What’s Coming to Plex in February 2023, Including ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ More

Based on a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the now-iconic film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” will come to Plex in February. In the movie, Button (played by Brad Pitt) is aging in reverse, when he meets a young girl. He waits for her to grow into a woman (Cate Blanchett) in the hopes they can spend some time together when they are both of comparable “ages.”

Watch the trailer for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”:

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” adapted from a novel by James Baldwin, is about two Harlem residents in the 1960s who fall in love. But when Fonny is falsely imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, their lives fall apart. Kiki Layne and Stephan James star as the troubled couple. The movie received three Academy Awards nominations in 2019, including a win for Regina King in the Best Supporting Actress category. The film will also be available to stream on Plex in February.

Coming in February:

Before I Go To Sleep

Big Wedding, The

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Negotiator

Paranoia

Secretary

Trespass Against Us (starts 2/22)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Waves