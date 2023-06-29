What’s Coming to Max in July 2023: ‘Full Circle,’ ‘Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze,’ ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4

The original Max series “Full Circle” debuts on July 13. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the new drama investigates a kidnapping gone wrong in New York, revealing the secrets and lies of multiple characters. Or as the trailer warns: “Everything is connected.” The six-episode limited series stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid.

Watch the “Full Circle” trailer:

The four-part documentary “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” is set in the early 1990s as the AIDS crisis worsens. The media’s distorted coverage of the gay victims, coupled with the homophobic biases of the criminal justice system, undermine the investigation. The docuseries — which premieres on Max on July 9 — illustrates how the LGBTQ+ community fought to solve the murders and demand attention for those murdered.

Preview “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York”:

Arriving on the platform on July 1 is a one-of-a-kind concert from one of the most beloved artists in music. “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon” was filmed last year and originally screened in IMAX theaters. In the concert, Carlile performs reimagined songs from her beloved album, “In These Silent Days.” She also brings her signature style to a number of other tunes, including David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Check out the trailer for “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon”:

Dropping on July 27 will be the Season 4 premiere of the adult animated series “Harley Quinn.” The DC Comics comedy follows The Joker’s former companion, Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), as she strives to leave villainy behind in order to become the best version of herself — with the help of her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

Coming in July:

July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3 Married to Evil, Season 1, ID July 4 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO July 6 Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original July 7 Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original July 8 Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network July 9 Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel July 10 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID July 11 Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC July 13 Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original July 14 La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original

Gray Matter July 13, 2023 All her life, Aurora has been taught by her mother that the superhuman abilities they possess, the abilities that make them unique, also make them dangerous. Now, on one fateful and deadly night, Aurora will find out if her mother was telling the truth and just what consequences the use of her powers might have.​