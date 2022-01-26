What’s Coming to Netflix In February 2022, Including ‘Inventing Anna’ and Tall Girl 2’

Shonda Rhimes’ new limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna” is a true story based on Anna Delvey, who conned her way into New York society. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Arian Moayed star. Chlumsky plays a journalist who begins to suspect the young woman of trying to con people out of millions. Money. Power. Status. It’s all a hustle.

Jodi Kreyman gains popularity, but her miscommunications start causing problems for those around her, compelling her to stand tall in “Tall Girl 2.” Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck and Steve Zahn star in the sequel to the 2019 movie.

Coming in February:

February 1

• Anaconda (1997)

• Batman Begins (2005).

• Beauty Inside (Season 1)

• Caddyshack (1980)

• Caddyshack 2 (1988)

• Countdown (2019)

• Despicable Me (2010)

• Despicable Me 2 (2013)

• Donnie Brasco (1997)

• Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4)

• Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

• My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)

• New Year’s Eve (2011)

• New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)

• Patsy & Loretta (2019)

• Raising Dion (Season 2)

• That’s My Boy (2012)

• The Addams Family (1991)

• The Book of Eli (2010)

• The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

• The Dark Knight (2008)

• The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

• The Exorcist (1973)

• The Foreigner (2017)

• The Hangover (2009)

• The Last Samurai (2003)

• The Lucky One (2012)

• The Negotiator (1998)

• The New Guy (2002)

• The One (2001)

• The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

• The Other Guys (2010)

• Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

• Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

• Warrior (2011)

• Watchmen (2009)

February 2

• Dark Desire (Season 2)

• MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 2)

• The Tindler Swindler (2022)

February 3

• Finding Ola (Season 1)

• Kid Cosmic (Season 3)

• Murderville (Season 1) February 4

• Looop Lapeta (2022)

• Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

• Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022)

February 6

Sword Art Online (Season 4)

February 8

• Child of Kamiari Month (2021)

• Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly

• Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022)

February 9

• Catching Killers (Season 2)

• Disenchantment (Part 4)

• Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1)

• The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1)

• The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

The Privilege (2022)

February 10

• Into the Wind (2022)

• St. Vincent (2014).

• Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1)



February 11

• Anne+ The Film (2022).

• Bigbug (2022)

• Love and Leashes (2022)

• Love is Blind (Season 2)

• Love Tactics (2022)

• Tall Girl 2 (2022)

• Toy Boy (Season 2)



February 12

• Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1)

• Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

February 14

• Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1)

• Fishbowl Wives (Season 1)

February 15

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

• Ridley Jones (Season 3)

February 16

• Blackhat (2015)

• jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1)

• Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1)

• Swap Shop (Season 2).

February 17

• Erax (2022)

• Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022)

• Heart Shot (2022)

• Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022)

• Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow)

• Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022)

• Space Force (Season 2)

• Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

February 18

• Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)

• Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022)

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1)



February 20

• Don’t Kill Me (2022)

February 21

• Halloween (2007)

February 22

• Cat Burglar (Season 1)

• RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022)

February 23

• jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2)

• UFO (2022)

February 24

• Karma’s World Music Videos (2022)

February 25

• Back to 15 (Season 1)

• Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1)

• Restless (2022)

• Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022)

• Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)

February 28

• My Wonderful Life (2022)

• Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3)

“Inventing Anna”