What’s Coming to Pluto TV in January 2023, Including ‘Coraline,’ ‘Barbershop’ Franchise, ‘Blue Bloods’ Channel

Tim Burton’s signature artistic style is on display in the eerie, offbeat animated movie “Coraline,” based on Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy novella. The beloved film is making its way to free streaming service Pluto TV in January. While exploring her new home, an 11-year-old girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door to a parallel world that somewhat mirrors her own — but with a sinister twist.

Check out the trailer for “Coraline”:

Pluto is also streaming the “Barbershop” franchise, which includes “Barbershop 2” and “Beauty Shop.” The series opens as a comedy about a barbershop on Chicago’s South Side. Ice Cube plays a son who thinks his dead father’s shop isn’t worth his time — until he reconsiders what it means to the neighborhood.

In the new month, Pluto will also launch new streaming channels focused on three iconic, yet very different, brands from the Paramount library.

Coming to Pluto in January:

New Movies

Coraline

ParaNorman

Kubo and the Two Strings

Lake Placid

Annihilation Barbershop

Barbershop 2

Beauty Shop

Cloverfield

10 Cloverfield Lane

New Channels

Blue Bloods

The Reagan family is gathering for Sunday dinner every day of the week. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou as the first family of Boston crime fighting.

Top Gear

From zipping around racetracks in shiny supercars to buying a classic maverick”Top Gear” showcases all things cars.

Rawhide

The classic TV Western “Rawhide” ran from 1959 through 1965 and made Clint Eastwood a star.