What’s Coming to Pluto TV in January 2023, Including ‘Coraline,’ ‘Barbershop’ Franchise, ‘Blue Bloods’ Channel
Tim Burton’s signature artistic style is on display in the eerie, offbeat animated movie “Coraline,” based on Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy novella. The beloved film is making its way to free streaming service Pluto TV in January. While exploring her new home, an 11-year-old girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door to a parallel world that somewhat mirrors her own — but with a sinister twist.
Check out the trailer for “Coraline”:
Pluto is also streaming the “Barbershop” franchise, which includes “Barbershop 2” and “Beauty Shop.” The series opens as a comedy about a barbershop on Chicago’s South Side. Ice Cube plays a son who thinks his dead father’s shop isn’t worth his time — until he reconsiders what it means to the neighborhood.
In the new month, Pluto will also launch new streaming channels focused on three iconic, yet very different, brands from the Paramount library.
Coming to Pluto in January:
New Movies
- Coraline
- ParaNorman
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Lake Placid
- Annihilation
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2
- Beauty Shop
- Cloverfield
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
New Channels
-
Blue Bloods
The Reagan family is gathering for Sunday dinner every day of the week. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou as the first family of Boston crime fighting.
-
Top Gear
From zipping around racetracks in shiny supercars to buying a classic maverick”Top Gear” showcases all things cars.
-
Rawhide
The classic TV Western “Rawhide” ran from 1959 through 1965 and made Clint Eastwood a star.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”