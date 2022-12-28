What’s Coming to Paramount+ in January 2023, Including ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ ‘NCIS’ Crossover, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’
Wolfies can sink their teeth into Paramount+’s original film “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which streams on Jan. 26. The supernatural teen drama continues the story which began as an MTV series in 2011. The new film features most of the original cast, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and Dylan Sprayberry. In the film, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.
Check out the trailer for “Teen Wolf: The Movie”:
Also, crime fighters from “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” come together for a three-hour special airing on CBS and its sibling streamer on Jan. 9. The three elite units are needed to track down a mysterious hitman in a high-stakes case that crosses all three interconnected series.
The soft-rock docuseries “Sometimes When We Touch” premieres on the service Jan. 2, while the Season 2 opener for “Mayor of Kingstown” debuts on Jan. 15.
Coming to Paramount+:
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES
- 1/3: Sometimes When We Touch series premiere
- 1/15: Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere
- 1/18: Are You the One? Season 9 premiere
- 1/26: Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere
- 1/26: Wolf Pack series premiere
LIBRARY SHOWS
January 4
- Tough As Nails (Season 4)
January 9
- NCIS Crossover Event
January 11
- Lingo (Season 1)
January 18
- Deliciousness (Season 2)
- Kiri & Lou (Seasons 1 - 2)
- The Loud House (Season 5)
- The Smurfs (2021) (Season 1)
January 25
- Acapulco Shore (Seasons 8 - 9)
- Taxi (Seasons 1 - 5)
- The Astronauts (Season 1)
NCIS
From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, a team of special agents investigates any crime that has a shred of evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, regardless of rank or position.
LIBRARY MOVIES
January 1
- A River Runs Through It
- Arachnophobia
- Arrowhead
- Atlantic City
- Barbershop
- Blue Hawaii
- Bound
- Boys And Girls
- Bull Durham
- Carolina
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- El Dorado
- Forces Of Nature
- French Postcards
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Glory
- Good Burger
- Grease
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hang ‘Em High
- Hatari
- Home For The Holidays
- House Arrest
- Jinxed!
- Mean Creek
- Minority Report
- Morning Glory
- Paper Moon
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Pony Express
- Pret-A-Porter
- Road Trip
- Roman Holiday
- Serpico
- Shaft
- Shakespeare in Love
- Shirley Valentine
- Silence
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Star Trek Beyond
- Starting Over
- Swingers
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Duchess
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
- The Hunter
- The Italian Job
- The Lonely Man
- The Longshots
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Monster Squad
- The Prince and Me
- The Romantics
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Thin Red Line
- The Two Jakes
- The Whales Of August
- Walking Tall
- We’re No Angels
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Young Guns II
Paranormal Activity Movies
An American found footage horror film series based on the haunting of families.
January 2
- Hell Bound
January 3
- A Green Journey
- A Matter of Sex
- Blue Chips
- Clerks
- Cold Mountain
- From a Whisper to a Scream
- Gentlemen in White Vests
- Have You Seen My Son?
- Hell Raiders
- Homeless
- Incident in an Alley
- Intimate Betrayal
- Invasion of the Star Creatures
- Jealousy
- Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill
- Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission
- Legion of Iron
- Mad Bull
- Memorial Day
- Mercy Or Murder?
- Ministry of Vengeance
- Money Talks
- Moving Target
- Murder By the Book
- NYPD Mounted
- Private Parts
- Rain Without Thunder
- Right of the People
- Riot on Sunset Strip
- Rosebud
- Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story
- Savage Weekend
- Secret of Deep Harbor
- Secret Screams
- Slipping Into Darkness
- Son-Rise
- Starflight One
- Stranger Who Looks Like Me
- Take It All
- Taxi Driver
- Terraces
- Terror Squad
- The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington
- The Hard Ride
- The Manster
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Running Man
- The Secret of the Ice Cave
- The Soloist
- The Time Travelers
- The Whisperers
- The Witches
- This Girl for Hire
- Three on a Spree
- Timestalkers
- Underground Aces
- Virtuosity
- Wild Zone
- Windrider
Clerks
Convenience and video store clerks Dante and Randal are sharp-witted, potty-mouthed and bored out of their minds. So in between needling customers, the counter jockeys play hockey on the roof, visit a funeral home and deal with their love lives.
January 4
- High School Hellcats
January 5
- Crime Against Joe
January 9
- 12 Angry Men
- A Different Story
- A Small Town In Texas
- A Twist Of Sand
- American Friends
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Billie
- Breakdown
- Clue
- Consuming Passions
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Ghosts Can’t Do It
- Hammer Down
- Hannibal Brooks
- Hell Boats
- High Season
- In The Arms Of A Killer
- Instant Karma
- Jeremy
- Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade
- Journey To The Center Of The Earth
- Juliet, Naked
- Kansas
- Kidnap
- Killers Three
- Kiss The Sky
- Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal
- Love Bites
- Love Or Money?
- Mad Dog Time
- Married To It
- Mary Had A Little
- Meatballs 4
- Megaville
- Million Dollar Rip Off
- Miracle Beach
- Mortal Passions
- My Father’s House
- Night Game
- Night of the Living Dead
- Night Visitor
- Oleanna
- One More Chance
- Operation Bottleneck
- Osama
- Our Winning Season
- Out of Time
- Over The Brooklyn Bridge
- Pale Blood
- Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin’ In Brooklyn
- Pieces Of Dreams
- Playing Mona Lisa
- Portrait In Terror
- Predators
- Prey For The Hunter
- Pursuit
- Return From The Ashes
- Rockula
- Saintly Sinners
- Saving Grace
- Scorchers
- Showgirls
- Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See
- Ski School
- Some of My Best Friends Are…
- Something Short Of Paradise
- Spill
- Storefront Hitchcock
- Summer Heat
- Survival Game
- Sword Of The Conqueror
- The Barbarians
- The Big Caper
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Burning
- The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- The Golden Seal
- The Hanging Garden
- The Happy Hooker
- The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood
- The Hoodlum Priest
- The Hustler
- The Iron Triangle
- The Last Of The Finest
- The Longshot
- The Love Guru
- The Nevadan
- The Norseman
- The Passage
- The Revolt of the Slaves
- The Seven Magnificent Gladiators
- The Thousand Plane Raid
- The Transporter
- Traces Of Red
- Trackdown
- Under Age
- Underworld
- Underworld Awakening
- Underworld Evolution
- Underworld; Rise of the Lycans
- Vietnam Texas
- Virgin High
- War-Gods Of The Deep
- Warriors From Hell
- When The Clock Strikes
- Why Me?
- Wicked Stepmother
- Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue
Underworld Movies
A series of action horror films centered on Vampires and Lycans. In the 5th century, a man named Alexander Corvinus was the only survivor of a plague that wiped out his village. Somehow, Alexander’s body was able to turn the disease to his own benefit and so he became the first true Immortal. Later, he fathered two sons who became the first Vampire and Lycan by being bitten by a bat and a wolf.
January 15
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Carrie
- Casino Royale
- Father of the Bride
- Fiddler On the Roof
- For Your Eyes Only
- Goldeneye
- Judgment At Nuremberg
- Licence to Kill
- Live and Let Die
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
- Midnight Cowboy
- Octopussy
- Paths of Glory
- Platoon
- Quantum of Solace
- Red River
- Return Of The Pink Panther
- Rob Roy
- Robocop
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Run Silent, Run Deep
- Skyfall
- That’s Entertainment
- The Alamo
- The Apartment
- The Defiant Ones
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Living Daylights
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Unforgiven
- The World is Not Enough
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- View To A Kill
- Witness For the Prosecution
Rocky Movies
These sport drama films begin by telling the rags to riches American Dream story of Rocky Balboa, an uneducated but kind-hearted working class Italian-American boxer working as a debt collector for a loan shark in the slums of Philadelphia.
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
SPORTS
- 1/1: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 1/4: Italy’s Serie A – Inter Milan vs. Napoli
- 1/7: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Vanderbilt @ Missouri, Ole Miss @ Mississippi State, San Diego State @ Wyoming
- 1/8: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 1/8: Italy’s Serie A – AC Milan vs. Roma
- 1/10 - 1/12: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches
- 1/12: 2023 NWSL Draft
- 1/13: Italy’s Serie A – Napoli vs. Juventus
- 1/14: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin @ Indiana
- 1/14 or 1/15: NFL ON CBS – AFC Wild Card Game
- 1/14 - 1/15: Professional Bull Riding Competition
- 1/17 - 1/19: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches
- 1/18: EA Sports Supercup – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
- 1/21: NCAA Men’s Basketball – TCU @ Kansas
- 1/21 or 1/22: NFL ON CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff
- 1/22: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Indiana
- 1/27 - 1/28: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 1/28: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier @ Creighton, Cincinnati @ Houston
- 1/29: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Purdue
- 1/29: Professional Bull Riding Competition
- 1/29: Italy’s Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma
- 1/29: NFL ON CBS AFC Championship Game
- Throughout January: Italy’s Serie A Competition
- Throughout January: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.