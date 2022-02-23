What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2022, Including ‘The Larry David Story’ and ‘Minx’
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans are about to got a double dose of Larry David. On March 1, HBO Max is debuting a two-part documentary on the co-creator of “Seinfeld” called “The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy” and “The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead.” The doc chronicles David from his start in stand-up, through the “Seinfeld” years, and onto comedy stardom with “Curb.”
A new comedy is also set to premiere on the streamer in March. The 10-episode series “Minx” follows a feminist writer (Ophelia Lovibond) in 1970s Los Angeles determined to publish the first erotic magazine for women. She teams up with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to see her vision realized. The series also stars Amy Landecker and Gillian Jacobs in recurring roles.
Coming in March:
March 1
- The Aviator, 2004
- Adaptation, 2002
- All the Pretty Horses, 2000
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
- Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
- Boyz n the Hood, 1991
- Cameraperson, Documentary
- Diner, 1982
- Fireboys, Documentary
- Fly Away Home, 1996
- Gigi, 1958
- Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
- Mogul Mowgli, 2020
- One Tree Hill, 2003
- Resident Evil, 1996
- Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
- Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
- Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
- Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
- Starship Troopers, 1997
- Starsky & Hutch, 1975
- The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
- The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
- The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
- Urban Legend, 1998
- Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2
- Blade I, 2002
- Drive My Car, 2021
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
- West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3
- Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4
- El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
- F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
- Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7
- Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
- Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10
- Dune, 2021 (HBO)
- Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
- Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15
- Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
- DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18
- Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
- Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
- Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23
- Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24
- King Richard, 2021
- One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25
- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
- Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31
- Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Moonshot, 2022
Check Out the Trailer for "The Larry David Story" Before It Is Available on HBO Max
