What’s Coming to HBO Max in October 2022, Including ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Pennyworth,’ ‘Tree of Life’ Documentary

This year’s most Emmy-winning show, “The White Lotus,” is set to return to HBO Max for a second season on Oct. 30. Now set at a Sicilian resort, it follows the machinations and desires of guests and staffers. The new murder mystery follows Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) and Michel Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) checking into the resort. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role, the only remaining cast member from the first season.

Long before Batman, there was Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier and trusted confidant of the Wayne family, long before the birth of young Bruce. Pennyworth has an exciting back story all his own, which began in two seasons on Epix before moving to HBO Max for Season 3 on Oct. 6.

Watch the “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler” Season 3 trailer:

Sticking with the expanded Cape Crusader universe, the animated series “Batwheels” arrives on the streamer on Oct. 18. The preschool series features super vehicles joining forces with Batman, Robin, and Batgirl as they defend Gotham City.

On Oct. 26, the documentary “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” details the brutal murder of 11 Jews by a neo-Nazi armed with an assault rifle and handguns who opened fire during Saturday morning services in October 2018. It was the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 2 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C Oct. 5 Eraser: Reborn, 2022 Oct. 6 Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere Oct. 7 Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Oct. 8 Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021 Oct. 9 We Baby Bears S1E Oct. 10 Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Oct. 11 38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Oct. 14 Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle Oct. 15 Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022 Oct. 17 Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Vow August 23, 2020 The docuseries follows people deeply involved in the group NXIVM — which is faced with various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy — over the course of several years.