What’s Coming to HBO Max in February 2023, Including ‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special, Marc Maron, ‘All That Breathes’

The animated “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” follows the gradually reforming supervillain Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she tries to make the day special for her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). The duo’s passion ignites Gotham, which drives its citizens sex-mad. The special streams on Feb. 9 on HBO Max.

Check out the “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” trailer:

“Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” shot live at New York’s Town Hall, brings the comic’s distinct humor and cynicism to his experience of getting older. Like all his shows, Maron obsesses about his personal life, including the loss of his partner in 2020. The special will arrive on the service on Feb. 11.

Watch the trailer for “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark”:

HBO has long been the home for some of the best documentaries around, and there are two of particular note coming to streaming in February. First, arriving on Feb. 2 is “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” which follows the iconic star’s six-decade career in both music and Black and LGBTQ activism. Just a few days later, HBO Max will begin streaming “All That Breathes,” which earlier this week was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite. The film will be available beginning on Feb. 7.

“Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese’s brooding look at loneliness, class, madness, and urban decay in 1970s New York, will arrive on HBO Max on Feb. 1. The acclaimed film showcases performances by Robert DeNiro, Cybill Shepard, and a 13-year-old Jody Foster. Of special note is Michael Crawford Chapman’s haunting cinematography and Paul Schrader’s disturbing screenplay.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Coming in February:

February 1

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Superbad, 2007

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

James Bond Movies The James Bond film series is a British series of spy films based on the fictional character of MI6 agent James Bond, codename “007”. With all of the action, adventure, gadgetry & film scores that Bond is famous for.

February 2 Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere February 3 The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO) February 6 C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO) February 7 All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO) February 8 Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim February 9 Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original

All That Breathes October 21, 2022 Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite.