What’s Coming to Plex in February 2023, Including ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ More
Based on a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the now-iconic film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” will come to Plex in February. In the movie, Button (played by Brad Pitt) is aging in reverse, when he meets a young girl. He waits for her to grow into a woman (Cate Blanchett) in the hopes they can spend some time together when they are both of comparable “ages.”
“If Beale Street Could Talk,” adapted from a novel by James Baldwin, is about two Harlem residents in the 1960s who fall in love. But when Fonny is falsely imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, their lives fall apart. Kiki Layne and Stephan James star as the troubled couple. The movie received three Academy Awards nominations in 2019, including a win for Regina King in the Best Supporting Actress category. The film will also be available to stream on Plex in February.
Coming in February:
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Big Wedding, The
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Negotiator
- Paranoia
- Secretary
- Trespass Against Us (starts 2/22)
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Waves
