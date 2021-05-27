What’s Coming To Netflix in June 2021, Including ‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Godzilla Singular Point’
A half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him, in DC Comics’ “Sweet Tooth,” while the 13-episode “Godzilla Singular Point” anime pits a grad student and an engineer against a terrifying force out to destroy the world. Atsushi Takahashi directs.
A Coen Bros.’ favorite, “The Big Lebowski” — “I don’t roll on Shabbos!” — is also slated. So is season two of the French heist thriller “Lupin” and “Fatherhood,” based on a true story of a man (Kevin Hart) who brings up his baby daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.
June 1
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Happy Endings: Season 1
- Happy Endings Season 2
- Happy Endings Season 3
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Stand By Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
June 2
- 2 Hearts
- Alone: Season 7
- Carnaval
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
- Creator’s File: GOLD
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2
- Summertime: Season 2
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
- Feel Good: Season 2
- Sweet Tooth Netflix Series
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
- Xtreme
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
- Vampire Academy
June 9
- Awake
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy
- LA’s Finest: Season 2
- Tragic Jungle
June 10
- A Haunted House 2
- Carmellia Sisters
- Locombianos
June 11
- Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
- Lupin: Part 2
- Skater Girl
- Trese
- Wish Dragon
June 13
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
June 14
- Elite Short Stories
June 15
- FTA
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5
June 16
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town
- Silver Skates
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2
- The Gift: Season 3
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2
- Katla
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- A Family
- Elite: Season 4
- Fatherhood
- Jagame Thandhiram
- The Rational Life
- World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
- Nevertheless
June 22
- This Is Pop
June 23
- Good on Paper
- The House of Flowers: The Movie
- Murder by the Coast
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point
- The Naked Director: Season 2
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track
June 25
- The A List: Season 2
- The Ice Road
- Sex/Life
June 26
- Wonder Boy
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
- StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork