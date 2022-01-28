What’s Coming to HBO Max in February 2022, Including ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘KIMI’
Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 circus noir classic “Nightmare Alley,” starring Jim Beaver, Ron Perlman, Clifton Collins Jr., Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins and Rooney Mara, streams on HBO Max after a theatrical release. It charts the rise of a supposed medium and those he skillfully cons along the way. Other films in this double-distribution category include “Antlers” and “The King’s Man.”
Also, Stephen Soderbergh’s movie “KIMI,” starring Zoë Kravitz, arrives in February. It’s about a tech worker who records evidence of a violent crime, but is discouraged from reporting it. To secure justice, the agoraphobic must do the one thing she fears most: leaving her house.
Coming in February:
February 1
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)
February 2:
Tacoma FD, Season 3
February 3:
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
February 4
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
February 5
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
February 6
Big Trick Energy
February 7
Backyard Bar Wars
February 9
Smiling Friends, Season 2
February 10
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 11
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
February 13
The Bachelor Winter Games
February 15
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 16
Off The Air, Season 11
February 17
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 18
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
February 20
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
February 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 23
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
February 24
Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 25
The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
February 27
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)