What’s Coming to Plex in July 2023: ‘Point Break, ‘L.A. Confidential,’ More
Catch a young Keanu Reeve in “Point Break” next month on Plex. A few bank robbers in California are notable for their disguises: They wear masks of modern ex-Presidents Reagan, Carton, Nixon, and Johnson. A suspicious FBI thinks they are actually surfers and sends an agent (Reeves) to investigate. Patrick Swayze and Gary Busey co-star. Kathryn Bigelow, who won the Oscar for “The Hurt Locker” directs.
Watch the “Point Break” trailer
Also the neo-noir “L.A. Confidential” stars Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce as detectives in 1950s Los Angeles investigating a murder case. Based on the James Ellroy novel, the film explores corruption, racism, and sexual obsession. Plus, the production value is first-rate.
Catch the “L.A. Confidential” trailer
Coming in July:
all coming July 1 unless otherwise noted
- Black Death
- Blade Of The Immortal
- Boys On The Side
- Breaking Up
- Ceremony
- Date Movie
- Deck The Halls
- District B13
- The Double
- Drowning Mona
- Epic Movie
- The Exception (starts 7/25)
- Firehouse Dog
- First Daughter
- The Girl Next Door
- Goodbye Lover
- Heat
- The Hunt
- The Hunter
- Journey To The West
- Joy Ride
- L.A. Confidential
- Life or Something Like It
- The Magic Of Belle Isle
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Mr. Nobody
- Mutant Chronicles
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- The Negotiator
- Nobody Walks
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Onion Movie, The
- Outrage (starts 7/7)
- Point Break
- Simply Irresistible
