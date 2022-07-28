What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2022, Including ‘Sandman’ Premiere, ‘Locke & Key’ Final Season, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3
Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series “The Sandman” finally gets the series adaptation treatment as it begins streaming on Netflix Aug. 5. Tom Sturridge stars as Dream, aka Morpheus, aka The Sandman. He controls all dreams, but must travel through time and space to restore his kingdom after 105 years of upheaval. Kirby Howell-Baptiste stars as his sister, the Grim Reaper.
Watch the trailer for “The Sandman”:
Also based on a popular graphic novel, fantasy series “Locke & Key” is back for its third and final season beginning on Aug. 10. The show unspools a mystery that unfolds in a Massachusetts home that is filled with keys that magically open various doors.
Sticking with the comic-book theme, coming to the streamer in August is director Sam Raimi’s trilogy including “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2,” and “Spider-Man 3.” Spidey faces off against the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more, with Tobey Maguire as the Queens high-school student with a knack for webbing and fighting villains.
On Aug. 12, coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever” returns for its third season. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show follows Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the grief of losing her father with the awkwardness of being a teenager.
Original family show “Super Giant Robot Brothers” will debut its first season on Netflix on Aug. 4 as well. In the animated series, once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.
Coming to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
- Big Tree City– Netflix Family
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 13
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She’s Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear: Season 29-30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
Aug. 2
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special
Aug. 3
- Buba — Netflix Film
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary
- Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Aug. 4
- Lady Tamara — Netflix Series
- KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime
- Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family
- Wedding Season — Netflix Film
Aug. 5
- Carter — Netflix Film
- Darlings — Netflix Film
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film
- The Sandman — Netflix Series
- Skyfall
Aug. 6
- Reclaim — Netflix Film
Aug. 7
- Riverdale: Season 6
Aug. 8
- Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film
- Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Aug. 9
- I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary
- The Nice Guys
Aug. 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary
- Heartsong — Netflix Film
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series
- Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series
- Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- School Tales The Series — Netflix Series
Aug. 11
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 12
- 13: The Musical — Netflix Film
- A Model Family — Netflix Series
- Day Shift — Netflix Film
- Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Aug. 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 4
- Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family
- Learn to Swim
Aug. 16
- Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 17
- High Heat — Netflix Series
- Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Look Both Ways — Netflix Film
- Royalteen — Netflix Film
- Unsuspicious — Netflix Series
Aug. 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary
- Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime
Aug. 19
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family
- Echoes — Netflix Series
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series
- Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Kleo — Netflix Series
- The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film
Aug. 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film
Aug. 21
- A Cowgirl’s Song
Aug. 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 24
- Lost Ollie — Netflix Series
- Mo — Netflix Series
- Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary
- Selling The OC — Netflix Series
- Under Fire — Netflix Series
- Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film
Aug. 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime
- That’s Amor — Netflix Film
Aug. 26
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series
- Loving Adults — Netflix Film
- Ludik — Netflix Series
- Me Time — Netflix Film
- Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film
Aug. 29
- Under Her Control — Netflix Film
- Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family
Aug. 30
- I Am a Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 31
- Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary
- Family Secrets — Netflix Series
- I Came By — Netflix Film
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.