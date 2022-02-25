What’s Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022, Including ‘HALO,’ ‘Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder’
The long-awaited Paramount+ series HALO, based on the Xbox franchise, will finally arrive on the streaming service in March. Viewers will follow the live-action adventures of Master Chief — played by Pablo Schreiber — and his crew of Spartans as they defend humanity from the alien forces of The Covenant.
Also coming to the platform in March is the new incarnation of “The Fairly OddParents,” aptly titled “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” Based on the original 1998 series, fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda are sent by Timmy Turner to help his cousin Viv, a young girl coping with a new stepmother and a new town.
Coming in March:
Originals, Exclusives
- 3/03: Star Trek: Picard Season 2
- 3/24: HALO premieres
- 3/31: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Library TV Shows
March 9
- Aerial Greece
- America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
- Corporate (Season 3)
- Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
- Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)
- Inside the Tower of London
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
- MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
- Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 - 7)
- Survivor (Season 42)
March 16
- Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
- Bar Rescue (Season 7)
- Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 - 14)
March 23
- Silent Library (Seasons 2 - 4)
March 30
- Age of Humans
- Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
- Inside the Food Factory
- Mighty Trains (Season 4)
- Over Australia (Season 1)
- Secrets (Season 7)
- Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
- How We Roll (Season 1)
Library Movies
- March 1
- 2 Days In The Valley
- 48 Hrs.
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Beaches
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Benny & Joon
- Blue Velvet
- Dance Flick
- Deuces Wild
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Downhill Racer
- Edward Scissorhands
- Flatliners
- Forever My Girl
- Garden State
- Ghoulies
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Heaven Can Wait
- Kingpin
- Kiss The Girls
- Look Who’s Talking
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Platoon Leader
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Scary Movie 3
- Selma
- Shanghai Noon
- Shine a Light
- Single White Female
- The Fighter
- The Firm
- The Gift
- The Golden Child
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Last Waltz
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- The Omen
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- The Tailor of Panama
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- The Woman in Black
- Vertical Limit
March 10
- American Refugee
March 23
- Summer Days, Summer Nights
- Wrath of Man
March 29
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Sports
- 3/1 - 3/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals - Leg 1 matches
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball - Alabama @ LSU
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball - Kentucky @ Florida
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball - Oregon @ Washington State
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball - Houston @ Memphis
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball - Missouri Valley Conference Championship
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball - Maryland @ Michigan State
- 3/8 - 3/9: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 - Leg 2 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 - Leg 1 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 - Leg 1 matches
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball - Big Ten Semifinals
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball - Mountain West Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball - Atlantic 10 Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball - Big Ten Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- 3/15 - 3/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 - Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 - Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 - Leg 2 matches
- 3/18: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/24 & 3/29: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24, 3/27 & 3/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico
- 3/24: Combate Global MMA action
- 3/26: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
- 3/26: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
- 3/27: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
- 3/30: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica
Throughout March:
- NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
- Italy’s Serie A competition
- NWSL Challenge Cup (begins March 18)
- Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Check out the trailer for “HALO” before the series hits Paramount+ in March
