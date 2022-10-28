What’s Coming to Paramount+ in November 2022, Including ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’
“Tulsa King, the latest Paramount+ series from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan, will premiere on Nov. 13 with two episodes in the 10-episode first season. Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who has spent the last 25 years in prison. Recently released, he is exiled by the powers that be to Oklahoma and told to form a new crew in order to establish a new territory for the family. The adjustment to life on the outside — and Tulsa — is not an easy one.
Check out the “Tulsa King” trailer:
An elite team of FBI profilers who track psychopaths returns Nov. 24 in “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” This round, the police procedural, a revival of the 2005 TV series, investigates a new threat. A criminal mastermind has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. The cast includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.
Also coming to Paramount+ in November is the Academy Award-nominated film from Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.” Starring Cooper Hoffman — the son of Anderson’s longtime collaborator Phillip Seymour Hoffman — Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and more, the movie is a unique coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.
James Bond fans can go old school with Sean Connery in several 1960 films, including “Dr. No” and “Goldfinger,” while police send-ups are the comic province of the “Naked Gun” franchise.
Coming in November:
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES
- 11/11: Transformers: EarthSpark premiere
- 11/13: Tulsa King premiere
- 11/13: MTV Europe Music Awards
- 11/18: Blue’s Big City Adventure premiere
- 11/24: Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere
- 11/25: Fantasy Football premiere
LIBRARY TITLES
Nov. 9
- The Challenge (Season 36)
Nov. 11
- The Greatest @Home Videos
Nov. 15
- The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22)
Nov. 16
- Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special
- The Casagrandes (Season 2)
Nov. 17
- Pickled
Nov. 23
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
- Top Elf (Season 2)
Nov. 24
- The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Nov. 25
- Frosty Returns
Nov. 26
- Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire
- Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe
Nov. 29
- Reindeer in Here
Nov. 30
- Sun Records (Season 1)
Robbie the Reindeer Movies
Robbie the Reindeer is a series of three animated comedy television specials co-produced by the BBC and charity Comic Relief which aired on BBC One between Christmas 1999 and 2007. Although the series is distributed commercially by BBC Studios, and has been sold to more than 30 countries internationally, the entirety of their net profits from the series go to Comic Relief.
LIBRARY MOVIES
Nov. 1
- 2 Days In The Valley
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol
- A Walk on the Moon
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Anita
- Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
- Basic Instinct
- Basic Instinct Director’s Cut
- Becoming Jane
- Black Rain
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Christmas in Compton
- Clueless
- Coach Carter
- Coffy
- Cool World
- Cousins
- Crimson Tide
- Dear White People
- Down to Earth
- Dr. No
- Flight
- Footloose
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- From Russia with Love
- Funny Face
- Gladiator
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- High Fidelity
- Hot Rod
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- In & Out
- Into the Wild
- Jackie Chan’s Project A
- Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- License to Kill
- Like a Boss
- Love, Rosie
- Madonna: Truth Or Dare
- Malena
- Men at Work
- Men, Women & Children
- Miami Blues
- Minority Report
- Monster Trucks
- Mousehunt
- My Fair Lady
- Naked Gun
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Nick of Time
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Primal Fear
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Ride Like a Girl
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- Salvador
- Save the Last Dance
- School of Rock
- Scrooged
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sliver
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Something Wild
- Son of Rambow
- Split
- Starship Troopers
- Stop-Loss
- Strictly Ballroom
- Super 8
- The Back-up Plan
- The Barefoot Contessa
- The Big Country
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Doors
- The Great Gatsby
- The Heart of the Game
- The Italian Job
- The Madness of King George
- The Mexican
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- The Professional
- The Relic
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Three Amigos
- The Train
- The Warriors
- The Weather Man
- The Words
- Things We Lost In The Fire
- Titanic
- Top Five
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Trekkies 2
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Vice
- Without a Paddle
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zoolander
Nov. 2
- Cujo
Nov. 3
- Licorice Pizza
Nov. 14
- Trial by Fire
Licorice Pizza
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
This film by director Paul Thomas Anderson stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. The cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.
“Licorice Pizza” was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay
SPORTS
- 11/1 & 11/2: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/2: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Playoff – Tigre vs. Racing
- 11/3: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/3: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/4 & 11/18: Combate Global MMA Action
- 11/5: College Football on CBS – Air Force vs. Navy
- 11/5: SEC on CBS – Tennessee @ Georgia
- 11/6: NFL ON CBS Week 9 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio
- 11/6: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 11/6: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Chelsea
- 11/6: Argentina Trofeo de Campeones – Boca Juniors vs. TBD
- 11/7: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
- 11/7: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw
- 11/12: SEC on CBS Doubleheader
- 11/13: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
- 11/13: SailGP Competition
- 11/13: Serie A – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan
- 11/13: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina
- 11/13: Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio
- 11/13: Brasileirão Série A Final Matchday
- 11/19: STIHL Timbersports
- 11/19: SEC on CBS
- 11/19: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- 11/20: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 11/20: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/24: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Buffalo @ Detroit
- 11/25: College Football on CBS – Utah State @ Boise State
- 11/25: SEC on CBS – Arkansas @ Missouri
- 11/26: SEC on CBS
- 11/27: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
- 11/27: Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness
- Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout November: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout November: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout November: Scottish Premiership Competition
- Every Tuesday: INSIDE THE NFL new episode
