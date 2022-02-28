What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022, Including ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Weekend Away’
The hit romance series “Bridgerton” returns for a second season on Netflix in March. Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) needs a wife, but he’s challenged in his search by Kate (Simone Ashley) who confronts his myopic ideas of women — intriguing him in the process.
Also hitting the streamer in March, the film “The Weekend Away”, based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Alderson. In the thriller, Beth (Leighton Meester) investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend during their annual trip to Croatia.
Beginning in March, horror fans can experience one of the most celebrated franchises in genre history as both versions of Wes Craven’s “The Nightmare on Elm Street” come to Netflix.
March 1
- The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
- Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- 21
- 21 Bridges
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
- Battleship
- Christine
- Coach Carter
- Due Date
- Freddy Vs. Jason
- Gattaca
- The Gift
- The Green Mile
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Public Enemies
- Redemption
- The Replacements
- Richie Rich
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Sorry To Bother You
- Starship Troopers
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Top Gun
- V For Vendetta
- Where The Wild Things Are
- Zoolander
March 2
- Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM
- Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES
March 3
- He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Midnight Of The Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 4
- The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
- Lies And Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
- Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
- Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
- Pieces Of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
March 5
- Beirut
March 7
- Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
- An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Chip And Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 9
- The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
- Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 10
- DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7
- Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love, Life & Everything In Between — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Life After Death With Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
- Once Upon A Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
March 12
- Dunkirk
March 13
- London Has Fallen
March 15
- Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16
- Pedal To Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- A Walk Among The Tombstones
March 17
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Rescued By Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
- Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
- Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
- Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Eternally Confused And Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
- Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
- Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
- Light The Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
- Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup
- Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
- Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
- Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
March 21
- Call The Midwife: Series 10
- In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Principles Of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 24
- Love Like The Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
March 25
- Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
- Blade Runner 2049
- King Of Thieves
March 28
- The Imitation Game
March 29
- Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 30
- All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
- Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 31
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
