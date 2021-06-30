What’s Coming To IMDb TV in July 2021, Including ‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’
This month, IMDb is streaming “A Beautiful Mind,” the film based on the real-life John Nash, a brilliant but but mentally-ill mathematician who won the Nobel Prize in 1994. His work is widely referenced in economics and game theory, but his paranoia and schizophrenia tormented the talented Princeton academic for decades.
Based loosely on two Wild West outlaws, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford. The duo are on the run after a series of train robberies. In 2003, the American Film Institute included “Butch Cassidy” on its “100 Years …100 Movies” list.
IMDb TV
IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you will find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is in the works.
What’s coming to IMDb tv in July:
TV
July 9
- Leverage: Redemption Season 1
July 15
- Devious Maids S1-4
Movies
July 1
- A Beautiful Mind
- Anna
- Antboy
- Aquamarine
- Arbitrage
- Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
- Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
- Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Big Wedding
- Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink
- Boyz n’ The Hood
- Bridge of Spies
- Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Captain Phillips
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Constant Gardener, The
- Deer Hunter, The
- Forever My Girl
- Grandma’s Boy
- Heaven is for Real
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Hope Floats
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Isle of Dogs
- Kiss of the Dragon
- Knowing
- La Bamba
- Love Actually
- Love Punch
- Meet Joe Black
- Midnight Run
- Miracle at St. Anna
- Miracles from Heaven
- Monuments Men, The
- Muppets from Space
- Muppets Take Manhattan, The
- Paper Towns
- Righteous Kill
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Roommate
- Sense and Sensibility
- Shanghai Knights
- Sixth Man, The
- Smurfs and The Magic Flute
- Soul Food
- The Nanny Diaries
- Traffic
- Two If by Sea
- Unstoppable
- Wolves
- Z for Zachariah