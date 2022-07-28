What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2022, Including ‘Sandman’ Premiere, ‘Locke & Key’ Final Season, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series “The Sandman” finally gets the series adaptation treatment as it begins streaming on Netflix Aug. 5. Tom Sturridge stars as Dream, aka Morpheus, aka The Sandman. He controls all dreams, but must travel through time and space to restore his kingdom after 105 years of upheaval. Kirby Howell-Baptiste stars as his sister, the Grim Reaper.

Watch the trailer for “The Sandman”:

Also based on a popular graphic novel, fantasy series “Locke & Key” is back for its third and final season beginning on Aug. 10. The show unspools a mystery that unfolds in a Massachusetts home that is filled with keys that magically open various doors.

Sticking with the comic-book theme, coming to the streamer in August is director Sam Raimi’s trilogy including “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2,” and “Spider-Man 3.” Spidey faces off against the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more, with Tobey Maguire as the Queens high-school student with a knack for webbing and fighting villains.

On Aug. 12, coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever” returns for its third season. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show follows Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the grief of losing her father with the awkwardness of being a teenager.

Original family show “Super Giant Robot Brothers” will debut its first season on Netflix on Aug. 4 as well. In the animated series, once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

Coming to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

Big Tree City– Netflix Family

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Aug. 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 3

Buba — Netflix Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Aug. 4

Lady Tamara — Netflix Series

KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime

Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family

Wedding Season — Netflix Film

Aug. 5

Carter — Netflix Film

Darlings — Netflix Film

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film

The Sandman — Netflix Series

Skyfall

Aug. 6

Reclaim — Netflix Film

Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6

Aug. 8

Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Aug. 9

I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary

The Nice Guys

Aug. 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary

Heartsong — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series

Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series

Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series

School Tales The Series — Netflix Series

Aug. 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 12

13: The Musical — Netflix Film

A Model Family — Netflix Series

Day Shift — Netflix Film

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family

Learn to Swim

Aug. 16

Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 17

High Heat — Netflix Series

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Look Both Ways — Netflix Film

Royalteen — Netflix Film

Unsuspicious — Netflix Series

Aug. 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary

Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime

Aug. 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Echoes — Netflix Series

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series

Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Kleo — Netflix Series

The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film

Aug. 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film

Aug. 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Aug. 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 24

Lost Ollie — Netflix Series

Mo — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC — Netflix Series

Under Fire — Netflix Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film

Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family

History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime

That’s Amor — Netflix Film

Aug. 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series

Loving Adults — Netflix Film

Ludik — Netflix Series

Me Time — Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film

Aug. 29

Under Her Control — Netflix Film

Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family

Aug. 30

I Am a Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 31

Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets — Netflix Series

I Came By — Netflix Film