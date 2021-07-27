What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021, Including ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ and ’30 Rock’
The Kissing Booth 3, the last installment in the franchise, will premiere this month. The YA rom-com, directed by Vince Marcello, has Elle deciding where she will go to college: cross-country with her boyfriend Noah or a lifelong promise to head to university with her best friend.
Also, all seven seasons of the Tina Fey-led comedy 30 Rock are coming to Netflix. The wacky crew of a network variety show, including Alec Baldwin, Jane Krawkowski, and Tracy Morgan, get through each week with sarcasm, craziness, and hilarious dysfunction.
The Kissing Booth 3August 11, 2021
It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret decision to make. Elle has been accepted into Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is matriculating, and also Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is headed. Which path should she choose?
30 RockOctober 11, 2006
Liz Lemon, the head writer for a late-night TV variety show in New York, tries to juggle all the egos around her while chasing her own dream.
What’s Coming to Netflix in August:
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman King
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
