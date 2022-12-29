What’s Coming to HBO Max in January 2023, Including ‘Velma,’ U.S. National Team Soccer, ‘In with the Old’
Coming to HBO Max in January is “Velma,” the adult animated comedy series that reveals the back story of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling), the brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. A brilliant solver of mysteries, the series, which arrives on the streamer on Jan. 12 offers a bloody mystery all its own.
Watch the trailer for “Velma”:
Also on the platform in January will be HBO Max’s first-ever live sporting events as it hosts three United States national soccer team games. First, on Jan. 17 and 20, the women’s national team will face New Zealand in a pair of matches. Then on Jan. 25, the men’s team will face Serbia.
Designers, buildings, and lovers of old homes welcome Season 3 of “In With the Old” on Jan. 11. In towns and cities across the country, abandoned structures are given a new purpose while preserving their historical importance.
“The Artist,” an Oscar-winning 2011 French comedy-drama, shot in the style of a silent movie streams on HBO Max on Jan. 1. It’s the 1920s, matinee idol George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) falls for an ingenue (Bérénice Bejo), but hesitates to court her. As his star begins to fade, hers rises.
Also, the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” about the exploits of T.E. Lawrence hits HBO on Jan. 1. The cinematic gem stars Peter O’Toole and is directed by David Lean. Lawrence is sent to Arabia in WWI as a liaison between various Bedouin tribes and the British, who are fighting against the Turks.
Coming to HBO Max:
January 1:
- 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
- American Hustle, 2013
- American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
- At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
- Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
- Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
- Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
- Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
- Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)
- Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
- Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
- Coup de torchon, 1981
- Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
- Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
- Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
- Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
- Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
- Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
- Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
- Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
- Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)
- Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
- From Here to Eternity, 1953
- Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
- Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
- Ghostbusters, 1984
- Ghostbusters II, 1989
- Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
- Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
- Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
- Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
- John Wick, 2014
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019
- Jumping the Broom, 2011
- Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
- Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
- Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
- Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
- Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
- Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
- Matilda, 1996
- Nine, 2009 (HBO)
- Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Idiot Brother, 2011
- Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
- Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
- Planet 51, 2009
- Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
- Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
- Regression, 2015 (HBO)
- Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
- Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)
- Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
- Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
- Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
- Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
- The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
- The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
- The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
- The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
- The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
- The Cookout, 2004
- The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
- The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
- The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
- The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
- The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
- The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
- The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
- The Master, 2012 (HBO)
- The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
- The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
- The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
- The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
- The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
- This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)
- This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
- Urge, 2016 (HBO)
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
- Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
- When We Were Kings, 1996
- White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
- Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
- Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
- Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
John Wick Movies
A neo-noir action thriller film series that follows Jonathan ‘John’ Wick, a former assassin, who comes out of retirement seeking vengeance for the theft of his vintage car and the murder of the puppy his deceased wife left to him.
January 3:
- The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
January 6:
- DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
- The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
January 8:
- We Baby Bears, Season 1F
January 10:
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
January 11:
- In with the Old, Season 3
January 12:
- Blended, 2014 (HBO)
- The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
- Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
January 13:
- The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
- I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
January 15:
- The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 17:
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
- USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
January 20:
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
- The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
- USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
January 23:
- YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
January 25:
- USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
