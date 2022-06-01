What’s Coming to Roku Channel in June 2022, Including ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Fight Club’

The offbeat cult classic comedy “Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Roku Channel in June. The understated comedy is loosely based on the life of director Jared Hess and stars Jon Heder. In the film, two awkward, outcast high school students form a friendship and decide to campaign for class president in their small Idaho town. The iconic film is full of quote-worthy lines and familiar memes.

Check out the Trailer for “Napoleon Dynamite”:

Also coming to Roku Channel in June is the classic sci-fi blockbuster “Independence Day” starring Will Smith and Bill Pullman and a notable ensemble cast. After a worldwide attack by extraterrestrials, the people of Earth launch a counterattack on July 4. The 1996 movie helped usher in the revival of sci-fi blockbusters.

The free streaming hub is also hosting classic movies, such as “Fight Club,” “Bridesmaids,” “Speed,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Tombstone.” However, the Roku Channel also is bringing beloved TV series including “Arrested Development,” “Will & Grace,” “2 Broke Girls,” and more.

Coming to Roku Channel in June:

Iconic Movies

American Sniper

Apache Junction (Exclusive 6/24)

Bridesmaids

Cast Away

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fight Club

Goosebumps (Exclusive)

Independence Day

Juno

Meet the Browns

Napoleon Dynamite

Pretty Women

Pups Alone (Exclusive 6/30)

Signs

Speed

Taken

The Descendants

The Expendables

The Expendables 3

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Maze Runner

The Transporter

The Waterboy

Tombstone

Rom-Coms

Dear John

Life As We Know It

How Do You Know

McLeod’s Daughter’s

Music and Lyrics

One for the Money

Step Up: All In

The Fault in Our Stars

Cult-Comedies

Agua Donkeys

Die Hart

Dummy

Children Ruin Everything

Legally Blonde

Reno 911! Defunded

Shrek

The Now

This Joka

TV Series

Arrested Development

Billy on the Street

Hernan (Exclusive)

My Name Is Earl

Punk’d

Undercover Boss

UnReal

Will & Grace

Weeds

2 Broke Girls