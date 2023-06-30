What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July 2023: ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ ‘Zoey 102,’ ‘I Wanna Rock’ Documentary
The highly anticipated spy thriller “Special Ops: Lioness” arrives on Paramount+ on July 23. The original series from Taylor Sheridan is based on a true story and stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. De Oliveira plays a CIA undercover operative, a “lioness,” charged with befriending someone close to a high-value enemy target, a key member of a state terrorist organization.
Catch the “Special Ops: Lioness” trailer
Also coming to Paramount+ next month will be a reunion filled with humor and romance. New film “Zoey 102” will premiere on July 28 and reunite many of the cast members from the beloved high-school series “Zoey 101.” The gang is getting back together in Malibu to attend Logan and Quinn’s wedding, but that is not the only romance in the air. Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, and Abby Wilde star in the sequel film.
Watch the “Zoey 102” trailer
If you like your summer programming with a little more guitar and hair spray, the streaming service will premiere a new documentary series “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream” on July 18. The three-part look at hair metal from the 1980s features John Corabi of Mötley Crüe, Janet Gardner from Vixen, record executive Vicky Hamilton, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo of Van Halen, and Kip Winger from Winger as five young dreamers chase stardom in the cutthroat world of ’80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.
Catch a sneak peek at “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream”:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres Coming in July:
- 7/7: Big Nate Season 2 premiere
- 7/14: Goliath premiere
- 7/18: I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream premiere
- 7/23: Special Ops: Lioness premiere
- 7/27: Zoey 102 premiere
Big Nate
Sixth-grader Nate Wright has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around.
Library Shows Coming in July:
July 2
- Tough As Nails (Season 5)
July 5
- Face’s Music Party (Season 1)
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)
- Teen Mom (Season 9)
July 12
- Out of Office
- Wolverine: One Tough Mother
- WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)
- WWII by Drone (Season 1)
July 14
- PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
July 19
- Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)
- The Casagrandes (Season 3)
- The Crown’s Ancient Forest
July 26
- El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)
- MTV Cribs (Season 18)
Tough As Nails
Working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.
Movies Coming in July:
July 1
- 1900
- 1900 (Extended)
- 1-800-Hot-Nite
- 3:10 to Yuma
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Aftersun
- American Beauty
- Arctic Tale
- Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards
- Better Watch Out
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Rain
- Black Rock
- Black Sunday
- Case 39
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Charlotte’s Web 2
- Chinatown
- Coffy
- Collateral
- Cost of a Soul
- Death Wish (1974)
- Drop Zone
- Easy Rider
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Finding Neverland (2004)
- Five Easy Pieces
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Foxy Brown
- Freedom Writers
- G.I. Jane
- Harold and Maude
- Hondo
- Hostage
- Hot Rod
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Imagine That
- Interview With the Vampire
- It Takes Two (1995)
- Jack Reacher
- Jackass Number Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Girl
- Jimmy Hollywood
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Kickboxer: Retaliation
- Kill Me Now
- Last Vegas
- Love, Rosie
- Marathon Man
- Mean Machine
- Men of Honor
- Mississippi Burning
- Mousehunt
- New Jack City
- No Country for Old Men
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Original Sin
- Overboard (1987)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- Pumpkinhead
- Rain Man
- Red Eye
- Red Tails
- Reds
- Resistance: 1942
- Risky Business
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Saturday Night Fever
- Seabiscuit
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Serpico
- Sheba, Baby
- Soldiers of Fortune
- Stop-Loss
- The Aviator
- The Contractor
- The Doors
- The Duff
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Firm
- The General’s Daughter
- The Godfather (Remastered)
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
- The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
- The Guilt Trip
- The Idolmaker
- The Last Boy Scout
- The Last Detail
- The Shining
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Switch
- The Two Jakes
- Trainspotting
- Triple Threat
- Vanilla Sky
- Walking Tall - The Final Chapter
- Walking Tall Part 2
- What They Had
- Whitney
- Wolf
- World Trade Center
- xXx
- xXx: State of the Union
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
The Godfather Movies
Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy films about the everyday life of a New York mafia family. With its star-studded cast these films would go down in history as some of the greatest Hollywood has ever produced.
July 7
- Brick Mansions
July 10
- Emily
July 12
- It Follows
July 15
- Disquiet
July 27
- Snag
July 29
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
July 31
- Bones and All
It Follows
When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.
Sports Coming in July
Soccer
- 7/1: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense
- 7/2: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC
- 7/8: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- 7/8: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo
- 7/9: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo
- 7/9: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
- 7/16: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo
- 7/16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes
- 7/21: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 7/28: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- 7/28: NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC
Golf
- 7/1 - 7/2: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/8: Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf
- 7/8 - 7/9: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/15 - 7/16: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/16: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)
- 7/22: LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)
- 7/29 - 7/30: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Basketball
- 7/1: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/9: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/15: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/23: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics
- 7/23: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/30: BIG3 Basketball
Combat Sports
- 7/1: Combate Global Competition
- 7/8: Combate Global Competition
- 7/16: Combate Global Competition
Rodeo
- 7/2: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days
- 7/30: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series
Auto Racing
- 7/22: Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago
- 7/29: Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix
Other
- 7/9: Beyond Limits: Power Players
- 7/22: We Need to Talk
- 7/23: The 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final
- 7/29: Seattle Pickleball Open
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.