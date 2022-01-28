What’s Coming to IMDb TV in February 2022, Including ‘Misfits’ and ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

All five seasons of the British show “Misfits” will stream on IMDb TV. It follows five snarky teenagers doing community service when they are struck by lightning — and suddenly discover they have superpowers. The question is: What will they do with them?

For kids, the first movie in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise is coming. The animated fantasy film is loosely based on the bestselling book, in which Norse teen Hiccup proves more progressive than the dragon-fighters around him.

Coming in February:

TV Series

February 1

Misfits S1-5 (2009)

Project Runway S6-16 (2004)

Project Runway Allstars S1-7 (2012)

Movies

February 1

14 Blades (2010)

Bad Company (2002)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Belly (1998)

Beloved (1998)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Chronicle (2012)

Freelancers (2012)

Hellboy (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Meet Dave (2008)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

Miracle at St. Anna (2008)

Mr. Holmes (2015)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Remember Me (2010)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Rio 2 (2014)

Six Days Seven Nights (1998)

Soul Men (2008)

Street Kings (2008)

Superfly (2018)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Lost Bladesman (2011)

The Night Before (1988)

The Switch (2010)

The Wrestler (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Venom (2005)

Wayne’s World (1992)

February 3

Overdrive (2017)



February 4

Dog Days (2018)

February 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

