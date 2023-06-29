What’s Coming to Max in July 2023: ‘Full Circle,’ ‘Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze,’ ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4
The original Max series “Full Circle” debuts on July 13. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the new drama investigates a kidnapping gone wrong in New York, revealing the secrets and lies of multiple characters. Or as the trailer warns: “Everything is connected.” The six-episode limited series stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid.
Watch the “Full Circle” trailer:
The four-part documentary “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” is set in the early 1990s as the AIDS crisis worsens. The media’s distorted coverage of the gay victims, coupled with the homophobic biases of the criminal justice system, undermine the investigation. The docuseries — which premieres on Max on July 9 — illustrates how the LGBTQ+ community fought to solve the murders and demand attention for those murdered.
Preview “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York”:
Arriving on the platform on July 1 is a one-of-a-kind concert from one of the most beloved artists in music. “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon” was filmed last year and originally screened in IMAX theaters. In the concert, Carlile performs reimagined songs from her beloved album, “In These Silent Days.” She also brings her signature style to a number of other tunes, including David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”
Check out the trailer for “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon”:
Dropping on July 27 will be the Season 4 premiere of the adult animated series “Harley Quinn.” The DC Comics comedy follows The Joker’s former companion, Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), as she strives to leave villainy behind in order to become the best version of herself — with the help of her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).
Coming in July:
July 1
- 300 (2006)
- 17 Again (2009)
- 20th Century Women (2016)
- A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
- A Walk in the Woods (2015)
- American Sniper (2014)
- Angels Sing (2013)
- Ballet 422 (2014)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
- Beauty Shop (2005)
- Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original
- Bullitt (1968)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Compliance (2012)
- Cujo (1983)
- Cunningham (2019)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- Detour (2017)
- Double Impact (1991)
- Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Election (1999)
- Elizabethtown (2005)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- Fast Color (2018)
- Flawless (2008)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
- Girl Happy (1965)
- Going in Style (1979)
- Good Will Hunting (1997)
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
- Headhunters (2012)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Hotel Artemis (2018)
- Immortals (2011)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- King Kong (1933)
- Klute (1971)
- Lakeview Terrace (2008)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
- The Meg (2018)
- Monsters and Men (2018)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Nancy Drew (2007)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
- Nico, 1988 (2018)
- Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Rampage (2018)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Shakespeare in Love (1998)
- Shirley (2020)
- Shoplifters (2018)
- Southside with You (2016)
- Steel (1997)
- Sydney White (2007)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
- Tequila Sunrise (1988)
- The Animatrix (2003)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Descent: Part II (2009)
- The Delta Force (1986)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Good Heart (2010)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- The Skeleton Twins (2014)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
- TMNT (2007)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- True Story (2015)
- Tyrel (2018)
- Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
- Under the Silver Lake (2018)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
- What A Girl Wants (2003)
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies
The original three live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films that aired on the big screen during the 90’s.
July 3
- Married to Evil, Season 1, ID
July 4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC
- Batwheels, Season 1F
- El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO
July 6
- Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network
- Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original
July 7
- Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery
- My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
- The Plot Thickens, Season 4
- Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original
July 8
- Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network
July 9
- Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
- Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel
July 10
- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC
- BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network
- Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV
- Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV
- People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID
July 11
- Craig of the Creek, Season 5A
- High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID
- Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC
July 13
- Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel
- Full Circle, Max Original
- Gray Matter (2023)
- Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original
July 14
- La Narcosatanica, HBO
- Time Zone (2023), Max Original
Gray Matter
All her life, Aurora has been taught by her mother that the superhuman abilities they possess, the abilities that make them unique, also make them dangerous. Now, on one fateful and deadly night, Aurora will find out if her mother was telling the truth and just what consequences the use of her powers might have.
July 15
- A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original
- American Masters (2023)
July 16
- 90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery
- Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV
July 17
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery
July 19
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery
July 20
- Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID
- Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original
- My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original
July 21
- La Unidad, Season 3
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network
July 23
- Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV
July 24
- The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original
- Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)
July 25
- Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV
July 26
- After the Bite (2023), HBO Original
July 27
- Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original
- Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2
July 28
- Gotham Knights (2023)
- How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original
- Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network
- Superman & Lois, Season 3
July 29
- August: Osage County (2013)
July 30
- Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
- Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery
July 31
- Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID
- Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.