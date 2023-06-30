What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July 2023: ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ ‘Zoey 102,’ ‘I Wanna Rock’ Documentary

The highly anticipated spy thriller “Special Ops: Lioness” arrives on Paramount+ on July 23. The original series from Taylor Sheridan is based on a true story and stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. De Oliveira plays a CIA undercover operative, a “lioness,” charged with befriending someone close to a high-value enemy target, a key member of a state terrorist organization.

Catch the “Special Ops: Lioness” trailer

Also coming to Paramount+ next month will be a reunion filled with humor and romance. New film “Zoey 102” will premiere on July 28 and reunite many of the cast members from the beloved high-school series “Zoey 101.” The gang is getting back together in Malibu to attend Logan and Quinn’s wedding, but that is not the only romance in the air. Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, and Abby Wilde star in the sequel film.

Watch the “Zoey 102” trailer

If you like your summer programming with a little more guitar and hair spray, the streaming service will premiere a new documentary series “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream” on July 18. The three-part look at hair metal from the 1980s features John Corabi of Mötley Crüe, Janet Gardner from Vixen, record executive Vicky Hamilton, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo of Van Halen, and Kip Winger from Winger as five young dreamers chase stardom in the cutthroat world of ’80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.

Catch a sneak peek at “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream”:

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: WANTMORE

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres Coming in July:

- 7/7: Big Nate Season 2 premiere

- 7/14: Goliath premiere

- 7/18: I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream premiere

- 7/23: Special Ops: Lioness premiere

- 7/27: Zoey 102 premiere

Big Nate February 17, 2022 Sixth-grader Nate Wright has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around.

Library Shows Coming in July:

July 2 Tough As Nails (Season 5) July 5 Face’s Music Party (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (Season 9) July 12 Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)

WWII by Drone (Season 1) July 14 PAW Patrol: Mission PAW July 19 Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)

The Casagrandes (Season 3)

The Crown’s Ancient Forest July 26 El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)

MTV Cribs (Season 18)

Tough As Nails July 8, 2020 Working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

Movies Coming in July:

July 1

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda

Aftersun

American Beauty

Arctic Tale

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards

Better Watch Out

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy

Collateral

Cost of a Soul

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone

Easy Rider

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)

Five Easy Pieces

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude

Hondo

Hostage

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Hollywood

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kill Me Now

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning

Mousehunt

New Jack City

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Original Sin

Overboard (1987)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead

Rain Man

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds

Resistance: 1942

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Sheba, Baby

Soldiers of Fortune

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Contractor

The Doors

The Duff

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General’s Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker

The Last Boy Scout

The Last Detail

The Shining

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting

Triple Threat

Vanilla Sky

Walking Tall - The Final Chapter

Walking Tall Part 2

What They Had

Whitney

Wolf

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

The Godfather Movies Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy films about the everyday life of a New York mafia family. With its star-studded cast these films would go down in history as some of the greatest Hollywood has ever produced.

July 7 Brick Mansions July 10 Emily July 12 It Follows July 15 Disquiet July 27 Snag July 29 Heaven Can Wait (1978) July 31 Bones and All

It Follows September 24, 2014 When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.

Sports Coming in July

Soccer - 7/1: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense

- 7/2: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

- 7/8: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

- 7/8: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo

- 7/9: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo

- 7/9: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

- 7/16: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo

- 7/16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes

- 7/21: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC

- 7/28: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

- 7/28: NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC Golf - 7/1 - 7/2: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

- 7/8: Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf

- 7/8 - 7/9: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

- 7/15 - 7/16: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

- 7/16: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)

- 7/22: LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)

- 7/29 - 7/30: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

Basketball - 7/1: BIG3 Basketball

- 7/9: BIG3 Basketball

- 7/15: BIG3 Basketball

- 7/23: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics

- 7/23: BIG3 Basketball

- 7/30: BIG3 Basketball Combat Sports - 7/1: Combate Global Competition

- 7/8: Combate Global Competition

- 7/16: Combate Global Competition Rodeo - 7/2: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days

- 7/30: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series Auto Racing - 7/22: Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago

- 7/29: Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix Other - 7/9: Beyond Limits: Power Players

- 7/22: We Need to Talk

- 7/23: The 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final

- 7/29: Seattle Pickleball Open