What’s Coming to Paramount+ in February 2023, Including ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Cinema Paradiso’

Paramount+ has gone romantic, offering a “Peak Romance” collection of more than 200 rom-coms and love stories this February. The offerings will include the streamer’s original film “At Midnight” debuting on Feb. 10. When Sophie (played by Monica Barbaro) discovers her boyfriend (Anders Holm) is cheating on her, she’s crushed. Then she meets Alejandro (Diego Boneta), a hotel manager who may just change her mind about love.

Watch the “At Midnight” trailer:

On the sci-fi front, “Star Trek: Picard” begins its third and final season on the streamer on Feb. 16. The legendary former Starfleet captain will be joined by many of his trusted crewmates from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The season balances a sense of nostalgia with new dynamics and challenges.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard”:

Another romantic classic, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” based on Truman Capote’s novella and starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard, arrives Feb. 1. Its memorable song “Moon River” won an Oscar for best score.

The touching, beautifully rendered Italian film “Cinema Paradiso” streams Feb. 1. The movie, which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, revolves around the friendship of a young boy and an older projectionist, who teaches him a love of cinema in war-torn Sicily. “Paradiso” is a fictionalized account of director Guiseppe Tornatore’s love affair with the medium.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: THEPACKISBACK

Coming in February:

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres

2/5 - The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

2/10 - At Midnight premiere

2/16 - Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere

2/28 - FBI True premiere

Library Shows

February 1 The Challenge (Season 36) February 2 Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay February 4 Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 February 8 Oasis - There We Were…Now Here We Are

VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1) February 15 The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2) February 16 The 12th Victim

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan February 29, 2020 Young Dylan’s grandmother decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son’s family. The Wilson family household is soon turned upside down as lifestyles clash between aspiring hip hop star and his straight-laced cousins.

February 19 The Equalizer (Season 3) February 22 10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 10) February 25 The Challenge: UK (Season 1) February 26 The Circus (Season 8)

The Equalizer February 7, 2021 Robyn McCall, an enigmatic former CIA operative with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Library Movies

February 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela’s Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan’s Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let’s Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel’s Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She’s the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

If Beale Street Could Talk December 14, 2018 After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

February 5 The Peanut Butter Falcon February 6 Devil’s Workshop February 11 If I Stay February 18 Cloverfield February 20 Cyrano

Cyrano December 17, 2021 A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.

Sports

1/29: NFL ON CBS AFC Championship Game

1/31-2/2: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

2/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas Tech @ Baylor

2/4 - 2/5: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/5 - Professional Bull Riders Competition – Sacramento

2/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan

2/5: Italy’s Serie A – Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

2/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Oklahoma

2/11: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Arsenal

2/11 - 2/12: PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/12: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Tulsa

2/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Ohio State

2/14: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Bayern Munich, AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2/15: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Club Brugge vs. Benfica

2/16: UEFA Europa League – Barcelona vs. Manchester United

2/16: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 1

2/16: Arnold Clark Cup – Italy vs. Belgium, England vs. Korea Republic

2/18: CBS Sports Special – CROWN

2/18: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Tennessee @ Kentucky

2/18 - 2/19: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/19: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue

2/19: Arnold Clark Cup – England vs. Italy, Belgium vs. Korea Republic

2/19 - 2/20: AFC Champions League Round of 16 (West Region)

2/21: UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

2/22: UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Porto

2/22: Arnold Clark Cup – Korea Republic vs. Italy, England vs. Belgium

2/23: UEFA Europa League – Manchester United vs. Barcelona

2/23: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 2

2/23: AFC Champions League Quarterfinals (West Region)

2/24: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw

2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UConn @ St. John’s, Arizona State @ Arizona, Auburn @ Kentucky

2/26: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois @ Ohio State, Wisconsin @ Michigan, UCLA @ Colorado

2/26: AFC Champions League Semifinals (West Region)

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A Competition

Throughout February: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

Throughout February: Argentina Liga de Fútbol Profesional Competition