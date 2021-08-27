What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2021, Including ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
The fourth and final Adventure Time special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands-Wizard City, debuts on HBO Max. It follows Peppermint Butler as an inexperienced wizard school student. But when mysterious events cast suspicions on his past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?
The always-popular Harry Potter movies, all eight of them, are here, too. So are all three incarnations of That’s Entertainment, though the first iteration is the most moving, highlighting the wonders of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Other franchises include Free Willy and Friday the 13th.
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac headline Scenes From a Marriage, a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic. Also debuting this month: comedy series Ahir Shah: Dots, the documentary Nuclear Family, which chronicles a landmark case of lesbian parents, and The Way Down, a docu-series that follows Gwen Shamblin Lara, weight-loss guru and the founder of the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church.
Coming to HBO Max in September:
SEPT. 1
A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That’s Entertainment!, 1974
That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
That’s Entertainment! III, 1994
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
SEPT. 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
SEPT. 3
Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007
SEPT. 4
News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
SEPT. 7
Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
SEPT. 8
Nasciturus, 2021
SEPT. 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
SEPT. 10
Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
SEPT. 11
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
SEPT. 12
Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPT. 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I’m Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
SEPT. 15
A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
SEPT. 16
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
SEPT. 17
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
SEPT. 18
The People v. The Klan
SEPT. 20
Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama
SEPT. 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
SEPT. 23
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
SEPT. 25
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
SEPT. 26
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPT. 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
SEPT. 29
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPT. 30
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere