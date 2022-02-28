What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022, Including ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Weekend Away’

The hit romance series “Bridgerton” returns for a second season on Netflix in March. Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) needs a wife, but he’s challenged in his search by Kate (Simone Ashley) who confronts his myopic ideas of women — intriguing him in the process.

Also hitting the streamer in March, the film “The Weekend Away”, based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Alderson. In the thriller, Beth (Leighton Meester) investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend during their annual trip to Croatia.

Beginning in March, horror fans can experience one of the most celebrated franchises in genre history as both versions of Wes Craven’s “The Nightmare on Elm Street” come to Netflix.

March 1

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy Vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry To Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V For Vendetta

Where The Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

March 3

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight Of The Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 4

The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM

Lies And Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina — NETFLIX FILM

Pieces Of Her — NETFLIX SERIES

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Chip And Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything In Between — NETFLIX SERIES

March 11

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death With Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon A Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16

Pedal To Metal — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among The Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued By Ruby — NETFLIX FILM

Soil — NETFLIX SERIES

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused And Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES

Light The Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall — NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

Call The Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles Of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 24

Love Like The Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King Of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 30

All Hail — NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

