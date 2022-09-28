What’s Coming to HBO Max in October 2022, Including ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Pennyworth,’ ‘Tree of Life’ Documentary
This year’s most Emmy-winning show, “The White Lotus,” is set to return to HBO Max for a second season on Oct. 30. Now set at a Sicilian resort, it follows the machinations and desires of guests and staffers. The new murder mystery follows Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) and Michel Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) checking into the resort. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role, the only remaining cast member from the first season.
Long before Batman, there was Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier and trusted confidant of the Wayne family, long before the birth of young Bruce. Pennyworth has an exciting back story all his own, which began in two seasons on Epix before moving to HBO Max for Season 3 on Oct. 6.
Watch the “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler” Season 3 trailer:
Sticking with the expanded Cape Crusader universe, the animated series “Batwheels” arrives on the streamer on Oct. 18. The preschool series features super vehicles joining forces with Batman, Robin, and Batgirl as they defend Gotham City.
On Oct. 26, the documentary “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” details the brutal murder of 11 Jews by a neo-Nazi armed with an assault rifle and handguns who opened fire during Saturday morning services in October 2018. It was the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Coming in October:
Oct. 1
- Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
- Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
- Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
- Bad Teacher, 2011
- Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
- Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
- Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
- Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
- C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
- Call Me By Your Name, 2017
- Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
- Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
- Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
- Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
- Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
- District 9, 2009 (HBO)
- Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
- Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
- Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
- Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
- Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
- Frank, 2014 (HBO)
- Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
- Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
- Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
- Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
- Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
- Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
- Juno, 2007 (HBO)
- Kiss The Girls, 1997
- La ronde, 1950
- Let’s Be Cops, 2014
- Little Women, 1933
- Luci del Varieta, 1950
- Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
- Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle in Milan, 1951
- My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
- Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
- No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
- Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
- Oliver!, 1968
- Open Season 2, 2008
- Open Season, 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
- Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
- Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
- Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
- S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
- Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- Slacker, 1990
- Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
- Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The American President, 1995
- The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
- The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
- The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
- The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, 2013
- The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Swimming Pool, 1969
- The Two Faces of January, 2014
- The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
- Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
- To The Wonder, 2012
- Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
- Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
- Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
- Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 2
- 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
- Housing Complex C
Oct. 5
- Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Oct. 6
- Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
- Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 7
- Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 8
- Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Oct. 9
- We Baby Bears S1E
Oct. 10
- Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 11
- 38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 14
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
- Fixer Upper: The Castle
Oct. 15
- Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Oct. 17
- Mr. Pickles
- The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Vow
The docuseries follows people deeply involved in the group NXIVM — which is faced with various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy — over the course of several years.
Oct. 18
- Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
- By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
- Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Oct. 19
- Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 20
- Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Oct. 21
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
- Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 23
- La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Oct. 24
- Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Oct. 26
- A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 28
- Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 30
- The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
- The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
