What’s Coming To Netflix in June 2021, Including ‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Godzilla Singular Point’

Fern Siegel

A half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him, in DC Comics’ “Sweet Tooth,” while the 13-episode “Godzilla Singular Point” anime pits a grad student and an engineer against a terrifying force out to destroy the world. Atsushi Takahashi directs.

A Coen Bros.’ favorite, “The Big Lebowski” — “I don’t roll on Shabbos!” — is also slated. So is season two of the French heist thriller “Lupin” and “Fatherhood,” based on a true story of a man (Kevin Hart) who brings up his baby daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

June 1

  • Abduction
  • American Outlaws
  • Bad Teacher
  • Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
  • CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Flipped
  • Fools Rush In
  • Happy Endings: Season 1
  • Happy Endings Season 2
  • Happy Endings Season 3
  • I Am Sam
  • Love Jones
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Ninja Assassin
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
  • Stand By Me
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Streets of Fire
  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
  • Swordfish
  • The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
  • The Best Man
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Wedding Guest
  • The Wind
  • What Women Want

June 2

  • 2 Hearts
  • Alone: Season 7
  • Carnaval
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

  • Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
  • Creator’s File: GOLD
  • Dancing Queens
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2 
  • Summertime: Season 2 

June 4

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
  • Feel Good: Season 2 
  • Sweet Tooth Netflix Series
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
  • Xtreme

June 5

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

  • Vampire Academy

June 9

  • Awake
  • Fresh, Fried & Crispy
  • LA’s Finest: Season 2
  • Tragic Jungle

June 10

  • A Haunted House 2
  • Carmellia Sisters
  • Locombianos

June 11

  • Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 
  • Lupin: Part 2 
  • Skater Girl
  • Trese
  • Wish Dragon

June 13

  • The Devil Below
  • Picture a Scientist

June 14

  • Elite Short Stories

June 15

  • FTA
  • Let’s Eat
  • Life of Crime
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
  • Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 
  • Sir! No Sir!
  • Unwind Your Mind
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 5 

June 16

  • Lowriders
  • Penguin Town
  • Silver Skates

June 17

  • Black Summer: Season 2 
  • The Gift: Season 3 
  • Hospital Playlist: Season 2 
  • Katla
  • Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

  • A Family
  • Elite: Season 4 
  • Fatherhood
  • Jagame Thandhiram
  • The Rational Life
  • World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

  • Nevertheless

June 22

  • This Is Pop

June 23

  • Good on Paper
  • The House of Flowers: The Movie
  • Murder by the Coast
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 

June 24

  • Godzilla Singular Point
  • The Naked Director: Season 2 
  • The Seventh Day
  • Sisters on Track

June 25

  • The A List: Season 2 
  • The Ice Road
  • Sex/Life

June 26

  • Wonder Boy

June 28

  • Killing Them Softly
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

  • StarBeam: Season 4 

June 30

  • America: The Motion Picture
  • Lying and Stealing
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

“Sweet Tooth” trailer

