What’s Coming to Pluto TV in March 2023, Including ‘Rocky,’ ‘Sailor Moon’ Channels; New ‘MST3K’ Season

Starting March 1, Pluto TV will launch a limited-run channel, Pluto TV Rocky, featuring Sylvester Stallone’s boxing franchise. It includes the five original “Rocky” movies and the 2006 follow-up “Rocky Balboa.” The timing of the addition of the channel couldn’t be better as “Creed III” the third movie in the spinoff series headlined by Michael B. Jordan hits movie theaters on Friday, March 3.

Watch the iconic “Rocky” trailer:

In addition, also premiering on March 1, the Sailor Moon channel will give fans episodes of their favorite anime content, including all 200 episodes of “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon.” Also, Season 13 of iconic sci-fi comedy series “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” will stream on Pluto TV’s MST3K channel. The series centers on a group of humans and wacky robots who screen B movies and supply their own brand of humorous commentary to the often out-dated and underwhelming flicks.

Coming in March:

16 and Pregnant

Acapulco Shore

Amazing Race

Are You the One?

Bar Rescue

Basketball Wives

Basketball Wives LA

Beavis and Butt-Head

Black Ink Crew

Black Ink Crew Chicago

CSI: Miami

CSI: New York

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daria

Drawn Together

Everybody Hates Chris

Happy Days

Hot in Cleveland

Ink Master

Inside Amy Schumer

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Judge Judy

Key & Peele

Laverne & Shirley

Love & Hip Hop

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Mob Wives

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Nathan For You

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Party Down South

Punk’d

Rachael Ray

Redneck Island

Rob and Big

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Siesta Key

Star Trek

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Voyager

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge

Survivor

Teen Mom OG

The Challenge

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Hills

The Honeymooners

The Love Boat

Tosh.0

Workaholics