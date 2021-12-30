What’s Coming to Peacock in January 2022, Including ‘Wolf Like Me’ and ‘The Supernatural Academy’
Peacock kicks off the new year with “Wolf Like Me,” a romantic horror-comedy about two adults, a widowed dad (Josh Gad) struggling with grief and a woman with a dangerous secret (Isla Fisher), who manage to find love. “Wolf Like Me” was created by Abe Forsythe, who wrote and directed the sci-fi horror comedy movie “Little Monsters.”
Another comedy series, “True Story With Ed & Randall,” hosted by Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Randall Park (“Veep”) showcases ordinary Americans who share extraordinary true stories.
And from Jaymin Eve, the best-selling author of “The Supernatural Academy,” comes the adaption of the fantasy series. The animated YA fantasy is about twin sisters: One raised in the Supernatural world, the other in the human world. Now, they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy — and neither is happy about it. But they need to get over their differences in order to save the world.
Coming to Peacock in January:
January 1
50/50, 2011
An American Tail, 1986
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
Aftermath, 2021
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
The Bear, 1988
The Best Man, 1999
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bowfinger, 1999
The Break-Up, 2006
The Brothers, 2001
Chicken Run, 2000
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Descent, 2006
The Descent Part 2, 2010
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1998
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996
Don’t Think Twice, 2016
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Enough, 2002
Escape Plan, 2013
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Gamer, 2009
Good Will Hunting, 1998
Harriet, 2019
Head Over Heels, 2001
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
The Karate Kid, 1984
The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986
The Karate Kid III, 1989
Kindergarten Cop, 1990
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010
Little Rascals, 1994
The Little Strangler, 2018
Lost in Translation, 2003
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Meet Dave, 2008
Midway, 1976
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000
Old School, 2003
One for the Money, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
The Prince of Egypt, 2013
Public Enemies, 2009
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Ray, 2004
The Replacements, 2000
Salt, 2010
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Seabiscuit, 2003
Selena, 1997
Selma, 2014
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Tale of Despereaux, 2008
This Means War, 2012
Uncle Buck, 1989
Unstoppable, 2010
A Very Merry New Year, 2021
Wanted, 2008
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Winter’s Bone, 2010
FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
WWE Day 1
January 2
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle
Snowpiercer, 2013
Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
January 3
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
January 4
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
January 5
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Nancy & Tonya, 2022
January 6
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power 2021
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program
January 7
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate
January 8
Supercross – Anaheim, California
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate
January 9
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football - Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating
January 10
Paper & Glue, 2021
January 11
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
January 12
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
January 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
One-Punch Man, Season 1
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
January 14
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 15
Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea
Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton
Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
January 16
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
January 18
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
January 19
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
January 20
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
January 21
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 22
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves
Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton
Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross – San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
January 23
IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24
Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
January 24
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
January 25
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
January 26
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
January 27
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
January 28
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
January 29
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble