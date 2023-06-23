What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2023? ‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ ‘Futurama’ Return; ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Docuseries
Vampires are taking a wacky bite out of summer. In Season 5 of FX and Hulu’s “What We Do In The Shadows,” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) looks for a vampire who can give him the transformation that Nandor the Relentless has kept from him. But it may not go as planned. The beloved comedy, which takes a mockumentary look at four vampires living in Staten Island, returns on July 14.
Check out the Season 5 trailer of “What We Do In the Shadows”:
Another highly anticipated return coming to Hulu in July is the latest season of long-running animated series “Futurama.” The show’s first four seasons aired on FOX from 1999 to 2003, it was then picked up by Comedy Central for three seasons from 2008 to 2013. Now, nearly a decade later, the Mike Judge-created series will return for the first half of the 20-episode Season 8 on July 24 with all of the original voice cast returning.
Watch the trailer for Seaosn 8 of “Futurama”:
If you are looking for something a little more salacious, “The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries” will stream on Hulu beginning on July 7. The true crime series chronicles what happened at the dating site dedicated to extramarital affairs. Married people looking for an affair joined the Ashley Madison site, hoping it would accommodate their desires. Instead, in 2015, it was hacked and users’ personal info was exposed, causing terrible consequences for those involved.
Coming in July:
July 1
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
- CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
- Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
- Survivor: Complete Season 42
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- A Good Year
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Aliens
- Alita: Battle Angel
- All the Right Moves
- Bachelor Party
- Bandidas
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Bruno
- Burlesque
- Center Stage: On Pointe
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chloe
- City of Joy
- Clive Barker’s The Plague
- Closer
- Cocktail
- The Covenant
- Cover Versions
- Death on the Nile
- Deja Vu
- The Descendants
- Die Hard
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance
- Dog Soldiers
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
- Elysium
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride II
- Flicka
- Ford v Ferrari
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Fun With Dick and Jane
- Get Him to the Greek
- Gotti
- The Guardian
- The Guilty
- Here Comes the Boom
- High Heat
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hulk
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Internship
- Joy Ride
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Kick-Ass
- King Kong
- Lol
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Maudie
- Metro
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Our Idiot Brother
- Parental Guidance
- The Perfect Storm
- Queen of the Damned
- Real Steel
- Red Tails
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- See How They Run
- Shanghai Knights
- Shanghai Noon
- Skyline
- Step Brothers
- Support the Girls
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Total Recall
- Un Padre No Tan Padre
- Villains
- The Walk
- What Happens in Vegas
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- Whiplash
- Wild Things
The Lord of the Rings Movies
The Lord of the Rings trilogy consists of three epic fantasy films, based on the influential novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien, directed by Peter Jackson.
July 2
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
- Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
- Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
- Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
- Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
- Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
- Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
- Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
- Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
- Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
- Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
- Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Queens: Special Premiere
- Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
- Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
- Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
- Sharks That Eat Everything: Special Premiere
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
- Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
- When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
- When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
- World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
Ancient Aliens
Did intelligent beings from outer space visit Earth thousands of years ago? From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age old debate.
July 5
- CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
July 6
- Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
- Night Train
- The Quiet Girl
July 8
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)
July 9
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
- 12 Strong
July 11
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
July 12
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
Court Cam
An in-depth examination of some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera, from frightening outbursts to furious judges.
July 13
- The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 4
- Pretty Problems
July 14
- Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
- What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
- A Little White Lie
- Vesper
July 15
- Black Death
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of The National Lampoon
- Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
- SAS: Red Notice
- The Two Faces of January
July 19
- Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
- If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 20
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
- Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
- Day of the Dead
- Escaping My Stalker
- The Old Man
July 21
- Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
- The Ritual Killer
- Space Oddity
The Hardy Boys
When Frank and Joe Hardy arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives. In doing so, they stumble upon something much more sinister - something only the Hardy Boys can stop.
July 22
- Praise Petey: Series Premiere
July 24
- Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
- My Happy Ending
July 26
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
July 27
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
- Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
- In Viaggio
- Smoking Causes Coughing
July 28
- This Fool: Complete Season 2
- The Donor Party
- God’s Country
- The Lair
July 29
- Assassin
- Permanent
July 31
- Rio 2
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.