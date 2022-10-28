What’s Coming to Paramount+ in November 2022, Including ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’

“Tulsa King, the latest Paramount+ series from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan, will premiere on Nov. 13 with two episodes in the 10-episode first season. Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who has spent the last 25 years in prison. Recently released, he is exiled by the powers that be to Oklahoma and told to form a new crew in order to establish a new territory for the family. The adjustment to life on the outside — and Tulsa — is not an easy one.

Check out the “Tulsa King” trailer:

An elite team of FBI profilers who track psychopaths returns Nov. 24 in “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” This round, the police procedural, a revival of the 2005 TV series, investigates a new threat. A criminal mastermind has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. The cast includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Also coming to Paramount+ in November is the Academy Award-nominated film from Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.” Starring Cooper Hoffman — the son of Anderson’s longtime collaborator Phillip Seymour Hoffman — Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and more, the movie is a unique coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

James Bond fans can go old school with Sean Connery in several 1960 films, including “Dr. No” and “Goldfinger,” while police send-ups are the comic province of the “Naked Gun” franchise.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

Coming in November:

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

11/11: Transformers: EarthSpark premiere

11/13: Tulsa King premiere

11/13: MTV Europe Music Awards

11/18: Blue’s Big City Adventure premiere

11/24: Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere

11/25: Fantasy Football premiere

LIBRARY TITLES

Nov. 9 The Challenge (Season 36) Nov. 11 The Greatest @Home Videos Nov. 15 The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22) Nov. 16 Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special

The Casagrandes (Season 2) Nov. 17 Pickled Nov. 23 Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas Special

Top Elf (Season 2) Nov. 24 The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Nov. 25 Frosty Returns Nov. 26 Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe Nov. 29 Reindeer in Here Nov. 30 Sun Records (Season 1)

Robbie the Reindeer Movies Robbie the Reindeer is a series of three animated comedy television specials co-produced by the BBC and charity Comic Relief which aired on BBC One between Christmas 1999 and 2007. Although the series is distributed commercially by BBC Studios, and has been sold to more than 30 countries internationally, the entirety of their net profits from the series go to Comic Relief.

LIBRARY MOVIES

Nov. 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

A Walk on the Moon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Anita

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director’s Cut

Becoming Jane

Black Rain

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Christmas in Compton

Clueless

Coach Carter

Coffy

Cool World

Cousins

Crimson Tide

Dear White People

Down to Earth

Dr. No

Flight

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Funny Face

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

High Fidelity

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

License to Kill

Like a Boss

Love, Rosie

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Malena

Men at Work

Men, Women & Children

Miami Blues

Minority Report

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

My Fair Lady

Naked Gun

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Ride Like a Girl

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Salvador

Save the Last Dance

School of Rock

Scrooged

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sliver

Snoopy, Come Home

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Split

Starship Troopers

Stop-Loss

Strictly Ballroom

Super 8

The Back-up Plan

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Doors

The Great Gatsby

The Heart of the Game

The Italian Job

The Madness of King George

The Mexican

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Sum of All Fears

The Three Amigos

The Train

The Warriors

The Weather Man

The Words

Things We Lost In The Fire

Titanic

Top Five

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Trekkies 2

Under the Tuscan Sun

Vice

Without a Paddle

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zoolander

Nov. 2

Cujo

Nov. 3

Licorice Pizza

Nov. 14

Trial by Fire

Licorice Pizza November 26, 2021 The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. This film by director Paul Thomas Anderson stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. The cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie. “Licorice Pizza” was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay

SPORTS

11/1 & 11/2: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/2: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Playoff – Tigre vs. Racing

11/3: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/3: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/4 & 11/18: Combate Global MMA Action

11/5: College Football on CBS – Air Force vs. Navy

11/5: SEC on CBS – Tennessee @ Georgia

11/6: NFL ON CBS Week 9 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio

11/6: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

11/6: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

11/6: Argentina Trofeo de Campeones – Boca Juniors vs. TBD

11/7: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

11/7: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw

11/12: SEC on CBS Doubleheader

11/13: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)

11/13: SailGP Competition

11/13: Serie A – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

11/13: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

11/13: Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio

11/13: Brasileirão Série A Final Matchday

11/19: STIHL Timbersports

11/19: SEC on CBS

11/19: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester United

11/20: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

11/20: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/24: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Buffalo @ Detroit

11/25: College Football on CBS – Utah State @ Boise State

11/25: SEC on CBS – Arkansas @ Missouri

11/26: SEC on CBS

11/27: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

11/27: Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness

Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout November: Italian Serie A Competition

Throughout November: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout November: Scottish Premiership Competition

Every Tuesday: INSIDE THE NFL new episode