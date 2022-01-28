What’s Coming to HBO Max in February 2022, Including ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘KIMI’

Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 circus noir classic “Nightmare Alley,” starring Jim Beaver, Ron Perlman, Clifton Collins Jr., Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins and Rooney Mara, streams on HBO Max after a theatrical release. It charts the rise of a supposed medium and those he skillfully cons along the way. Other films in this double-distribution category include “Antlers” and “The King’s Man.”

Also, Stephen Soderbergh’s movie “KIMI,” starring Zoë Kravitz, arrives in February. It’s about a tech worker who records evidence of a violent crime, but is discouraged from reporting it. To secure justice, the agoraphobic must do the one thing she fears most: leaving her house.

Coming in February:

February 1

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

February 2:

Tacoma FD, Season 3

February 3:

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

February 4

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

February 5

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

February 6

Big Trick Energy

February 7

Backyard Bar Wars

February 9

Smiling Friends, Season 2

February 10

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 11

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

February 13

The Bachelor Winter Games

February 15

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 16

Off The Air, Season 11

February 17

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 18

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

February 20

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

February 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 23

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

February 24

Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 25

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

February 27

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

“Nightmare Alley”