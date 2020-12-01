What’s Coming To IMDb TV in December 2020, Including ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ and the ‘Ocean’ Series
Think of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” as a Victorian-era superhero movie. It’s got a host of fictional literary characters appropriate to the period — Quartermain, Captain Nemo and vampire chemist Mina Harker, ex-lover of Oscar Wilde’s narcissistic creation, Dorian Gray. Sean Connery heads the cast.
IMDb TV is also streaming the “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” trilogy, edited, directed or produced by Steven Soderbergh, and starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean. When the series opens, he’s an ex-con thief trying to win back his wife (Julia Roberts). To pull off a $160M heist, he needs help. So he recruits Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and a host of other A-listers to score.
What’s Coming to IMDb TV in December
Dec. 1
TV Shows
- Shades of Blue S1-3
- In Plain Sight S1-5
- Law and Order: UK S1-5
Dec. 4
- Corner Gas Animated
Dec. 15
- Hart of Dixie S1-4
Dec. 1
Movies
- A Christmas Carol (1951)
- A Knight’s Tale
- Age of Adaline
- American Hustle
- Barefoot
- Bringing Down the House
- Cadillac Records
- Drillbit Taylor
- Drive
- Forever My Girl
- Graduate
- Gridiron Games
- Hamburger Hill
- Hello, My Name is Doris
- Home for the Holidays
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Knight and Day
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life of Crime
- Madeline
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Rudy
- Santa Who?
- Silverado
- Snatch
- The Craft
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid: Part II
- The Karate Kid III
- The Walk
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Dec. 12
- The Wolf of Wall Street
Dec. 15
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Elektra
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Dec. 22
- Juliet, Naked
Dec. 29
- Lawless