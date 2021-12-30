What’s Coming to Peacock in January 2022, Including ‘Wolf Like Me’ and ‘The Supernatural Academy’

Peacock kicks off the new year with “Wolf Like Me,” a romantic horror-comedy about two adults, a widowed dad (Josh Gad) struggling with grief and a woman with a dangerous secret (Isla Fisher), who manage to find love. “Wolf Like Me” was created by Abe Forsythe, who wrote and directed the sci-fi horror comedy movie “Little Monsters.”

Another comedy series, “True Story With Ed & Randall,” hosted by Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Randall Park (“Veep”) showcases ordinary Americans who share extraordinary true stories.

And from Jaymin Eve, the best-selling author of “The Supernatural Academy,” comes the adaption of the fantasy series. The animated YA fantasy is about twin sisters: One raised in the Supernatural world, the other in the human world. Now, they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy — and neither is happy about it. But they need to get over their differences in order to save the world.

Coming to Peacock in January:

January 1

50/50, 2011

An American Tail, 1986

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991

Aftermath, 2021

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

The Bear, 1988

The Best Man, 1999

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bowfinger, 1999

The Break-Up, 2006

The Brothers, 2001

Chicken Run, 2000

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

The Descent, 2006

The Descent Part 2, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1998

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996

Don’t Think Twice, 2016

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Enough, 2002

Escape Plan, 2013

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Gamer, 2009

Good Will Hunting, 1998

Harriet, 2019

Head Over Heels, 2001

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

The Karate Kid, 1984

The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986

The Karate Kid III, 1989

Kindergarten Cop, 1990

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010

Little Rascals, 1994

The Little Strangler, 2018

Lost in Translation, 2003

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Meet Dave, 2008

Midway, 1976

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000

Old School, 2003

One for the Money, 2012

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

The Prince of Egypt, 2013

Public Enemies, 2009

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Ray, 2004

The Replacements, 2000

Salt, 2010

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Seabiscuit, 2003

Selena, 1997

Selma, 2014

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Tale of Despereaux, 2008

This Means War, 2012

Uncle Buck, 1989

Unstoppable, 2010

A Very Merry New Year, 2021

Wanted, 2008

The Wedding Planner, 2001

Winter’s Bone, 2010

FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City

WWE Day 1

January 2

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle

Snowpiercer, 2013

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers

January 3

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012

January 4

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

January 5

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Nancy & Tonya, 2022

January 6

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power 2021

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program

January 7

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate

January 8

Supercross – Anaheim, California

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate

January 9

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football - Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

January 10

Paper & Glue, 2021

January 11

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

January 12

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)

January 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6

One-Punch Man, Season 1

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

January 14

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 15

Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea

Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

January 16

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

January 18

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

January 19

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

January 20

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

January 21

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 22

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves

Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton

Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

January 23

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

January 24

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

January 25

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

January 26

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

January 27

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

January 28

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

January 29

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble

