What’s Coming to Pluto TV in March 2023, Including ‘Rocky,’ ‘Sailor Moon’ Channels; New ‘MST3K’ Season
Starting March 1, Pluto TV will launch a limited-run channel, Pluto TV Rocky, featuring Sylvester Stallone’s boxing franchise. It includes the five original “Rocky” movies and the 2006 follow-up “Rocky Balboa.” The timing of the addition of the channel couldn’t be better as “Creed III” the third movie in the spinoff series headlined by Michael B. Jordan hits movie theaters on Friday, March 3.
Watch the iconic “Rocky” trailer:
In addition, also premiering on March 1, the Sailor Moon channel will give fans episodes of their favorite anime content, including all 200 episodes of “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon.” Also, Season 13 of iconic sci-fi comedy series “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” will stream on Pluto TV’s MST3K channel. The series centers on a group of humans and wacky robots who screen B movies and supply their own brand of humorous commentary to the often out-dated and underwhelming flicks.
Coming in March:
- 16 and Pregnant
- Acapulco Shore
- Amazing Race
- Are You the One?
- Bar Rescue
- Basketball Wives
- Basketball Wives LA
- Beavis and Butt-Head
- Black Ink Crew
- Black Ink Crew Chicago
- CSI: Miami
- CSI: New York
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Daria
- Drawn Together
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Happy Days
- Hot in Cleveland
- Ink Master
- Inside Amy Schumer
- Jersey Shore
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Judge Judy
- Key & Peele
- Laverne & Shirley
- Love & Hip Hop
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
- Mob Wives
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Nathan For You
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
- Party Down South
- Punk’d
- Rachael Ray
- Redneck Island
- Rob and Big
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Siesta Key
- Star Trek
- Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Voyager
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge
- Survivor
- Teen Mom OG
- The Challenge
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Hills
- The Honeymooners
- The Love Boat
- Tosh.0
- Workaholics
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 350 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”