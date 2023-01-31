What’s Coming to Paramount+ in February 2023, Including ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Cinema Paradiso’
Paramount+ has gone romantic, offering a “Peak Romance” collection of more than 200 rom-coms and love stories this February. The offerings will include the streamer’s original film “At Midnight” debuting on Feb. 10. When Sophie (played by Monica Barbaro) discovers her boyfriend (Anders Holm) is cheating on her, she’s crushed. Then she meets Alejandro (Diego Boneta), a hotel manager who may just change her mind about love.
Watch the “At Midnight” trailer:
On the sci-fi front, “Star Trek: Picard” begins its third and final season on the streamer on Feb. 16. The legendary former Starfleet captain will be joined by many of his trusted crewmates from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The season balances a sense of nostalgia with new dynamics and challenges.
Check out the trailer for Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard”:
Another romantic classic, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” based on Truman Capote’s novella and starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard, arrives Feb. 1. Its memorable song “Moon River” won an Oscar for best score.
The touching, beautifully rendered Italian film “Cinema Paradiso” streams Feb. 1. The movie, which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, revolves around the friendship of a young boy and an older projectionist, who teaches him a love of cinema in war-torn Sicily. “Paradiso” is a fictionalized account of director Guiseppe Tornatore’s love affair with the medium.
Coming in February:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
- 2/5 - The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- 2/10 - At Midnight premiere
- 2/16 - Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere
- 2/28 - FBI True premiere
Library Shows
February 1
- The Challenge (Season 36)
February 2
- Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
- That Girl Lay Lay
February 4
- Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
February 8
- Oasis - There We Were…Now Here We Are
- VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)
February 15
- The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2)
February 16
- The 12th Victim
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Young Dylan’s grandmother decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son’s family. The Wilson family household is soon turned upside down as lifestyles clash between aspiring hip hop star and his straight-laced cousins.
February 19
- The Equalizer (Season 3)
February 22
- 10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands
- Bar Rescue (Season 8)
- Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)
- Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)
February 25
- The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
February 26
- The Circus (Season 8)
The Equalizer
Robyn McCall, an enigmatic former CIA operative with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
Library Movies
February 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
February 5
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
February 6
- Devil’s Workshop
February 11
- If I Stay
February 18
- Cloverfield
February 20
- Cyrano
Cyrano
A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.
Sports
