What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2022, Including ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘The Crown’ Season 5

In November, Netflix is debuting the sequel to one of its most successful recent films. “Enola Holmes 2” will stream on Friday Nov. 4. “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown plays the equally gifted teenage sister of Sherlock as she takes on her first official case, investigating the disappearance of a missing girl. The movie co-stars hunky Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as their extraordinary mother.

Watch the “Enola Holmes” Season 2 trailer:

“The Wonder,” an original movie starring Florence Pugh, debuts on Netflix on Nov 16. In the film, the Academy Award nominee plays a nurse in 1862 Ireland tasked with observing an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for months, yet remains healthy. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 2, streaming two weeks later.

And for Addams Family fans, there’s “Wednesday,” Tim Burton’s take on the deadpan daughter which begins stsreaming on Nov. 23. Jenny Ortego stars as the high schooler who solves mysteries and battles monsters, while worshiping all things macabre. Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Fred Armisen co-star as her parents Gomez and Morticia and Uncle Fester, respectively.

Also coming to the streaming giant in November is Season 5 of “The Crown.” The series’ highly anticipated season returns on Nov. 9 with Dominic West playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki taking over the role of Princess Diana. In the fifth season, the royal couple is pursuing their individual lives — to the consternation of the Queen (now played by Imelda Staunton), who is not amused by the tabloid scandals.

The streamer will also bring some holiday fare to subscribers in November with a slate of Christmas movies, including “Falling for Christmas,” starring Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 10, Season 5 of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” on Nov. 18, and “The Noel Diary” led by “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley on Nov. 24.

Premiering on Nov. 4 is “Lookism.” The animated Korean series is about a high-school student who leads a double life, switching between two bodies that look nothing alike.

Get a sneak peek of “Lookism”:

Coming in November:

Nov. 1 Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Oblivion (2013)

Still Alice (2014)

The Bad Guys (2022)

The Ghost

The Takeover (2022)

Top Gear (Season 31)

To Russia With Love (2022)

Young Royals (Season 2) Nov. 2 The Final Score (Season 1) Nov. 3 Blockbuster (Season 1)

Costa Brava, Lebanon

Killer Sally (Limited Series)

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022)

The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Nov. 4 Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1)

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022)

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Lookism (Season 1)

Lusala (2019)

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1)

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

Simon Calls (2020

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

The Fabulous (Season 1)

The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1) Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Nov. 6 Captain Phillips (2013)

Nov. 8 Minions & More (Volume 2)

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022)

Triviaverse (2022)

The Claus Family 2 (2022) Nov. 9 FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series)

The Crown (Season 5)

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Nov. 10 Falling for Christmas (2022)

Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022)

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1)

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Nov. 11 Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022)

Don’t Leave (2022)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022)

Monica, O My Darling (2022)

My Father’s Dragon (2022) Nov. 14 Teletubbies (Season 1) Nov. 15 Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

Run for the Money (Season 1)

Nov. 16 ¡Que viva México! (2022)

Off Track (2022)

Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer (Season 1)

The Lost Lotteries (2022)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

The Wonder (2022) Nov. 17 1899 (Season 1)

Christmas With You (2022)

Dead to Me (Season 3)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Nov. 18 Elite (Season 6)

Reign Supreme (Season 1)

Slumberland (2022)

Somebody (Season 1)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5) Nov. 21 My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Nov. 23 Wednesday (2022)

The Swimmers (2022) Nov. 24 First Love (Season 1)

The Noel Diary (2022) Nov. 30 Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2)

My Name Is Vendetta (2022)

Snack vs. Chef (Season 1)