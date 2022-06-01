What’s Coming to Roku Channel in June 2022, Including ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Fight Club’
The offbeat cult classic comedy “Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Roku Channel in June. The understated comedy is loosely based on the life of director Jared Hess and stars Jon Heder. In the film, two awkward, outcast high school students form a friendship and decide to campaign for class president in their small Idaho town. The iconic film is full of quote-worthy lines and familiar memes.
Check out the Trailer for “Napoleon Dynamite”:
Also coming to Roku Channel in June is the classic sci-fi blockbuster “Independence Day” starring Will Smith and Bill Pullman and a notable ensemble cast. After a worldwide attack by extraterrestrials, the people of Earth launch a counterattack on July 4. The 1996 movie helped usher in the revival of sci-fi blockbusters.
The free streaming hub is also hosting classic movies, such as “Fight Club,” “Bridesmaids,” “Speed,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Tombstone.” However, the Roku Channel also is bringing beloved TV series including “Arrested Development,” “Will & Grace,” “2 Broke Girls,” and more.
Coming to Roku Channel in June:
Iconic Movies
- American Sniper
- Apache Junction (Exclusive 6/24)
- Bridesmaids
- Cast Away
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Fight Club
- Goosebumps (Exclusive)
- Independence Day
- Juno
- Meet the Browns
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Pretty Women
- Pups Alone (Exclusive 6/30)
- Signs
- Speed
- Taken
- The Descendants
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 3
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Maze Runner
- The Transporter
- The Waterboy
- Tombstone
Rom-Coms
- Dear John
- Life As We Know It
- How Do You Know
- McLeod’s Daughter’s
- Music and Lyrics
- One for the Money
- Step Up: All In
- The Fault in Our Stars
Cult-Comedies
- Agua Donkeys
- Die Hart
- Dummy
- Children Ruin Everything
- Legally Blonde
- Reno 911! Defunded
- Shrek
- The Now
- This Joka
TV Series
- Arrested Development
- Billy on the Street
- Hernan (Exclusive)
- My Name Is Earl
- Punk’d
- Undercover Boss
- UnReal
- Will & Grace
- Weeds
- 2 Broke Girls
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 270+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.