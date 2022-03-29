What’s Coming to IMDb TV in April 2022, Including ‘Pretty Hard Cases,’ ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ ‘Knives Out’

Season 2 of IMDb TV’s original comedy series “Pretty Hard Cases” debuts on the streaming service in April. Guns and gangs detective Sam Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and drug squad detective Kelly Duff (Andrienne C. Moore) team up to fight crime in their own singularly tough, but entertaining, way.

Also coming to the streamer in April is the action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis star as best friends who get caught up in a global spy ring, thanks to an ex-boyfriend/CIA agent. The unwitting duo is chased by assassins across Europe — and they give as good as they get.

IMDbTV will also welcome hit movies “A League of Their Own,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Tommy Boy,” and “Knives Out” next month.

Coming in April:

April 1

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Astro Boy (2009)

Bride Wars (2009)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Draft Day (2014)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Gladiators of Rome (2012)

Head of State (2003)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Like Mike (2002)

Maybe Definitely (2008)

The Medallion (2003)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Need for Speed (2014)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

One for the Money (2012)

The Other Woman (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

The Photograph (2020)

Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 (2022)

Shark Tale (2004)

Spread (2009)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Top Five (2014)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Wanted (2008)

War Room (2015)

When in Rome (2010)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

April 6

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

April 12