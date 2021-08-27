What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2021, Including ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

The fourth and final Adventure Time special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands-Wizard City, debuts on HBO Max. It follows Peppermint Butler as an inexperienced wizard school student. But when mysterious events cast suspicions on his past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

The always-popular Harry Potter movies, all eight of them, are here, too. So are all three incarnations of That’s Entertainment, though the first iteration is the most moving, highlighting the wonders of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Other franchises include Free Willy and Friday the 13th.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac headline Scenes From a Marriage, a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic. Also debuting this month: comedy series Ahir Shah: Dots, the documentary Nuclear Family, which chronicles a landmark case of lesbian parents, and The Way Down, a docu-series that follows Gwen Shamblin Lara, weight-loss guru and the founder of the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church.

Coming to HBO Max in September:

SEPT. 1

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPT. 2

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPT. 3

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPT. 4

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPT. 7

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPT. 8

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPT. 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

SEPT. 10

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

SEPT. 11

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

SEPT. 12

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPT. 13

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPT. 15

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPT. 16

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPT. 17

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPT. 18

The People v. The Klan

SEPT. 20

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

SEPT. 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPT. 23

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPT. 25

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPT. 26

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPT. 27

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPT. 29

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPT. 30

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

