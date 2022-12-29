What’s Coming to HBO Max in January 2023, Including ‘Velma,’ U.S. National Team Soccer, ‘In with the Old’

Coming to HBO Max in January is “Velma,” the adult animated comedy series that reveals the back story of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling), the brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. A brilliant solver of mysteries, the series, which arrives on the streamer on Jan. 12 offers a bloody mystery all its own.

Watch the trailer for “Velma”:

Also on the platform in January will be HBO Max’s first-ever live sporting events as it hosts three United States national soccer team games. First, on Jan. 17 and 20, the women’s national team will face New Zealand in a pair of matches. Then on Jan. 25, the men’s team will face Serbia.

Designers, buildings, and lovers of old homes welcome Season 3 of “In With the Old” on Jan. 11. In towns and cities across the country, abandoned structures are given a new purpose while preserving their historical importance.

“The Artist,” an Oscar-winning 2011 French comedy-drama, shot in the style of a silent movie streams on HBO Max on Jan. 1. It’s the 1920s, matinee idol George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) falls for an ingenue (Bérénice Bejo), but hesitates to court her. As his star begins to fade, hers rises.

Also, the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” about the exploits of T.E. Lawrence hits HBO on Jan. 1. The cinematic gem stars Peter O’Toole and is directed by David Lean. Lawrence is sent to Arabia in WWI as a liaison between various Bedouin tribes and the British, who are fighting against the Turks.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Coming to HBO Max:

January 1:

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

John Wick Movies A neo-noir action thriller film series that follows Jonathan ‘John’ Wick, a former assassin, who comes out of retirement seeking vengeance for the theft of his vintage car and the murder of the puppy his deceased wife left to him.