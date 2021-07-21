What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2021, Including ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Archer’
The original Hulu comedy murder-mystery series, Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The trio shares an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs at their Upper West Side apartment building, they suspect murder and search for the truth. “Murders” asks a universal question: How well do you know your neighbors?
Also returning is the long-running adult animated series Archer. In season 12, the spy satire follows Sterling Archer and his colleagues as they face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can Archer compete? This season also features the final acting appearances of co-star Jessica Walter (Malory Archer), who passed away this spring at the age of 80.
What’s Coming to Hulu in August:
August 1
Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina’s House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)
August 4
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2
August 5
Princess Cyd (2017)
August 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4
August 8
The Party (2018)
August 9
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere
August 10
Together Together (2021)
August 11
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere
AWOL (2016)
August 12
Homeroom (2021)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
August 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere
August 15
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
August 17
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
August 19
Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)
August 21
We Broke Up (2021)
August 23
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere
August 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
August 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere
Archer: Season 12 Premiere
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)
August 27
Vacation Friends (2021)
Chaos Walking (2020)
August 28
Four Good Days (2021)
August 29
Horizon Line (2021)
August 30
9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere
Spell (2020)
August 31
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere