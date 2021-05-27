What’s Coming To Netflix in June 2021, Including ‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Godzilla Singular Point’

A half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him, in DC Comics’ “Sweet Tooth,” while the 13-episode “Godzilla Singular Point” anime pits a grad student and an engineer against a terrifying force out to destroy the world. Atsushi Takahashi directs.

A Coen Bros.’ favorite, “The Big Lebowski” — “I don’t roll on Shabbos!” — is also slated. So is season two of the French heist thriller “Lupin” and “Fatherhood,” based on a true story of a man (Kevin Hart) who brings up his baby daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings Season 2

Happy Endings Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand By Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth Netflix Series

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Carmellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

