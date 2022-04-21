What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Hacks,’ Eilish on ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Detective Dead Boys’
HBO Max’s “Hacks,” starring Jean Smart (“Designing Women”), returns for its second season on May 12. Smart stars as a legendary comedian who relies on a young writer (Hannah Einbinder) to give her sets added relevance. In Season 2, they travel the country honing their act and deepening their relationship.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Billie Eilish will appear on “The Simpsons” in the upcoming short “When Billie Met Lisa” exclusively on Disney+. Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone and gets invited to a special jam session. This upcoming “Simpsons” release, on April 22, is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for the streamer.
A series order for “Detective Dead Boys,” based on characters created by writer Neil Gaiman and illustrators Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones for “Sandman,” is set at HBO Max. Two ghostly detectives investigate murders related to the supernatural. Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant”) wrote the pilot and will direct the eight-episode show.
Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind.” The adaptation of the Rumaan Alam novel will be headlined by Julia Roberts. The film is about a family on vacation on Long Island; when two strangers warn them of a mysterious blackout they have to decide how to cope with the crisis.
- “Dark Wind,” a thriller based on the Leaphore and Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, debuts June 12 on AMC and AMC+. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+. Subscribers to the streaming service will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19. “Leaphorn and Chee” refers to Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Tribal Police. “Dark Winds” is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley. The closer Leaphore digs into the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past.
“Ridley Road,” based on Jo Bloom’s acclaimed novel, streams on PBS on May 1 as part of Masterpiece. It’s summer 1962: London is swinging with new music and hip fashions. It’s also seething with anti-Semitic violence incited by homegrown neo-Nazis. The four-part drama focuses on Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey), a young Jewish hairdresser who fits into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists.
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is in production on a second season for Disney+. The show, a revival of the original “Proud Family” series, focuses on the ongoing story of Penny Proud, her family, and friends. Season 1 wrapped up on April 20.