1962
Gigolo and drifter Chance Wayne returns to his home town as the companion of a faded movie star, Alexandra Del Lago, whom he hopes to use to help him break into the movies. Chance runs into trouble when he finds his ex-girlfriend, the daughter of the local politician Tom “Boss” Finley, who more or less forced him to leave his daughter and the town many years ago.
The Asphalt JungleMay 12, 1950
Recently paroled from prison, legendary burglar “Doc” Riedenschneider, with funding from Alonzo Emmerich, a crooked lawyer, gathers a small group of veteran criminals together in the Midwest for a big jewel heist.
The Big ChillSeptember 9, 1983
Seven old college friends gather for a weekend reunion after the funeral of one of their own.
The Big HouseJune 14, 1930
Convicted of manslaughter for a drunken driving accident, Kent Marlowe is sent to prison, where he meets vicious incarcerated figures who are planning an escape from the brutal conditions.
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints DayNovember 24, 2009
Skillfully framed by an unknown enemy for the murder of a priest, wanted vigilante MacManus brothers Murphy and Connor must come out of hiding on a sheep farm in Ireland to fight for justice in Boston.
The Break-UpJune 1, 2006
Pushed to the breaking-up point after their latest ‘why can’t you do this one little thing for me?’ argument, Brooke calls it quits with her boyfriend Gary. What follows is a hilarious series of remedies, war tactics, overtures and undermining tricks – all encouraged by the former couple’s friends and confidantes …and the occasional total stranger! When neither ex is willing to move out of their shared apartment, the only solution is to continue living as hostile roommates until one of them reaches breaking point.
The Brothers SolomonSeptember 7, 2007
A pair of well-meaning, but socially inept brothers try to find their perfect mates in order to provide their dying father with a grandchild.
The ChosenAugust 20, 1981
The Chosen follows the story of two teenage boys determined to remain friends despite the deep differences between their two families. Set in New York during the 1940s, this provocative film follows the son of an orthodox rabbi and the son of a secular father, raised to question everything around him, including his religion. A moving coming of age story.
The FreshmanJuly 20, 1990
After a film student gets his belongings stolen, he meets a mobster bearing a startling resemblance to a certain cinematic godfather. Soon, he finds himself caught up in a caper involving endangered species and fine dining.
The Heartbreak KidOctober 5, 2007
Eddie, the 40-year-old confirmed bachelor finally says “I do” to the beautiful and sexy Lila. But during their honeymoon in Mexico, the woman of his dreams turns out to be a total nightmare, and the guy who could never pull the trigger realizes he’s jumped the gun.
The Incredible HulkJune 12, 2008
Scientist Bruce Banner scours the planet for an antidote to the unbridled force of rage within him: the Hulk. But when the military masterminds who dream of exploiting his powers force him back to civilization, he finds himself coming face to face with a new, deadly foe.
The Informant (aka A Besugo) (Season 1)
The Ladies ManOctober 13, 2000
Because of his salacious language, late-night radio advice-show host Leon Phelps, along with his sweet and loyal producer Julie, is fired from his Chicago gig. Leon gets a letter from a former lover promising a life of wealth, but he doesn’t know who she is. Can Leon find his secret sugar-mama? What about Julie?
The Last AirbenderJune 30, 2010
The story follows the adventures of Aang, a young successor to a long line of Avatars, who must put his childhood ways aside and stop the Fire Nation from enslaving the Water, Earth and Air nations.
The Last DetailDecember 11, 1973
Two Navy men are ordered to bring a young offender to prison, but decide to show him one last good time along the way.
The Last DragonMarch 22, 1985
A young man searches for the “master” to obtain the final level of martial arts mastery known as the glow. Along the way he must fight an evil martial arts expert and rescue a beautiful singer from an obsessed music promoter.
The Raid: Redemption (2012)
The RelicJanuary 10, 1997
A homicide detective teams up with an evolutionary biologist to hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum.
The Secret in Their EyesAugust 13, 2009
A retired legal counselor writes a novel hoping to find closure for one of his past unresolved homicide cases and for his unreciprocated love with his superior - both of which still haunt him decades later.
The Secret Life of Walter MittyDecember 18, 2013
A timid magazine photo manager who lives life vicariously through daydreams embarks on a true-life adventure when a negative goes missing.
The Thaw (aka Odwilz) (Season 1)
The Thirteenth FloorApril 16, 1999
Los Angeles. A wealthy man, known as Mr. Fuller, discovers a shocking secret about the world he lives in. Fearing for his life, he leaves a desperate message for a friend of his in the most unexpected place.
The ToyDecember 10, 1982
On one of his bratty son Eric’s annual visits, the plutocrat U.S. Bates takes him to his department store and offers him anything in it as a gift. Eric chooses a black janitor who has made him laugh with his antics. At first the man suffers many indignities as Eric’s “toy”, but gradually teaches the lonely boy what it is like to have and to be a friend.
The WacknessJuly 3, 2008
Set in New York City in the sweltering summer, The Wackness tells the story of a troubled teenage drug dealer, who trades pot for therapy sessions with a drug-addled psychiatrist. Things get more complicated when he falls for one of his classmates, who just happens to be the doctor’s daughter. This is a coming-of-age story about sex, drugs, music and what it takes to be a man.
TootsieJune 10, 1982
When struggling, out of work actor Michael Dorsey secretly adopts a female alter ego - Dorothy Michaels - in order to land a part in a daytime drama, he unwittingly becomes a feminist icon and ends up in a romantic pickle.
Under the Cherry MoonJuly 2, 1986
Two friends from Miami are in the French Riviera enjoying life by scamming money off of rich women. One day, they read about a young woman set to inherit $50 million from her father. At first, Tricky has Christopher Tracy talked into romancing her for her money, but in getting to know her, Christopher falls in love with her. This love comes between the brothers, and Tricky tells about the plan.
Universal Soldier: The ReturnAugust 5, 1999
Luc Deveraux, the heroic former Universal Soldier, is about to be thrown into action once again. When Seth, the supercomputer controlled ultra-warrior, decides to take revenge and destroy its creators, only Luc can stop it. All hell breaks loose as Luc battles Seth and a deadly team of perfect soldiers in a struggle that pits man against machine and good against evil.
Vice VersaFebruary 25, 1988
A mysterious oriental skull transforms a father into his son, and vice versa.
Welcome to CollinwoodMay 24, 2002
Five hapless inner-city low-lifes attempt to burgle a pawnbroker’s safe, but end up being plagued by bad luck.
Who's Harry Crumb?February 3, 1989
Harry Crumb is a bumbling and inept private investigator who is hired to solve the kidnapping of a young heiress which he’s not expected to solve because his employer is the mastermind behind the kidnapping.
Romeo + JulietNovember 1, 1996
In director Baz Luhrmann’s contemporary take on William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, the Montagues and Capulets have moved their ongoing feud to the sweltering suburb of Verona Beach, where Romeo and Juliet fall in love and secretly wed. Though the film is visually modern, the bard’s dialogue remains.
Winter MeetingApril 7, 1948
A repressed poetess and an embittered war hero help each other cope with their problems.
Wrath of the TitansMarch 28, 2012
Perseus tries to live a quieter life as a village fisherman while - dangerously weakened by humanity’s lack of devotion - the gods are losing control of the long-imprisoned Titans and their ferocious leader, Kronos.
Coming Apr 2, 2022
Batwoman: Season 3October 13, 2021
In season three, Ryan Wilder has shed her parole for the Batsuit and her van for the Batcave to carry out the legacy of Batwoman and protect Gotham’s underserved communities. Her journey continues as she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies, a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains, before they land in pernicious hands.
ChadApril 6, 2021
A 14-year-old Persian boy desperately tries to fit in, cope with his mother’s dating life, and figure out his cultural identity.
Coming Apr 4, 2022
The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Season
Coming Apr 5, 2022
Man of SteelJune 12, 2013
A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. As a young man, he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall OffMarch 12, 2022
A wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades, featuring unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.
We're the MillersAugust 7, 2013
A veteran pot dealer creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico.
Coming Apr 7, 2022
Close Enough: Season 3April 7, 2022
A surreal take on transitioning from 20-something to 30-something centering on a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.
Queen Stars (Season 1)
Tokyo Vice: Season 1April 7, 2022
A first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat following Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. Based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name.
Trinity of Shadows: Season 1June 13, 2021
The series is about a murder investigation which has similarities to a cold case from three years ago. During the investigation, the lead detective (Pinna), an up-and-coming public official (Chuang) and rookie policeman (Liu) are drawn together into a dark labyrinth of power play.
Coming Apr 8, 2022
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3April 8, 2022
A narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests presenting sketches performed by a core cast of black women.
Crabs In A Barrel (2022)
Mi Casa (2022)
The Night HouseJuly 15, 2021
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. Soon she begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.
When You Clean A Stranger's Home (2022)
Coming Apr 12, 2022
Black MassSeptember 4, 2015
The true story of Whitey Bulger, the brother of a state senator and the most infamous violent criminal in the history of South Boston, who became an FBI informant to take down a Mafia family invading his turf.
Coming Apr 14, 2022
The Garcias: Season 1April 14, 2022
After 15 years, the Garcia kids are grown up and now have children of their own. The new extended Garcia family travels to the beautiful Riviera Maya in Mexico, a place full of self-discovery, where they will all learn what it really takes to be a “familia.”
Gensan PunchOctober 9, 2021
Nao Tsuyama, a disabled athlete, refuses to let his articifical leg hinder his dream to become a professional boxer. His remarkable journey takes him from Japan to the Philippines, and specifically the celebrated ‘Gensan’ quarter which has spawned worldwide stars such as the legendary Manny Pacquiao.
The Great Pottery Throw Down: Series 5January 2, 2022
Ellie Taylor hosts the battle of the clay, as 12 of Britain’s best home potters compete to become champion of the wheel
Not So Pretty (Season 1)
Coming Apr 17, 2022
The HouseJune 29, 2017
When Scott and Kate Johansen’s daughter gets into the college of her dreams it’s cause for celebration. That is, until Scott and Kate learn that the scholarship they were counting on didn’t come through, and they’re now on the hook for tuition they can’t begin to afford. With the help of their friend and neighbor Frank also in need of a major payday they decide to open an illegal casino in his suburban house, risking everything together on a Vegas-style bacchanal where money flows, inhibitions are checked at the door, and all bets are off.
Coming Apr 21, 2022
New Amsterdam: Season 1September 25, 2018
Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special
The Flight Attendant: Season 2April 21, 2022
In season two, Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.
Coming Apr 22, 2022
A Tiny Audience (Season 3)
Toy Aficiao (2021)
Coming Apr 24, 2022
Barry: Season 3April 24, 2022
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
The Baby Limited Season
Coming Apr 25, 2022
We Own This City, Limited Season
Coming Apr 27, 2022
The SurvivorNovember 4, 2021
Harry Haft is a boxer who fought fellow prisoners in the concentration camps to survive. Haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.
Coming Apr 28, 2022
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia)
DoDo (Season 1)
Lamput (Seasons 1–3)
Made For Love: Season 2April 28, 2022
Thirty-something Hazel Green tries to escape a suffocating marriage — until she realizes her tech billionaire husband has implanted a revolutionary tracking device, the Made for Love, in her brain.
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original - Part B (Season 1)
Coming Apr 29, 2022
Snowpiercer: Season 3January 24, 2022
Season 3 picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10-car “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization. Meanwhile, back on the train, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.
Coming Apr 30, 2022
The Blair Witch ProjectJuly 14, 1999
In October of 1994 three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland, while shooting a documentary. A year later their footage was found.
House of 1000 CorpsesApril 11, 2003
Two teenage couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of serial killers end up as prisoners of a bizarre and sadistic backwater family of serial killers.
The Devil's RejectsJuly 22, 2005
The sequel to House of 1000 Corpses – the Firefly family are ambushed at their isolated home by Sheriff Wydell and a squad of armed men guns blazing – yet only Otis and his sister, Baby, manage to escape the barrage of bullets unharmed. Hiding out in a backwater motel, the wanted siblings wait to rendezvous with their errant father, Captain Spaulding, killing whoever happens to stand in their way.