What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2021, Including ‘The Premise’ and ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’: Season 4

Hulu’s new comedy anthology series The Premise, created and hosted by B.J. Novak (The Office), employs humor to confront issues and contradictions of modern life. Novak is joined in the half-hour episodic series by Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Beau Bridges, Lola Kirke and Daniel Dae Kim, among others.

Trolls: TrollsTopia is on a hot streak. In season four, the trolls hold their first election for Secretary of Skate, start a community garden and welcome Tiny Diamond’s newest (and imaginary) friend, Shiny Diamond.

In the post-apocalyptic realm, Y: The Last Man destroys every mammal with a Y chromosome except one man and his pet monkey. The drama, based on the DC/Vertigo Comics series, follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle to cope.

Coming to Hulu in September:

September 1

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

September 3

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

September 4

Flower (2017)

September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)

September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

September 11

High Ground (2021)

September 13

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Colette (2018)

September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

September 20

Grown Ups (2010)

September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego: Series Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

Funhouse (2021)

September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting (2006)

September 25

Gemini (2018)

September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere

Minor Premise (2021)

September 30

New Order (2021)

The Premise trailer