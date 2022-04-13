What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Batman,’ ‘The White Darkness,’ ‘Percy Jackson’
“The Batman” was a worldwide success at the box office when it hit theaters earlier this year, and now we know when it’s coming to HBO Max. Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, the film will stream on April 18, then will get a linear debut on HBO on April 23. Co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, the moody superhero noir film has made nearly $735 million internationally and is at the center of a new Batman franchise: Colin Farrell will headline a limited series revolving around his Penguin character.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Tom Hiddleston will star in and executive produce the AppleTV+ limited series “The White Darkness.” It is based on the nonfiction book by David Grann about British explorer Henry Worsley. Hiddleston plays Worsley, “a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot,” according to the streamer.
- Fresh off of the success of Netflix’s “The Adam Project,” Walker Scobell will play the title role in Disney+’s fantasy live-action series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” based on the best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- The 3D-animated “Marmaduke” movie arrives on Netflix on May 6. The eponymous overgrown lapdog gets involved with elite dog shows, thanks to the world’s most acclaimed trainer — who thinks Marmaduke can be something more than he appears to be. The movie features the voices of Pete Davidson (Marmaduke the Great Dane), J.K. Simmons and David Koechner.
- John Cena (“Peacemaker”) will headline the action-comedy feature film “Officer Exchange” for Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Cena plays Shep, a police officer who partners with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India.
- Amy Poehler is teaming with Peacock for a new unscripted original series, “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.” It is based on the book by Margareta Magnusson and features people who need to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish “Death Cleaner” will help organize and demystify homes, lives and relationships, allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life.
- Christina Hall (“Flip or Flop”) will next star in a six-episode docuseries “Christina in the Country” on HGTV. She shifts from California to a Tennessee farm, where she expands her design business and puts down roots at her second home. The show is slated for late 2022 and will be available to stream on discovery+
- Chefclub signed a deal with free streamer Pluto TV in the U.S. and Latin America to bring more than 100 episodes of cooking content to Pluto TV in both Spanish and English, starting with the launch of Chefclub Kids content on the streamer’s Find Out Why channel.
- Vidgo is adding Fox Weather to its news content. Fox Weather combines the newsgathering units of Fox News Channel, along with Fox Television Stations, to forecast what’s ahead utilizing the largest network of local meteorologists.