What’s Coming To IMDb TV in December 2020, Including ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ and the ‘Ocean’ Series

Think of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” as a Victorian-era superhero movie. It’s got a host of fictional literary characters appropriate to the period — Quartermain, Captain Nemo and vampire chemist Mina Harker, ex-lover of Oscar Wilde’s narcissistic creation, Dorian Gray. Sean Connery heads the cast.

IMDb TV is also streaming the “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” trilogy, edited, directed or produced by Steven Soderbergh, and starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean. When the series opens, he’s an ex-con thief trying to win back his wife (Julia Roberts). To pull off a $160M heist, he needs help. So he recruits Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and a host of other A-listers to score.

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in December

Dec. 1

TV Shows

Shades of Blue S1-3

In Plain Sight S1-5

Law and Order: UK S1-5

Dec. 4

Corner Gas Animated

Dec. 15

Hart of Dixie S1-4

Dec. 1

Movies

A Christmas Carol (1951)

A Knight’s Tale

Age of Adaline

American Hustle

Barefoot

Bringing Down the House

Cadillac Records

Drillbit Taylor

Drive

Forever My Girl

Graduate

Gridiron Games

Hamburger Hill

Hello, My Name is Doris

Home for the Holidays

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Knight and Day

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life of Crime

Madeline

My Girl

My Girl 2

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Rudy

Santa Who?

Silverado

Snatch

The Craft

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid III

The Walk

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Dec. 12

The Wolf of Wall Street

Dec. 15

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Elektra

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Dec. 22

Juliet, Naked

Dec. 29

Lawless

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” trailer