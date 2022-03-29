What’s Coming to HBO Max in April 2022, Including ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Barry’

HBO Max is flying high with “The Flight Attendant,” which debuts season two this month. Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is sober in Los Angeles, while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when she witnesses a murder, she becomes entangled in another global mystery.

The Flight Attendant November 26, 2020 Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

Also returning in April is the Emmy-winning dark comedy “Barry.” Bill Hader stars as an ex-assassin who moves to LA to become an actor, only to discover that not every job offers an exit interview. Season 3 of the series premieres on April 24.

Coming to HBO Max in April 2022

Coming Apr 2, 2022 Batwoman: Season 3 October 13, 2021 In season three, Ryan Wilder has shed her parole for the Batsuit and her van for the Batcave to carry out the legacy of Batwoman and protect Gotham’s underserved communities. Her journey continues as she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies, a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains, before they land in pernicious hands.

Chad April 6, 2021 A 14-year-old Persian boy desperately tries to fit in, cope with his mother’s dating life, and figure out his cultural identity.

Coming Apr 4, 2022 The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Season

Coming Apr 5, 2022 Man of Steel June 12, 2013 A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. As a young man, he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off March 12, 2022 A wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades, featuring unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

We're the Millers August 7, 2013 A veteran pot dealer creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Coming Apr 7, 2022 Close Enough: Season 3 April 7, 2022 A surreal take on transitioning from 20-something to 30-something centering on a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.

Queen Stars (Season 1)

Tokyo Vice: Season 1 April 7, 2022 A first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat following Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. Based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name.

Trinity of Shadows: Season 1 June 13, 2021 The series is about a murder investigation which has similarities to a cold case from three years ago. During the investigation, the lead detective (Pinna), an up-and-coming public official (Chuang) and rookie policeman (Liu) are drawn together into a dark labyrinth of power play.

Coming Apr 8, 2022 A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3 April 8, 2022 A narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests presenting sketches performed by a core cast of black women.

Crabs In A Barrel (2022)

Mi Casa (2022)

The Night House July 15, 2021 Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. Soon she begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.

When You Clean A Stranger's Home (2022)

Coming Apr 12, 2022 Black Mass September 4, 2015 The true story of Whitey Bulger, the brother of a state senator and the most infamous violent criminal in the history of South Boston, who became an FBI informant to take down a Mafia family invading his turf.

Coming Apr 14, 2022 The Garcias: Season 1 April 14, 2022 After 15 years, the Garcia kids are grown up and now have children of their own. The new extended Garcia family travels to the beautiful Riviera Maya in Mexico, a place full of self-discovery, where they will all learn what it really takes to be a “familia.”

Gensan Punch October 9, 2021 Nao Tsuyama, a disabled athlete, refuses to let his articifical leg hinder his dream to become a professional boxer. His remarkable journey takes him from Japan to the Philippines, and specifically the celebrated ‘Gensan’ quarter which has spawned worldwide stars such as the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

The Great Pottery Throw Down: Series 5 January 2, 2022 Ellie Taylor hosts the battle of the clay, as 12 of Britain’s best home potters compete to become champion of the wheel

Not So Pretty (Season 1)

Coming Apr 17, 2022 The House June 29, 2017 When Scott and Kate Johansen’s daughter gets into the college of her dreams it’s cause for celebration. That is, until Scott and Kate learn that the scholarship they were counting on didn’t come through, and they’re now on the hook for tuition they can’t begin to afford. With the help of their friend and neighbor Frank also in need of a major payday they decide to open an illegal casino in his suburban house, risking everything together on a Vegas-style bacchanal where money flows, inhibitions are checked at the door, and all bets are off.

Coming Apr 21, 2022 New Amsterdam: Season 1 September 25, 2018 Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special

The Flight Attendant: Season 2 April 21, 2022 In season two, Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Coming Apr 22, 2022 A Tiny Audience (Season 3)

Toy Aficiao (2021)

Coming Apr 24, 2022 Barry: Season 3 April 24, 2022 A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.

The Baby Limited Season

Coming Apr 25, 2022 We Own This City, Limited Season

Coming Apr 27, 2022 The Survivor November 4, 2021 Harry Haft is a boxer who fought fellow prisoners in the concentration camps to survive. Haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.

Coming Apr 28, 2022 Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia)

DoDo (Season 1)

Lamput (Seasons 1–3)

Made For Love: Season 2 April 28, 2022 Thirty-something Hazel Green tries to escape a suffocating marriage — until she realizes her tech billionaire husband has implanted a revolutionary tracking device, the Made for Love, in her brain.

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original - Part B (Season 1)

Coming Apr 29, 2022 Snowpiercer: Season 3 January 24, 2022 Season 3 picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10-car “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization. Meanwhile, back on the train, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

Coming Apr 30, 2022 The Blair Witch Project July 14, 1999 In October of 1994 three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland, while shooting a documentary. A year later their footage was found.

House of 1000 Corpses April 11, 2003 Two teenage couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of serial killers end up as prisoners of a bizarre and sadistic backwater family of serial killers.

The Devil's Rejects July 22, 2005 The sequel to House of 1000 Corpses – the Firefly family are ambushed at their isolated home by Sheriff Wydell and a squad of armed men guns blazing – yet only Otis and his sister, Baby, manage to escape the barrage of bullets unharmed. Hiding out in a backwater motel, the wanted siblings wait to rendezvous with their errant father, Captain Spaulding, killing whoever happens to stand in their way.

Preview “The Flight Attendant” and then watch Season 2 in April: