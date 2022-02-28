 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022, Including ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Weekend Away’

Fern Siegel

The hit romance series Bridgerton returns for a second season on Netflix in March. Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) needs a wife, but he’s challenged in his search by Kate (Simone Ashley) who confronts his myopic ideas of women — intriguing him in the process.

Also hitting the streamer in March, the film The Weekend Away, based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Alderson. In the thriller, Beth (Leighton Meester) investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend during their annual trip to Croatia.

Beginning in March, horror fans can experience one of the most celebrated franchises in genre history as both versions of Wes Craven’s “The Nightmare on Elm Street” come to Netflix.

March 1

  • The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
  • Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • 21
  • 21 Bridges
  • A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
  • A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
  • Battleship
  • Christine
  • Coach Carter
  • Due Date
  • Freddy Vs. Jason
  • Gattaca
  • The Gift
  • The Green Mile
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Public Enemies
  • Redemption
  • The Replacements
  • Richie Rich
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Shooter
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Sorry To Bother You
  • Starship Troopers
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Top Gun
  • V For Vendetta
  • Where The Wild Things Are
  • Zoolander

March 2

  • Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM
  • The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM
  • Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

March 3

  • He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Midnight Of The Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
  • Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 4

  • The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
  • Lies And Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
  • Pieces Of Her — NETFLIX SERIES

March 5

  • Beirut

March 7

  • Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

  • An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
  • Chip And Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 9

  • The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
  • Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

  • DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7
  • Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Love, Life & Everything In Between — NETFLIX SERIES

March 11

  • Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Life After Death With Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Once Upon A Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM

March 12

  • Dunkirk

March 13

  • London Has Fallen

March 15

  • Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
  • One Piece Film: Strong World
  • Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16

  • Pedal To Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • A Walk Among The Tombstones

March 17

  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Rescued By Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
  • Soil — NETFLIX SERIES

March 18

  • Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
  • Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Eternally Confused And Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Light The Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup
  • Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
  • Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
  • Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

  • Call The Midwife: Series 10
  • In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM

March 22

  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Principles Of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 24

  • Love Like The Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

  • Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • King Of Thieves

March 28

  • The Imitation Game

March 29

  • Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 30

  • All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
  • Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 31

  • Casual: Seasons 1-4
  • Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

Watch the Season 2 teaser for “Bridgerton” before it drops on Netflix in March

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.