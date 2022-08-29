What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022, Including ‘Blonde,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘The Munsters’
Marilyn Monroe died in 1962, but the legend of the blonde bombshell lives on. The latest look at the iconic actress is “Blonde,” hitting Netflix on Sept. 28. Based on the book by literary giant Joyce Carol Oates, the dramatized biopic stars Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”). The mostly black-and-white film — directed by Andrew Dominik (“Killing the Softly”) — explores the sensational public image of the actress versus the behind-the-scenes reality: an abusive childhood, studio exploitation, drug issues, and a traumatic love life. Or as Monroe herself said: “Marilyn only exists on the screen.”
Watch the trailer for “Blonde”:
On a gentler front, director Rob Zombie reboots a 1960s TV sitcom, “The Munsters,” a story of a singular, but lovable family of monsters and vampires who live in Mockingbird Heights. Herman, Lily, and Grandpa are back, portrayed by Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dan Roebuck, and Sheri Moon Zombie, respectively. The quirky TV family returns on Sept. 27.
Also, three movies based on the “Ivy & Bean” children’s book franchise are coming. Two girls who resist meeting, discover they complement each other — and a wonderful friendship ensues. The movies kick off Sept. 2.
A dark comedy, “Do Revenge,” also arrives on the service this month. An unlikely pair — a former high-school queen and a quiet new girl — take revenge on their enemies. The film, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, debuts on Sept. 16.
Coming to Netflix:
Sept. 1
- Fenced In — Netflix Film
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy
- Love in the Villa — Netflix Film
- Off the Hook — Netflix Series
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- Just Friends
- Little Nicky
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
- This Is 40
Love in the Villa
A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.
Sept. 2
- Buy My House — Netflix Series
- Dated and Related — Netflix Series
- Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Fakes — Netflix Series
- The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film
- Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family
- You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series
Sept. 3
- Little Women — Netflix Series
Sept. 5
- Call the Midwife: Series 11
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series
- Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
- Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family
- Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy
- Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza — Netflix Documentary
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 8
- Entrapped — Netflix Series
- Diorama — Netflix Film
Sept. 9
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- End of the Road — Netflix Film
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- No Limit — Netflix Film
- Narco-Saints — Netflix Series
Cobra Kai
This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.
Sept. 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sept. 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy
- In the Dark: Season 4
Sept. 14
- Broad Peak — Netflix Film
- The Catholic School — Netflix Film
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
- Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
- The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series
- Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 15
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Intervention: Season 21
- Terim — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 16
- The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
- Do Revenge — Netflix Film
- Drifting Home — Netflix Anime
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family
- I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film
- Jogi — Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film
- Santo — Netflix Series
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary
- This Is the End
Sept. 19
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sept. 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy
Do Revenge
A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to enact revenge on one another’s enemies.
Sept. 21
- Designing Miami — Netflix Series
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary
- Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series
- The Perfumier — Netflix Film
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series
Sept. 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film
- Athena — Netflix Film
- The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Lou — Netflix Film
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family
Sept. 24
- Dynasty: Season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film
Sept. 26
- A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family
Sept. 27
- Elysium
- Rob Zombie’s The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy
Sept. 28
- Blonde — Netflix Film
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Sept. 29
- The Empress — Netflix Series
Sept. 30
- Anikulapo — Netflix Film
- Entergalactic — Netflix Special
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series
- Phantom Pups — Netflix Family
- Rainbow — Netflix Film
- What We Leave Behind
