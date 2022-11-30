 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022, Including ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’ ‘Matilda the Musical’

Fern Siegel

Following a weeklong “sneak preview” theatrical release in November, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will stream on Netflix on Dec. 23. The seafaring sequel to the surprise hit 2019 whodunnit sees star Daniel Craig return as Southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. For this mystery, Blanc finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each person harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. And when someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. The cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and more.

Watch the trailer for “Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery”:

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a prequel to the hit fantasy series, starring Michelle Yeoh, will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 25. Set 1,200 years before “The Witcher,” the new series chronicles the creation of the First Witcher and the circumstances that gave rise to the Conjunction of the Spheres. The series stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and others.

Check out a preview of “The Witcher: Blood Origin”:

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” a new big-screen adaptation of the hit stage musical comes to the streamer on Christmas Day following a cinematic release in November. The story of a clever young girl with telekinetic powers (Alisha Weir) and the nasty headmistress Miss Thrunchbull (Emma Thompson) has been seen on screen before, but never like this. The film features music and lyrics from talented multi-hyphenate Tim Minchin.

Get a sneak peek of a musical number from “Matilda: The Musical”:

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery” is a holiday edition of the improv mystery series starring Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Maya Rudolph and will stream on Dec. 15. Less than one week later, on Dec. 21, Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” will debut on Netflix as well.

Coming in December:

Dec. 1

  • Dead End — Netflix Series
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime
  • The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary
  • Qala — Netflix Film
  • Troll — Netflix Film
  • 21 Jump Street
  • Basketball Wives: Season 1
  • Basketball Wives: Season 2
  • Coach Carter
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • The Happytime Murders
  • LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
  • Love Island USA: Season 3
  • Meekah: Season 1
  • My Girl
  • Peppermint
  • Troy

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

November 18, 2022

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

Dec. 2

  • Big Brother: Season 10
  • Big Brother: Season 14
  • Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
  • Hot Skull — Netflix Series
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Netflix Film
  • My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film
  • “Sr.” — Netflix Documentary
  • Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
  • Warriors of Future — Netflix Film

Dec. 3

  • The Best of Me
  • Bullet Train

Dec. 4

  • The Amazing Race: Season 17
  • The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5

  • Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Netflix Family

Dec. 6

  • The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Netflix Family
  • Delivery by Christmas — Netflix Film
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 7

  • Burning Patience — Netflix Film
  • Emily the Criminal
  • I Hate Christmas — Netflix Series
  • The Marriage App — Netflix Film
  • The Most Beautiful Flower — Netflix Series
  • Smiley — Netflix Series
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

I Hate Christmas

December 7, 2022

A nurse who is happily single the rest of the year is sick of being shamed for being alone at the holidays, so vows on December 1 to find someone to take home for Christmas.

Dec. 8

  • The Elephant Whisperers — Netflix Documentary
  • In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — Netflix Documentary
  • Lookism — Netflix Anime

Dec. 9

  • CAT — Netflix Series
  • Dragon Age: Absolution — Netflix Anime
  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Netflix Film

Dec. 10

  • Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Prisoners

Dec. 13

  • Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — Netflix Anime
  • Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
  • Single’s Inferno: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Tom Papa: What A Day! — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 14

  • Don’t Pick Up The Phone — Netflix Documentary
  • Glitter — Netflix Series
  • I Believe in Santa — Netflix Film
  • Kangaroo Valley — Netflix Documentary
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

November 9, 2022

During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Dec. 15

  • The Big 4 — Netflix Film
  • The Hills: Season 1
  • The Hills: Season 2
  • Sonic Prime — Netflix Family
  • Violet Evergarden: Recollections — Netflix Anime
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 16

  • A Storm for Christmas — Netflix Series
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Netflix Film
  • Cook at All Costs — Netflix Series
  • Dance Monsters — Netflix Series
  • Far From Home — Netflix Series
  • Paradise PD: Part 4 — Netflix Series
  • Private Lesson — Netflix Film
  • The Recruit — Netflix Series
  • Summer Job — Netflix Series
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 18

  • Side Effects

Dec. 19

  • Trolley — Netflix Series
  • Trolls

Dec. 20

  • A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime

Dec. 21

  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film
  • Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • I AM A KILLER: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 22

  • Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 23

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film
  • Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

October 27, 2022

A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.

Dec. 25

  • After Ever Happy
  • Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film
  • Time Hustler — Netflix Series
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series
  • Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 26

  • No Escape
  • Treason — Netflix Series

Dec. 27

  • Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 28

  • 7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film
  • A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film
  • The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
  • Stuck with You — Netflix Film

Dec. 29

  • Brown and Friends — Netflix Family
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 30

  • Alpha Males — Netflix Series
  • Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Secrets of Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • White Noise — Netflix Film

Dec. 31

  • Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy
  • Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
