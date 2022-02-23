 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2022, Including ‘The Larry David Story’ and ‘Minx’

Fern Siegel

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans are about to got a double dose of Larry David. On March 1, HBO Max is debuting a two-part documentary on the co-creator of “Seinfeld” called “The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy” and “The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead.” The doc chronicles David from his start in stand-up, through the “Seinfeld” years, and onto comedy stardom with “Curb.”

A new comedy is also set to premiere on the streamer in March. The 10-episode series “Minx” follows a feminist writer (Ophelia Lovibond) in 1970s Los Angeles determined to publish the first erotic magazine for women. She teams up with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to see her vision realized. The series also stars Amy Landecker and Gillian Jacobs in recurring roles.

Coming in March:

March 1

  • The Aviator, 2004
  • Adaptation, 2002
  • All the Pretty Horses, 2000
  • Are We Done Yet?, 2007
  • Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
  • Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
  • Boyz n the Hood, 1991
  • Cameraperson, Documentary
  • Diner, 1982
  • Fireboys, Documentary
  • Fly Away Home, 1996
  • Gigi, 1958
  • Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
  • Mogul Mowgli, 2020
  • One Tree Hill, 2003
  • Resident Evil, 1996
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
  • Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
  • Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
  • Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
  • Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
  • Starship Troopers, 1997
  • Starsky & Hutch, 1975
  • The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
  • The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
  • The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
  • Urban Legend, 1998
  • Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2

  • Blade I, 2002
  • Drive My Car, 2021
  • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
  • West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3

  • Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4

  • El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
  • F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
  • Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6

  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7

  • Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8

  • Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10

  • Dune, 2021 (HBO)
  • Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12

  • Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13

  • Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14

  • Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15

  • Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17

  • DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18

  • Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
  • Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
  • Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20

  • Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23

  • Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

March 24

  • King Richard, 2021
  • One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25

  • Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
  • Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31

  • Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Moonshot, 2022

