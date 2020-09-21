What’s Coming to Netflix In October 2020, including ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Netflix is offering several original dramas this month. One, based on Walter Tevis’ acclaimed novel “The Queen’s Gambit,” is about a chess prodigy and the high-stakes cerebral world of chess championships. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy and addresses everything from feminism to drug addition to the inner workings of a genius.

In October, Netflix will debut Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a true story that chronicles the arrest and trial of seven anti-Vietnam War protesters at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne.

Also coming this month, is the return of a quarantine binge favorite, Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2).

Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Oct 1

44 Cats (Season 2)

All Because of You (2020)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1)

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016)

Human Nature (2019)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

The Outpost (2020)

The Parkers (Multiple Seasons)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1)

Oct 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020)

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020)

Emily in Paris (Season 1)

Song Exploder (Season 1)

Oct 4

Colombiana (2011)

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020)

Oct 7

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Oct 8

Tanda Tanya (2011)

Oct 9

Deaf U (Season 1)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020)

The 40-Year-Old Version (2020)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1)

Oct 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3)

Oct 14

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

Moneyball (2011)

Oct 15

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019

Half & Half (Multiple Seasons)

One on One (Multiple Seasons)

Social Distance (Season 1)

Oct 16

Grand Army (Season 1)

La Révolution (Season 1)

Someone Has to Die (Limited Series)

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Oct 19

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Oct 21

Rebecca (2020)

Oct 23

Over the Moon (2020)

The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1)

Oct 28

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)

Oct 30

His House (2020)

