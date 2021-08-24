What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2021, Including ‘The Premise’ and ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’: Season 4
Hulu’s new comedy anthology series The Premise, created and hosted by B.J. Novak (The Office), employs humor to confront issues and contradictions of modern life. Novak is joined in the half-hour episodic series by Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Beau Bridges, Lola Kirke and Daniel Dae Kim, among others.
Trolls: TrollsTopia is on a hot streak. In season four, the trolls hold their first election for Secretary of Skate, start a community garden and welcome Tiny Diamond’s newest (and imaginary) friend, Shiny Diamond.
In the post-apocalyptic realm, Y: The Last Man destroys every mammal with a Y chromosome except one man and his pet monkey. The drama, based on the DC/Vertigo Comics series, follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle to cope.
Coming to Hulu in September:
September 1
50/50 (2011)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Anaconda (1997)
Angel Unchained (1970)
The Apparition (2012)
At the Earth’s Core (1976)
Blue City (1986)
Bull Durham (1988)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
Cellar Dweller (1988)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Crazy Heart (2009)
The Dunwich Horror (1970)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
El Dorado (1967)
Election (1999)
Exterminator 2 (1984)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca (1997)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
The Glass House (2001)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
Internal Affairs (1990)
The Interview (2014)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Just Between Friends (1986)
The Killer Elite (1975)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Last Castle (2001)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Mexican (2001)
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
Miss You Already (2015)
Mommy (2015)
Mosquito Squadron (1970)
Mr. North (1988)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
Nixon (1995)
Office Space (1999)
The Omen (1976)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
The Possession (2012)
Priest (2011)
Raising Arizona (1987)
The Ring (2002)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Secret Admirer (1985)
Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Solace (2016)
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Tears Of The Sun (2003)
The Tenant (1976)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Under Fire (1983)
Vantage Point (2008)
Volcano (1997)
The Wedding Plan (2016)
The Wrestler (2008)
The X-Files (1998)
September 2
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Death in Texas (2021)
The Unthinkable (2021)
September 3
The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere
Bolden (2019)
Undine (2021)
September 4
Flower (2017)
September 8
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
La La Land (2016)
September 10
The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
Transporter 3 (2008)
September 11
High Ground (2021)
September 13
Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Colette (2018)
September 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A
Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
September 16
The Premise: Series Premiere
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
September 18
Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1
September 20
Grown Ups (2010)
September 21
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere
The Big Leap: Series Premiere
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere
September 22
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere
September 23
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere
Alter Ego: Series Premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5
Funhouse (2021)
September 24
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere
An American Haunting (2006)
September 25
Gemini (2018)
September 27
Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere
September 28
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
Home Run (2013)
September 29
La Brea: Series Premiere
Minor Premise (2021)
September 30
New Order (2021)