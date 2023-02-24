What’s Coming to Plex in March 2023: ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘Serena’
The poignant coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” will begin streaming on Plex on March 1. Set in Pittsburgh in 1991, it centers on 15-year-old Charlie (played by Logan Lerhman) who is dealing with his first love with older girl Sam (Emma Watston), his best friend’s suicide, and his own struggles with mental illness. But when two seniors befriend Charlie, his world opens up in new ways and he discovers he’s not alone.
Check out the “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” trailer:
Also coming to the streamer in March is “Serena.” It stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence as a passionate married couple in the 1920s South who build a timber business. But once the couple’s shady business practices are discovered, ruin awaits. Serena decides she will stop at nothing, not even murder, to ensure their safety. The film will arrive on Plex on March 10.
Watch the “Serena” trailer:
Coming in March:
- Bringing Out The Dead
- The Burning Plain (starts 3/10)
- Europa Report (starts 3/3)
- For Greater Glory
- In Order Of Disappearance (starts 3/3)
- The Longshots
- One Last Thing (starts 3/10)
- Out Of The Furnace
- The Oxford Murders (starts 3/3)
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- Serena (starts 3/10)
- Spring Breakers (starts 3/15)
- Syrup
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.