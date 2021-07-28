What’s Coming to HBO Max in August 2021, Including ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ and ‘Reminiscence’

The journey of Barack Obama, from his early upbringing in Hawaii to becoming the first black U.S. president, is told through the prism of the country’s racial history. The prejudice he faced, the Republican intransigence he confronted on Capitol Hill and the nation’s embrace of his candidacy are movingly explored in the HBO Max documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, directed by Peter Kunhardt.

And, as part of Warner Media’s ongoing decision to release original films in theaters and its streamer on the same day, the sci-fi movie Reminiscence debuts this month. Scientist Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman, “X Men”) offers his clients a way to use technology to relive their pasts. Then he meets and falls for Mae (Rebecca Ferguson, “The White Queen”). But when one of his clients implicates Mae in a violent past, Bannister is forced to search for the truth.

August 1

• 2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

• 9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

• A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

• A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

• The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

• The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

• Americano, 2017 (HBO)

• Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

• Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

• Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

• Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

• Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

• Betrayal at Attica

• The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

• The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

• Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

• Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

• Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

• Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

• Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

• Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

• Constantine, 2005

• Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

• The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

• Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

• Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

• The Double, 2014 (HBO)

• Empire of the Sun, 1987

• The End, 1978 (HBO)

• Envy, 2004 (HBO)

• Epic, 2013 (HBO)

• Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

• For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

• Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

• The Fugitive, 1993

• Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

• The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

• The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

• Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

• Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

• Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

• Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

• Horror of Dracula, 1958

• How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

• Hudson Hawk, 1991

• Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

• Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

• Inception, 2010

• Joe, 2014 (HBO)

• Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

• Julia, 2009 (HBO)

• Last Action Hero, 1993

• The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

• Malcolm X, 1992

• Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

• The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

• Mean Streets, 1973

• Mr. Soul!, 2018

• New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

• Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

• Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

• One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

• The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

• Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

• The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

• The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

• The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

• Red, 2008 (HBO)

• Red Riding Hood, 2011

• Requiem for a Dream, 2000

• Scary Movie, 2000

• The Score, 2001 (HBO)

• Sex and the City, 2008

• Sex and the City 2, 2010

• The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

• Spawn, 1997

• The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

• The Square, 2017 (HBO)

• Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

• Tango & Cash, 1989

• Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

• Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

• Vice, 2015 (HBO)

• War, 2007 (HBO)

• Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

• You’ve Got Mail, 1998

August 2

• Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Doc Finale (HBO)

August 3

• Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

• Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (HBO)



August 5

• Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy

• Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021



August 6

• Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7

• All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

• A Different World

August 10

• Hard Knocks ‘21: Dallas Cowboys

August 12

• FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

• Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 1 Part 1 Finale

• The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

• Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

August 14

• Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

• The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

• Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

August 15

• The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16

• Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

• Top Gear, Season 29

August 17

• Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

August 19

• Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

• Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special

• Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is

• Sweet Life: Los Angeles

August 20

• Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

• Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

• Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 August 22:

• 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

• San Andreas, 2015

August 24

• Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25

• Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26

• The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 28

• Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

