What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022, Including ‘Blonde,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘The Munsters’

Marilyn Monroe died in 1962, but the legend of the blonde bombshell lives on. The latest look at the iconic actress is “Blonde,” hitting Netflix on Sept. 28. Based on the book by literary giant Joyce Carol Oates, the dramatized biopic stars Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”). The mostly black-and-white film — directed by Andrew Dominik (“Killing the Softly”) — explores the sensational public image of the actress versus the behind-the-scenes reality: an abusive childhood, studio exploitation, drug issues, and a traumatic love life. Or as Monroe herself said: “Marilyn only exists on the screen.”

Watch the trailer for “Blonde”:

On a gentler front, director Rob Zombie reboots a 1960s TV sitcom, “The Munsters,” a story of a singular, but lovable family of monsters and vampires who live in Mockingbird Heights. Herman, Lily, and Grandpa are back, portrayed by Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dan Roebuck, and Sheri Moon Zombie, respectively. The quirky TV family returns on Sept. 27.

Also, three movies based on the “Ivy & Bean” children’s book franchise are coming. Two girls who resist meeting, discover they complement each other — and a wonderful friendship ensues. The movies kick off Sept. 2.

A dark comedy, “Do Revenge,” also arrives on the service this month. An unlikely pair — a former high-school queen and a quiet new girl — take revenge on their enemies. The film, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, debuts on Sept. 16.

Coming to Netflix:

Sept. 1

Fenced In — Netflix Film

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Love in the Villa September 1, 2022 A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.

Sept. 2 Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Fakes — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series Sept. 3 Little Women — Netflix Series Sept. 5 Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series

Vampire Academy Sept. 6 Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family

Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy

Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary Sept. 7 Chef’s Table: Pizza — Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary Sept. 8 Entrapped — Netflix Series

Diorama — Netflix Film Sept. 9 Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series

End of the Road — Netflix Film

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series

No Limit — Netflix Film

Narco-Saints — Netflix Series

Cobra Kai May 2, 2018 This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.

Sept. 12 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family Sept. 13 Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy

In the Dark: Season 4 Sept. 14 Broad Peak — Netflix Film

The Catholic School — Netflix Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series

Heartbreak High — Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary Sept. 15 Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Intervention: Season 21

Terim — Netflix Documentary Sept. 16 The Brave Ones — Netflix Series

Do Revenge — Netflix Film

Drifting Home — Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family

I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film

Jogi — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film

Santo — Netflix Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary

This Is the End Sept. 19 Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family Sept. 20 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy

Do Revenge September 16, 2022 A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to enact revenge on one another’s enemies.

Sept. 21 Designing Miami — Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series

The Perfumier — Netflix Film

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary Sept. 22 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary

Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series Sept. 23 A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film

Athena — Netflix Film

The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lou — Netflix Film

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family Sept. 24 Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film Sept. 26 A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family Sept. 27 Elysium

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy Sept. 28 Blonde — Netflix Film

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series Sept. 29 The Empress — Netflix Series Sept. 30 Anikulapo — Netflix Film

Entergalactic — Netflix Special

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series

Phantom Pups — Netflix Family

Rainbow — Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind