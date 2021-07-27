What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021, Including ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ and ’30 Rock’

The Kissing Booth 3, the last installment in the franchise, will premiere this month. The YA rom-com, directed by Vince Marcello, has Elle deciding where she will go to college: cross-country with her boyfriend Noah or a lifelong promise to head to university with her best friend.

Also, all seven seasons of the Tina Fey-led comedy 30 Rock are coming to Netflix. The wacky crew of a network variety show, including Alec Baldwin, Jane Krawkowski, and Tracy Morgan, get through each week with sarcasm, craziness, and hilarious dysfunction.

The Kissing Booth 3 August 11, 2021 It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret decision to make. Elle has been accepted into Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is matriculating, and also Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is headed. Which path should she choose?

30 Rock October 11, 2006 Liz Lemon, the head writer for a late-night TV variety show in New York, tries to juggle all the egos around her while chasing her own dream.

What’s Coming to Netflix in August:

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

August 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

Shaman King

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer