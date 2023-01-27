What’s Coming to HBO Max in February 2023, Including ‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special, Marc Maron, ‘All That Breathes’
The animated “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” follows the gradually reforming supervillain Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she tries to make the day special for her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). The duo’s passion ignites Gotham, which drives its citizens sex-mad. The special streams on Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
Check out the “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” trailer:
“Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” shot live at New York’s Town Hall, brings the comic’s distinct humor and cynicism to his experience of getting older. Like all his shows, Maron obsesses about his personal life, including the loss of his partner in 2020. The special will arrive on the service on Feb. 11.
Watch the trailer for “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark”:
HBO has long been the home for some of the best documentaries around, and there are two of particular note coming to streaming in February. First, arriving on Feb. 2 is “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” which follows the iconic star’s six-decade career in both music and Black and LGBTQ activism. Just a few days later, HBO Max will begin streaming “All That Breathes,” which earlier this week was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite. The film will be available beginning on Feb. 7.
“Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese’s brooding look at loneliness, class, madness, and urban decay in 1970s New York, will arrive on HBO Max on Feb. 1. The acclaimed film showcases performances by Robert DeNiro, Cybill Shepard, and a 13-year-old Jody Foster. Of special note is Michael Crawford Chapman’s haunting cinematography and Paul Schrader’s disturbing screenplay.
Coming in February:
February 1
- A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
- Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
- Another Country, 2022
- Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
- Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
- Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
- Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
- Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
- Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
- Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
- Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
- Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
- Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
- Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
- Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
- Food: Hungry for Answers
- Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
- Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
- Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
- Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
- Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
- Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
- Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
- Heist, 2001 (HBO)
- High Society, 1956
- Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
- Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
- How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
- I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
- Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
- Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
- Luce, 2019 (HBO)
- Mandabi, 1968
- Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
- Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
- Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
- Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
- Niaye, 1964
- Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
- Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
- Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
- Pens & Pencils, 2022
- Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
- Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
- Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
- Red, 2010 (HBO)
- Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
- Superbad, 2007
- Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
- Space is the Place, 1974
- Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
- Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
- Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
- Taxi Driver, 1976
- Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
- The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
- The Best of Blaxploitation
- The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
- The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
- The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
- The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
- The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
- The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
- The Music Man, 1962
- The Show, 2020 (HBO)
- The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
- The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
- The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
- The Vow, 2012
- Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
- Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
- TLC: The Culpo Sisters
- Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
- Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
- Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
- Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
- White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
- You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)
James Bond Movies
The James Bond film series is a British series of spy films based on the fictional character of MI6 agent James Bond, codename “007”. With all of the action, adventure, gadgetry & film scores that Bond is famous for.
February 2
- Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
- Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
- Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
February 3
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)
February 6
- C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)
February 7
- All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
- Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
- Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)
February 8
- Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
February 9
- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original
All That Breathes
Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite.
February 10
- Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
February 11
- Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
February 12
- Puppy Bowl XIX
February 14
- King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
February 16
- U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
February 17
- Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 18
- Family Restaurant
February 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
February 23
- Gravity, 2013
