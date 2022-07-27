What’s Coming to Roku Channel in August 2022, Including ‘Dead Poets Society,’ ‘Paddington 2,’ Emeril and Martha
Robin Williams was a genius comedian, but he won acclaim — and an Oscar — for his dramatic acting chops as well. He proved his serious side in films such as “Awakenings,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Dead Poets Society,” the latter of which is streaming in August on the Roku Channel. In “Dead Poets,” Williams plays a poetry teacher at an elite prep school who instills a love of literature in his students and provides a sense of solace to the boys, who face enormous parental pressure to succeed. He encourages them to “seize the day.”
Watch the trailer for “Dead Poets Society”:
One of the most well-reviewed movies of all-time is also coming to the Roku Channel in August as “Paddington 2” makes its debut on the free service. At one point, the beloved family-friendly film held a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but lost that distinction once a journalist published a negative review — four years after the film’s original release.
Fans of Anne Rice will welcome “Interview With a Vampire,” in which the blood-sucking Lestat persuades an 18th-century lord to become his companion for eternity. Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Stephen Rea star in the Neil Jordan-directed horror-fantasy film.
Also arriving on the streamer in August will be the two-film saga of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” And, as part of their deals with the free streaming platform, Emeril Lagasse and Martha Stewart will each see one of their iconic series arrive on Roku.
Coming to the Roku Channel in August:
Movies:
- Apollo 13
- Dead Poets Society
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Interview with the Vampire
- License to Wed
- My Son
- No Good Deed
- Out of Africa
- Paddington 2
- Practical Magic
- Queen of the Damned
- Run All Night
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little
- The 5th Wave
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Last Stand
- The Rock
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- The Social Network
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- The Vow (2012)
- Whiplash
TV Series:
- Emeril Live
- Martha Bakes
- Mary Kills People
- The Fosters
