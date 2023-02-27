 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2023: ‘Succession’ Final Season, ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2, ‘The Last of Us’ Season Finale

Fern Siegel

“Succession,” HBO’s hit, Emmy-winning series about a powerful media family will air its fourth and final season beginning on March 26. The Waystar Royco company is expected to be sold to a tech titan, and that reality roils the divisive Roys. The power struggles have been feral; now they are facing a future without influence and control. There are no holds barred as the audience-favorite show careens towards what should be a spectacularly messy finale.

Watch the “Succession” Season 4 trailer:

The second season of the noir, 1930s “Perry Mason” series will begin streaming on HBO Max on March 6. The new case begins when a member of an influential oil family is murdered and Perry (played by Matthew Rhys) investigates. Perry, Della (Juliet Rylance), and Paul (Chris Chalk) have to confront dark conspiracies and the true meaning of guilt.

Check out the “Perry Mason” Season 2 trailer:

The smash-hit, post-apocalyptic series “The Last of Us” will air its first season finale on March 12. With Joel and Ellie making their way across the country in order to potentially save humanity from the deadly fungal zombie invasion, the final episodes of Season 1 will undoubtedly be harrowing. However, where this series has thrived has been in focusing on the human elements in between the cordyceps creatures’ attacks.

Coming in March:

March 1

  • A Dangerous Method, 2011
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
  • Basic, 2003 (HBO)
  • Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
  • Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
  • Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
  • Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
  • Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
  • Creed, 2015
  • Creed II, 2018
  • Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
  • Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Expendables, 2010
  • House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
  • I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
  • Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
  • Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
  • Milk, 2008 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
  • Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
  • Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Selena, 1997
  • Sinister, 2012
  • Spawn 1997
  • Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Blue Lagoon, 1980
  • The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Expendables 2, 2012
  • The Expendables 3, 2014
  • The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Wife, 2018
  • Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
  • This is the End, 2013
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
  • You Got Served, 2004

Selena

March 21, 1997

In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham, realizes that his young daughter is talented and begins performing with her at small venues. She finds success and falls for her guitarist, Chris Perez, who draws the ire of her father. Seeking mainstream stardom, Selena begins recording an English-language album which, tragically, she would never complete.

March 2

  • Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
  • Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6

  • Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

March 8

  • Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12

  • The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

March 17

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 19

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 23

  • Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023 

March 26

  • Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

March 29

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
