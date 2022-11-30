What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022, Including ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’ ‘Matilda the Musical’
Following a weeklong “sneak preview” theatrical release in November, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will stream on Netflix on Dec. 23. The seafaring sequel to the surprise hit 2019 whodunnit sees star Daniel Craig return as Southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. For this mystery, Blanc finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each person harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. And when someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. The cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and more.
Watch the trailer for “Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery”:
“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a prequel to the hit fantasy series, starring Michelle Yeoh, will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 25. Set 1,200 years before “The Witcher,” the new series chronicles the creation of the First Witcher and the circumstances that gave rise to the Conjunction of the Spheres. The series stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and others.
Check out a preview of “The Witcher: Blood Origin”:
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” a new big-screen adaptation of the hit stage musical comes to the streamer on Christmas Day following a cinematic release in November. The story of a clever young girl with telekinetic powers (Alisha Weir) and the nasty headmistress Miss Thrunchbull (Emma Thompson) has been seen on screen before, but never like this. The film features music and lyrics from talented multi-hyphenate Tim Minchin.
Get a sneak peek of a musical number from “Matilda: The Musical”:
Today’s the day MAGGOTS! 🙌 #MatildaMovie OPENS in cinemas TODAY! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PpPwHlOWSq— Matilda The Musical (@MatildaMusical) November 25, 2022
“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery” is a holiday edition of the improv mystery series starring Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Maya Rudolph and will stream on Dec. 15. Less than one week later, on Dec. 21, Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” will debut on Netflix as well.
Coming in December:
Dec. 1
- Dead End — Netflix Series
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime
- The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary
- Qala — Netflix Film
- Troll — Netflix Film
- 21 Jump Street
- Basketball Wives: Season 1
- Basketball Wives: Season 2
- Coach Carter
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- The Happytime Murders
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
- Love Island USA: Season 3
- Meekah: Season 1
- My Girl
- Peppermint
- Troy
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.
Dec. 2
- Big Brother: Season 10
- Big Brother: Season 14
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Hot Skull — Netflix Series
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Netflix Film
- My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film
- “Sr.” — Netflix Documentary
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
- Warriors of Future — Netflix Film
Dec. 3
- The Best of Me
- Bullet Train
Dec. 4
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31
Dec. 5
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Netflix Family
Dec. 6
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Netflix Family
- Delivery by Christmas — Netflix Film
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 7
- Burning Patience — Netflix Film
- Emily the Criminal
- I Hate Christmas — Netflix Series
- The Marriage App — Netflix Film
- The Most Beautiful Flower — Netflix Series
- Smiley — Netflix Series
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
I Hate Christmas
A nurse who is happily single the rest of the year is sick of being shamed for being alone at the holidays, so vows on December 1 to find someone to take home for Christmas.
Dec. 8
- The Elephant Whisperers — Netflix Documentary
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — Netflix Documentary
- Lookism — Netflix Anime
Dec. 9
- CAT — Netflix Series
- Dragon Age: Absolution — Netflix Anime
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Netflix Film
Dec. 10
- Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Prisoners
Dec. 13
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — Netflix Anime
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Single’s Inferno: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Tom Papa: What A Day! — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 14
- Don’t Pick Up The Phone — Netflix Documentary
- Glitter — Netflix Series
- I Believe in Santa — Netflix Film
- Kangaroo Valley — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.
Dec. 15
- The Big 4 — Netflix Film
- The Hills: Season 1
- The Hills: Season 2
- Sonic Prime — Netflix Family
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections — Netflix Anime
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 16
- A Storm for Christmas — Netflix Series
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Netflix Film
- Cook at All Costs — Netflix Series
- Dance Monsters — Netflix Series
- Far From Home — Netflix Series
- Paradise PD: Part 4 — Netflix Series
- Private Lesson — Netflix Film
- The Recruit — Netflix Series
- Summer Job — Netflix Series
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 18
- Side Effects
Dec. 19
- Trolley — Netflix Series
- Trolls
Dec. 20
- A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime
Dec. 21
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film
- Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- I AM A KILLER: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 22
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film
- Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.
Dec. 25
- After Ever Happy
- Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film
- Time Hustler — Netflix Series
- The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series
- Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 26
- No Escape
- Treason — Netflix Series
Dec. 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 28
- 7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film
- A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film
- The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
- Stuck with You — Netflix Film
Dec. 29
- Brown and Friends — Netflix Family
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 30
- Alpha Males — Netflix Series
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- White Noise — Netflix Film
Dec. 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy
- Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
