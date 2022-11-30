What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022, Including ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’ ‘Matilda the Musical’

Following a weeklong “sneak preview” theatrical release in November, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will stream on Netflix on Dec. 23. The seafaring sequel to the surprise hit 2019 whodunnit sees star Daniel Craig return as Southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. For this mystery, Blanc finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each person harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. And when someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. The cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and more.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a prequel to the hit fantasy series, starring Michelle Yeoh, will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 25. Set 1,200 years before “The Witcher,” the new series chronicles the creation of the First Witcher and the circumstances that gave rise to the Conjunction of the Spheres. The series stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and others.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” a new big-screen adaptation of the hit stage musical comes to the streamer on Christmas Day following a cinematic release in November. The story of a clever young girl with telekinetic powers (Alisha Weir) and the nasty headmistress Miss Thrunchbull (Emma Thompson) has been seen on screen before, but never like this. The film features music and lyrics from talented multi-hyphenate Tim Minchin.

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery” is a holiday edition of the improv mystery series starring Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Maya Rudolph and will stream on Dec. 15. Less than one week later, on Dec. 21, Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” will debut on Netflix as well.

Dec. 1

Dead End — Netflix Series

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime

The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary

Qala — Netflix Film

Troll — Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2 Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Hot Skull — Netflix Series

Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Netflix Film

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film

“Sr.” — Netflix Documentary

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future — Netflix Film Dec. 3 The Best of Me

Bullet Train Dec. 4 The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31 Dec. 5 Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Netflix Family Dec. 6 The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Netflix Family

Delivery by Christmas — Netflix Film

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? — Netflix Comedy Dec. 7 Burning Patience — Netflix Film

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas — Netflix Series

The Marriage App — Netflix Film

The Most Beautiful Flower — Netflix Series

Smiley — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Dec. 8 The Elephant Whisperers — Netflix Documentary

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — Netflix Documentary

Lookism — Netflix Anime Dec. 9 CAT — Netflix Series

Dragon Age: Absolution — Netflix Anime

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Netflix Film Dec. 10 Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Prisoners Dec. 13 Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — Netflix Anime

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Tom Papa: What A Day! — Netflix Comedy Dec. 14 Don’t Pick Up The Phone — Netflix Documentary

Glitter — Netflix Series

I Believe in Santa — Netflix Film

Kangaroo Valley — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Dec. 15 The Big 4 — Netflix Film

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime — Netflix Family

Violet Evergarden: Recollections — Netflix Anime

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery — Netflix Comedy Dec. 16 A Storm for Christmas — Netflix Series

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Netflix Film

Cook at All Costs — Netflix Series

Dance Monsters — Netflix Series

Far From Home — Netflix Series

Paradise PD: Part 4 — Netflix Series

Private Lesson — Netflix Film

The Recruit — Netflix Series

Summer Job — Netflix Series

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari — Netflix Documentary Dec. 18 Side Effects Dec. 19 Trolley — Netflix Series

Trolls Dec. 20 A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime Dec. 21 Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film

Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary Dec. 22 Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy Dec. 23 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film

Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series

Dec. 25 After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film

Time Hustler — Netflix Series

The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series

Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy Dec. 26 No Escape

Treason — Netflix Series Dec. 27 Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy Dec. 28 7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film

A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Stuck with You — Netflix Film Dec. 29 Brown and Friends — Netflix Family

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary Dec. 30 Alpha Males — Netflix Series

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family

White Noise — Netflix Film Dec. 31 Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series