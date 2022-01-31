What’s Coming to Peacock in February 2022, Including ‘The 355’ and ‘Marry Me’
“The 355,” the all-female spy thriller is coming to Peacock. The film follows American CIA officer Mace Brown (Jessica Chastain) as she tries to recover a weaponized microchip. To defeat a former Colombian agent who wants it, she enlists global agents to help in the action-packed adventure. They are Graciela (Penelope Cruz), Marie Schmidt (Diane Kruger) and Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o).
Another movie on the way is “Marry Me,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Pop superstar Kat Valdez (Lopez) is scheduled to get married before a big audience when she learns her fiancé has cheated on her. So in a crazy moment, she marries a stranger in the crowd (Wilson). And everyone’s life is changed. It also has original songs sung by JLo.
The Winter Olympics also streams this month, though U.S. broadcasters and streamers will not be covering it live in China.
Coming in February:
February 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001
- Ali, 2011
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Belly, 1998
- Blade, 1998
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- The Blues Brothers, 1980
- The Bounty Hunter, 2010
- The Breakfast Club, 1985
- Bridesmaids, 2011
- Bringing Down the House, 2003
- Bustin’ Loose, 1981
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
- Clockers, 1995
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
- Crooklyn, 1994
- Death at a Funeral, 2010
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008
- Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
- Do the Right Thing, 1989
- Downton Abbey, 2019
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
- The Express, 2008
- The Family the Preys, 2009
- Four Brothers, 2005
- Friends with Benefits, 2011
- Geostorm, 2017
- Hanna, 2011
- Hitch, 2005
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
- I Am Ali, 2014
- I Am Bolt, 2016
- It’s Complicated, 2009
- Jarhead, 2005
- Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
- The Last Stand, 2013
- Love Actually, 2003
- Love Happens, 2009
- A Madea Christmas, 2013
- Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Major Payne, 1995
- Miami Vice, 2006
- Midnight Run, 1988
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality, 2005
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
- Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
- Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983
- Mr. Deeds, 2002
- Pitch Black, 2000
- The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
- Pride, 2007
- Psycho, 1998
- Psycho II, 1983
- Psycho III, 1986
- Reign of Fire, 2002
- Repo Men, 2010
- The Rundown, 2003
- Safe House, 2012
- The Secret of My Success, 1987
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Slap Shot, 1977
- Superbad, 2007
- Ted 2, 2015
- This Christmas, 2007
- Wanderlust, 2012
- Weird Science, 1985
- What Happens in Vegas, 2008
- What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
- Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
- Top Chef, Season 18
February 2
- Grown Ups, 2010
- The Winter Olympics
February 3
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
- LPGA Drive On Championship
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
- The Winter Olympics
February 4
- LPGA Drive On Championship
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish
- The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)
- The Winter Olympics
February 5
- LPGA Drive On Championship
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
- Supercross – Glendale, AZ
- The Winter Olympics
February 6
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks
- Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
- USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
- The Winter Olympics
February 7
- The Winter Olympics
February 8
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton
- Premier League – West Ham v. Watford
- The Winter Olympics
February 9
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United
- The Winter Olympics
February 10
- Copshop, 2021
- Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
- The Winter Olympics
February 11
- Marry Me, 2022
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish
- The Winter Olympics
February 12
- Premier League – TBD
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby
- Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland
- Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland
- Supercross – Anaheim, CA
- The Winter Olympics
February 13
- Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Premier League – TBD
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins
- Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England
- Super Bowl LVI
- The Winter Olympics
February 14
- Tammy, 2014
- Temptation Island, Season 3
- The Winter Olympics
February 15
- The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
- The Winter Olympics
February 16
- Murderball, 2005
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
- The Winter Olympics
February 17
- The Burning Wall, 2002
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
- Trollstopia, Season 6
- The Winter Olympics
February 18
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears
- The Winter Olympics
February 19
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
- Premier League – TBD
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks
- Supercross – Minneapolis, MN
- The Winter Olympics
- WWE Elimination Chamber
February 20
- Premier League – TBD
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs
- The Winter Olympics
February 21
- The 355, 2022
February 22
- America’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
February 23
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)
February 24
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
February 25
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins
February 26
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
- PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France
- Supercross – Arlington, TX
- Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales
- Winter Cup Gymnastics
February 27
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy
February 28
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)